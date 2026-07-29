Sourcefit: Fewer Than 7% of Offshore Professionals Fear AI Will Harm Their Roles

Sourcefit survey of nearly 2,000 employees in client-managed teams across 50+ roles and 20+ industries reveals a workforce that sees AI as a productivity tool, not a threat

MANILA, Philippines, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fewer than 7% of offshore professionals are concerned that artificial intelligence will negatively affect their roles, according to a Sourcefit survey of nearly 2,000 employees working in client-managed teams across four countries. Instead, 68% reported productivity improvements from AI tools, while most said AI would support or enhance their work rather than replace it.

Key findings from client-managed employees:

AI adoption is widespread: 52% use AI tools daily or several times per week, and 74% use AI at least occasionally.

Productivity benefits are substantial: 68% report moderate or significant improvement. Top use cases are writing and documentation (36%), research and analysis (30%), and customer support (14%).

Workers want more access, not less: The largest barrier to adoption is limited access to tools (30%), followed by security concerns (20%).

Confidence is high: 66% feel confident using AI daily, with only 3% reporting discomfort.

AI is seen as augmentation: 41% believe AI will support their role without fundamentally changing it. Only 7% believe AI may reduce or eliminate parts of their role.

"These professionals are using AI and it is making them better and more confident in their jobs," said Andy Schachtel, Founder and CEO of Sourcefit. "When your offshore team and your onshore team have access to the same AI tools, the gap in output quality narrows. AI is actually an equalizer between local and offshore staff. The offshore team becomes more competitive, not less."

Methodology

The survey was conducted between February and July 2026 across Sourcefit's operations in the Philippines, South Africa, Dominican Republic, and Madagascar. Eight questions covered AI usage frequency, use cases, productivity impact, job outlook, confidence, barriers, and expected role changes. Key findings reflect 1,860 respondents in client-managed staff augmentation roles.

About Sourcefit

Sourcefit is a global outsourcing company with 2,000+ employees across the Philippines, South Africa, Dominican Republic, Madagascar, and Northern Ireland. It provides offshore and nearshore talent through staff leasing, employer of record, managed services, and hybrid models. It holds ISO 27001 and PCI DSS certifications, SOC 2 attestation, and HIPAA/GDPR compliance. Great Place to Work Certified (2025) and 2026 Gold Stevie Award for AI Innovation. Learn more at sourcefit.com.

Media Contact: Abigail Jacobs,

Email:abigail.jacobs@sourcefit.com

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