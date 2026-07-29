Stay Cool Smarter This Summer: LG Shares AI Powered Cooling Tips for Greater Comfort and Efficiency

As summer temperatures rise across the UAE, LG's DUALCOOL AI learns how a room is used and adapts cooling automatically, helping households manage both comfort and cooling costs through the season.

News Summary

As summer heat sets in across the UAE, LG shares how its DUALCOOL AI air conditioners help households stay cool without manual effort.

DUALCOOL AI's Dual Vane technology delivers two distinct airflows for cooling up to 23 percent faster, while its Long Air Flow reaches up to 22 metres across the room.

The kW Manager, powered by AI in the LG ThinQ app, lets households set and automatically stay within a target for their air conditioner's electricity use.

A gentle Soft Air breeze and remarkably low noise operation round out a system built for comfort day and night, even during the hottest stretch of the year.

DUBAI, UAE, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer heat sets in across the UAE, LG Electronics (LG) is sharing how its DUALCOOL AI air conditioners are helping households stay cool, comfortable and energy smart through the peak of summer. Powered by built in sensors and AI, the units learn how a room is used and adjust cooling automatically, delivering the comfort of a personal climate assistant, with none of the manual effort.

Smarter Airflow, Wherever You Need It

At the heart of the DUALCOOL AI experience is its Dual Vane technology, which sends airflow both upward and downward at once to cool a room evenly and quickly, up to 23 percent faster than LG's previous single vane models. For larger or open plan spaces, the unit's Long Air Flow projects cooled air up to 22 metres, helping comfort reach every corner of the room, not just the seats closest to the unit.

Smart Savings, When It Matters Most

Managing energy use is just as important as managing comfort: cooling already accounts for 60 to 70 percent of a typical UAE household's summer electricity bill, according to Powerwise. With the kW Manager, powered by AI and accessible through the LG ThinQ app, homeowners can set a target for their air conditioner's electricity use and let the system manage performance automatically to help stay within it. And thanks to LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor technology, all of this runs with remarkably low noise, so homes stay quiet and peaceful even as the mercury climbs.

LG also recommends two simple habits alongside the technology: keeping the thermostat around 24 to 25°C once a room has cooled, since every degree lower can add several percent to energy use, and cleaning or rinsing filters every two weeks to keep performance from dropping off over time.

Full product details, including DUALCOOL AI's specifications and availability, are at www.lg.com/ae/tropical-split-air-conditioners. Specific features and technical specifications may vary by country.

About LG Electronics Eco Solution Company

The LG Eco Solution Company (ES) offers advanced air conditioning solutions tailored to various sectors and climates, delivering exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) performance to buildings worldwide. Leveraging our extensive expertise and industry knowledge, we cater to businesses seeking digitalized and environmentally conscious HVAC solutions. As your ideal partner, we are equipped to integrate our leading edge technology into your daily operations, providing continuous support for your business. In addition to HVAC solutions, the ES Company is also responsible for LG's electric vehicle charging business, aiming to drive B2B growth within the clean tech sector, a key future growth area for LG. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/global/business/hvac and www.LG.com/b2b.

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