Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - Metal Energy Corp. (TSXV: MERG) (OTCQB: MEEEF) (the "Company" or "Metal Energy") is pleased to announce that shareholders approved all matters put before them at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on July 28, 2026.

"We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders at the Meeting," said Charlie Greig, CEO of Metal Energy Corp. "With these approvals behind us, we remain focused on advancing our drill program at NIV and unlocking the potential of our broader project portfolio."

About Metal Energy Corp.

Metal Energy Corp. (TSXV: MERG) (OTCQB: MEEEF) is a critical metals exploration company focused on base and precious metals assets in Canada. The Company controls NIV, a fully permitted and drill-ready copper-gold-silver-molybdenum project located in British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone District, a region known for both significant porphyry and epithermal deposits. Metal Energy's portfolio also includes two other high-potential projects:

Highland Valley Project (Cu-Mo-Ag-Au-Re, 100% owned) - British Columbia

Manibridge Project (Ni-Cu-Co-PGE, 85% owned) - Manitoba

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the matters approved at the Meeting and the Company's future plans and objectives. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Metal Energy's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks, competition from other industry participants, and stock market volatility. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate.

Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in Metal Energy's public disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, Metal Energy does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307013

Source: Metal Energy Corp.