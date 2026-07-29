Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Spezial: Steht hier der Turnaround des Sommers?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.07.2026 12:06 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lockton Launches Global Data Centers & Digital Infrastructure Practice

"Data centers are at the core of how the modern world operates, and the risk landscape behind that infrastructure has become increasingly interconnected, capital-intensive, and time-sensitive," said Tim Ryan, Lockton's U.S. President. "Organizations need advisors who understand the full lifecycle from planning and site selection through ongoing operations and scale. Our practice is built to advise clients so they can navigate that complexity with confidence."

The practice combines risk strategy, analytics, engineering insight, and market expertise into a single advisory model and serves the full ecosystem, including owners, operators, developers, investors, hyperscalers, and technology providers. The team supports clients from project planning - where foundational risk decisions are made - through construction, operational launch, portfolio expansion, and ongoing risk management.

While solutions will be customized for each client's needs, the new practice provides a suite of innovative products and proprietary solutions spanning construction and property risk, errors and omissions, service level agreements, environmental risk, cyber, surety and more.

"The global data center and digital infrastructure market is evolving at extraordinary speed," said Chris Brown, CEO of Lockton International. "Lockton's independent model allows us to bring together global expertise from regions around the world, tailor solutions around each client's business, and deliver advice that extends well beyond traditional insurance placement."

The Data Centers & Digital Infrastructure Practice will be led by James Nelson in the United States and Sam Baker in the United Kingdom. Both will partner with Lockton leaders across the globe to drive the overarching strategy. Nelson brings deep experience in risk advisory, consulting, and insurance. Most recently, he served as global head of client engagement at Eldin Risk, and he previously held roles at Marsh, Cerberus Capital, and Alvarez & Marsal, where he advised clients on complex risk strategies. Baker has been at Lockton for 13 years advising on innovative insurance solutions for clients throughout the world. For the past few years, he has been at the forefront of the creation of Lockton's proprietary product offerings for Data Centers.

"Our role is helping clients build and operate critical infrastructure, from project to portfolio, with greater resilience, certainty, and confidence," Ryan said. "When risk is managed proactively, organizations can spend less time navigating complexity and more time focused on growth and innovation."

Learn more about Lockton's Data Centers & Digital Infrastructure Practice.

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its nearly 15,000 Associates doing business in more than 180 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For more information, visit www.lockton.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lockton-launches-global-data-centers--digital-infrastructure-practice-302837352.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.