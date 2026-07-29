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WKN: 928179 | ISIN: IL0010834765 | Ticker-Symbol: RWA
Tradegate
27.07.26 | 11:21
26,200 Euro
+5,65 % +1,400
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RADWARE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RADWARE LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,60025,00013:44
24,60025,00013:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.07.2026 12:06 Uhr
218 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Radware Ltd.: Radware Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Highlights

  • Record revenue of $82.3 million- an increase of 11% year- over- year
  • Cloud ARR of $103 million- an increase of 22% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.30- GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of - 0.09
  • Cash flow provided by continuing operations activities of - 13.0 million dollars

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"We delivered another strong quarter, highlighted by double-digit revenue growth, Cloud ARR exceeding $100 million, and continued momentum across our cloud security platform," said Roy Zisapel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Radware. "We continued to expand our security platform through innovation across cloud, application security, API Security, and DDoS protection, further strengthening our ability to address evolving customer requirements. We believe our expanding platform, innovation, and market position create significant opportunities for continued growth and long-term shareholder value."

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter 2026
Revenue for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $82.3 million:

  • Revenue in the Americas region was $37.2 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 24% from $30.1 million in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa ("EMEA") region was $27.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of 2% from $27.8 million in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Revenue in the Asia-Pacific ("APAC") region was $17.8 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 9% from $16.3 million in the second quarter of 2025.

GAAP net income from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2026 was $3.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income from continuing operations of $6.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2026 was $13.0 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income from continuing operations of $14.3 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $422.9 million. Operating cash flow provided by continuing operations was $13 million in the second quarter of 2026.

Conference Call
Radware management will host a call today, July 29, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2026 results and third quarter 2026 outlook. To participate in the call, please use the following link: Q2 2026 earnings call registration link.

A replay of the call will be available within approximately 24 hours of the live event on the Investors section of Radware's website at: https://www.radware.com/ir/financial-reports/.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, net, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and diluted earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax- related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present- and future periods. Radware's management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware's ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses- and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business-

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Any forward-looking statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware's plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs, projections, future financial performance, business strategies, market opportunities, and developments in our industry, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "target," and similar expressions, as well as future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could."

Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global market and economic conditions; our dependence on independent distributors; disruptions in our supply chain, including shortages of components or manufacturing capacity; our reliance on a limited number of vendors; our ability to attract, train and retain qualified personnel; intense competition in the cybersecurity and application delivery markets; our ability to develop new solutions and enhance existing solutions; risks related to defects, vulnerabilities or failures in our products or services, including cybersecurity incidents affecting our systems or those of our customers; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence technologies, including evolving regulatory frameworks, litigation exposure and reputational considerations; risks related to our information technology systems, including failures, disruptions or security breaches; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting or cloud-based services; risks related to the interoperability of our products; risks associated with our global operations; and geopolitical risks, including instability in the Middle East and Israel.

These factors are not exhaustive. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, please refer to Radware's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. Radware's public filings are available from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on Radware's website at www.radware.com-

About Radware
Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company's cloud application, infrastructure, API, and AI security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, behavior-based, real-time protection against sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, business logic threats, and malicious bots. Radware delivers end-to-end API security, including discovery, posture management, testing, and runtime protection, along with advanced protection for AI agents and models. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware to address evolving cyberthreats, protect their brands and business operations, and reduce costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on Facebook LinkedIn Radware Blog X, and YouTube

©2026 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

CONTACTS
Investor Relations:
Yisca Erez, +972-72-3917211, ir@radware.com

Media Contact:
Gina Sorice, ginaso@radware.com

Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
June 30, December 31,
2026
 2025
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents85,200 102,748
Marketable securities28,379 15,900
Short-term bank deposits134,858 129,961
Trade receivables, net39,480 34,604
Other receivables and prepaid expenses13,423 10,639
Inventories13,655 13,220
Current assets held for sale5,149 9,435
320,144 316,507
Long-term investments
Marketable securities59,006 71,398
Long-term bank deposits115,482 131,922
Other assets3,150 2,830
177,638 206,150
Property and equipment, net17,280 16,387
Goodwill and intangible assets, net78,041 72,159
Other long-term assets43,740 40,641
Operating lease right-of-use assets14,208 15,456
Long-term assets held for sale3,337 3,865
Total assets654,388 671,165
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Trade payables8,157 7,231
Deferred revenues128,212 111,917
Operating lease liabilities4,861 4,862
Other payables and accrued expenses52,743 67,948
Current liabilities held for sale2,103 2,325
196,076 194,283
Long-term liabilities
Deferred revenues80,349 65,764
Operating lease liabilities11,225 11,970
Other long-term liabilities7,605 8,464
99,179 86,198
Equity
Radware Ltd. equity
Share capital775 770
Additional paid-in capital591,486 578,652
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)(252- 1,393
Treasury stock, at cost(425,720- (377,561-
Retained earnings151,364 146,107
Total Radware Ltd. shareholder's equity317,653 349,361
Non-controlling interest41,480 41,323
Total equity359,133 390,684
Total liabilities and equity654,388 671,165

* The results of our subsidiary, SkyHawk, have been classified as discontinued operations effective the first quarter of 2026 and are presented accordingly. Comparative prior-year figures have been adjusted to align with this presentation and ensure consistency.

Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
For the three months ended For the six months ended
June 30, June 30,
2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Revenues 82,280 74,108 162,093 146,130
Cost of revenues 15,819 13,904 30,931 27,466
Gross profit 66,461 60,204 131,162 118,664
Operating expenses, net:
Research and development, net 23,773 18,163 44,876 35,715
Selling and marketing 32,264 30,737 64,856 61,377
General and administrative 7,955 6,192 14,443 12,424
Total operating expenses, net 63,992 55,092 124,175 109,516
Operating income 2,469 5,112 6,987 9,148
Financial income, net 3,543 3,517 7,315 8,179
Income before taxes on income from continuing operations 6,012 8,629 14,302 17,327
Taxes on income 2,131 2,237 4,300 4,337
Net income from continuing operations 3,881 6,392 10,002 12,990
Loss from discontinued operations (2,168- (2,170- (4,745- (4,424-
Net income 1,713 4,222 5,257 8,566
Basic net income per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders:
Continuing operations 0.09 0.15 0.23 0.30
Discontinued operations (0.05- (0.05- (0.11- (0.10-
Total basic net income per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders 0.04 0.10 0.12 0.20
Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net income per share 41,714,046 42,734,026 42,250,915 42,711,279
Diluted net income per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders:
Continuing operations 0.09 0.14 0.23 0.29
Discontinued operations (0.05- (0.05- (0.11- (0.10-
Total diluted net income per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders 0.04 0.09 0.12 0.19
Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income per share 43,687,694 44,510,896 44,089,154 44,364,057

* The results of our subsidiary, SkyHawk, have been classified as discontinued operations effective the first quarter of 2026 and are presented accordingly. Comparative prior-year figures have been adjusted to align with this presentation and ensure consistency.

Radware Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
For the three months ended For the six months ended
June 30, June 30,
2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
GAAP gross profit66,461 60,204 131,162 118,664
Share-based compensation114 131 280 252
Amortization of intangible assets734 732 1,466 1,465
Non-GAAP gross profit67,309 61,067 132,908 120,381
GAAP research and development, net23,773 18,163 44,876 35,715
Share-based compensation1,723 1,259 3,411 2,394
Amortization of intangible assets253 - 253 -
Non-GAAP research and development, net21,797 16,904 41,212 33,321
GAAP selling and marketing32,264 30,737 64,856 61,377
Share-based compensation3,279 2,669 5,931 5,722
Non-GAAP selling and marketing28,985 28,068 58,925 55,655
GAAP general and administrative7,955 6,192 14,443 12,424
Share-based compensation2,216 1,401 3,218 2,772
Acquisition costs100 138 389 291
Non-GAAP general and administrative5,639 4,653 10,836 9,361
GAAP total operating expenses, net63,992 55,092 124,175 109,516
Share-based compensation7,218 5,329 12,560 10,888
Acquisition costs100 138 389 291
Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net56,674 49,625 111,226 98,337
GAAP operating income2,469 5,112 6,987 9,148
Share-based compensation7,332 5,460 12,840 11,140
Amortization of intangible assets987 732 1,719 1,465
Acquisition costs100 138 389 291
Non-GAAP operating income10,888 11,442 21,935 22,044
GAAP financial income, net3,543 3,517 7,315 8,179
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net824 1,673 1,598 2,182
Non-GAAP financial income, net4,367 5,190 8,913 10,361
GAAP income before taxes on income from continuing operations6,012 8,629 14,302 17,327
Share-based compensation7,332 5,460 12,840 11,140
Amortization of intangible assets987 732 1,719 1,465
Acquisition costs100 138 389 291
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net824 1,673 1,598 2,182
Non-GAAP income before taxes on income from continuing operations15,255 16,632 30,848 32,405
GAAP taxes on income2,131 2,237 4,300 4,337
Tax related adjustments91 61 153 123
Non-GAAP taxes on income2,222 2,298 4,453 4,460
GAAP net income from continuing operations3,881 6,392 10,002 12,990
Share-based compensation7,332 5,460 12,840 11,140
Amortization of intangible assets987 732 1,719 1,465
Acquisition costs100 138 389 291
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net824 1,673 1,598 2,182
Tax related adjustments(91- (61- (153- (123-
Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations13,033 14,334 26,395 27,945
Non-GAAP loss from discontinued operations1,898 1,739 4,192 3,532
Non-GAAP net income11,135 12,595 22,203 24,413
GAAP diluted net income per share from continuing operations0.09 0.14 0.23 0.29
Share-based compensation0.17 0.12 0.29 0.25
Amortization of intangible assets0.02 0.02 0.04 0.03
Acquisition costs0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net0.02 0.04 0.03 0.05
Tax related adjustments(0.00- (0.00- (0.00- (0.00-
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations0.30 0.32 0.60 0.63
Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share from discontinued operations(0.05- (0.04- (0.10- (0.08-
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share0.25 0.28 0.50 0.55
Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share43,687,694 44,510,896 44,089,154 44,364,057
Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
For the three months ended For the six months ended
June 30, June 30,
2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities:
Net income 1,713 4,222 5,257 8,566
Loss from discontinued operations activities 2,168 2,170 4,745 4,424
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 2,910 2,594 5,504 5,476
Share-based compensation 7,332 5,460 12,840 11,139
Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net 112 (93- 137 (254-
Decrease in accrued interest on bank deposits (610- (2,839- (1,078- (4,440-
Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net (193- 15 (480- 76
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net (7,545- 2,133 (4,876- (6,053-
Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets (4,176- (928- (7,252- (1,088-
Decrease (increase) in inventories (525- 199 (435- 718
Increase (decrease) in trade payables 1,658 438 926 (1,402-
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues 16,270 (1,261- 30,880 16,471
Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses (6,583- 2,281 (13,702- 5,562
Operating lease liabilities, net 511 1,228 502 1,000
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 13,042 15,619 32,968 40,195
Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations (1,904- (1,127- (4,190- (3,261-
Net cash provided by operating activities 11,138 14,492 28,778 36,934
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment (2,025- (2,659- (4,678- (3,770-
Proceeds from (investment in) other long-term assets, net (32- (19- (16- 90
Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net (12,279- (17,401- 12,621 (44,513-
Investment in, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities, net (147- (5,239- (945- 10,955
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired - - (5,938- -
Proceeds from other deposits - - - 5,000
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations (14,483- (25,318- 1,044 (32,238-
Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations 299 3,599 3,300 3,598
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (14,184- (21,719- 4,344 (28,640-
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of share options 1 - 4 1
Payment of contingent consideration related to acquisition (3,405- (3,167- (3,405- (3,167-
Repurchase of shares (18,767- - (48,159- -
Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations (22,171- (3,167- (51,560- (3,166-
Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations - (3- - -
Net cash used in financing activities (22,171- (3,170- (51,560- (3,166-
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (25,217- (10,397- (18,438- 5,128
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 111,857 114,239 105,078 98,714
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 86,640 103,842 86,640 103,842
Less cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations (1,440- (3,210- (1,440- (3,210-
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period - continuing operations 85,200 100,632 85,200 100,632

* The results of our subsidiary, SkyHawk, have been classified as discontinued operations effective the first quarter of 2026 and are presented accordingly. Comparative prior-year figures have been adjusted to align with this presentation and ensure consistency.

Radware Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(U.S Dollars in thousands)
For the three months ended For the six months ended
June 30, June 30,
2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
GAAP net income for continuing operations3,881 6,392 10,002 12,990
Exclude: Financial income, net(3,543- (3,517- (7,315- (8,179-
Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense2,910 2,594 5,504 5,476
Exclude: Taxes on income2,131 2,237 4,300 4,337
EBITDA5,379 7,706 12,491 14,624
Share-based compensation7,332 5,460 12,840 11,140
Acquisition costs100 138 389 291
Adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations12,811 13,304 25,720 26,055
For the three months ended For the six months ended
June 30, June 30,
2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
Amortization of intangible assets987 732 1,719 1,465
Depreciation1,923 1,862 3,785 4,011
2,910 2,594 5,504 5,476

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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