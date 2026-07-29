Vienna-based machine builder becomes first adopter of Brain by Austrian company Interkey deployment across a series of 100 units planned

Wave Trockensysteme GmbH will control its industrial freeze dryers with Brain, an AI-based control system developed by Austrian company Interkey. Instead of programming PLC code in an engineering suite, a technician describes the machine in natural language heaters, motors, sensors, setpoints, safety limits. An AI agent running directly inside the control cabinet generates the control logic, builds the operator interface, configures alarms and guides commissioning. On WAVE's first production unit, commissioning time dropped from twelve weeks to two.

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The IC570MAX industrial freeze dryer by WAVE. Customers choose their control system: the proven Siemens S7 PLC or Brain, Interkey's AI-based control system that turns a plain-language machine description into control logic. (Photo: Wave Trockensysteme)

Control engineering as the bottleneck in custom machine building

WAVE builds freeze-drying systems in small series and customer-specific configurations. Mechanical assembly takes weeks PLC programming, HMI design and commissioning previously took months, and every design change triggered the effort again. Following the results of the first production unit, WAVE plans to deploy Brain across a series of 100 freeze dryers.

"Our machines are custom systems built in small series control engineering used to be the slowest and most expensive part of every project. With Brain, our technician describes the machine, and the control system takes shape in a dialogue. Commissioning in two weeks instead of twelve fundamentally changes our costing," said Michael Marcovici, Managing Director of Wave Trockensysteme GmbH.

No cloud, and clear limits for the AI

Brain operates fully offline: control, AI agent and data recording run without any cloud connection, and process data never leaves the plant. What the AI agent is allowed to do on a machine is governed by a five-level permission model, from read-only access to safety-critical actions; every action is documented in an immutable audit log. Emergency stop and hardware watchdogs remain independent of the AI.

"The bottleneck in machine building is no longer mechanics it is control software. Brain turns months of engineering into a conversation with the machine," said Interkey founder Moritz Marcovici

Availability

Brain ships as complete hardware controller, I/O, operator interface and AI agent in a single control cabinet and will be available from the third quarter of 2026. Information, product videos and reservations at www.interkey.com. Interkey was founded by Moritz Marcovici; Brain was developed to series maturity in close cooperation with WAVE as pilot user. To scale series production and distribution, Interkey is open to discussions with strategic partners and investors.

About WAVE

Wave Trockensysteme GmbH, headquartered in Vienna, Austria, develops and manufactures freeze-drying systems ranging from the compact 25 kg class to continuously operating industrial plants. WAVE systems are in use with food, pet food and pharmaceutical producers across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia. www.wave.cc

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Contacts:

Product and press inquiries about Brain:

Interkey Moritz Marcovici

moritz@interkey.com +436644572127

www.interkey.com

Issuer media contact:

Wave Trockensysteme GmbH Michael Marcovici, CEO

+43 699 15852848 mike@wave.cc www.wave.cc