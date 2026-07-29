People across the world have woken up to the fact that renewable energy is a source of local economic stability and energy security, particularly when it's on their roofs. Two in three people now support renewable energy and storage investment. Even more tellingly, solar farms - occasionally a battleground for local opposition - are now consistently proving to be more popular in local areas than any other form of power generation.This is according to recent data from the 2026 Ipsos Energy Transition Barometer - a global survey conducted across 31 countries - and it provides a reality check that ...

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