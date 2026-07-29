Onemain Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

2Q 2026 Diluted EPS of $1.32

2Q 2026 C&I adjusted diluted EPS of $1.31

2Q 2026 Managed receivables of $26.9 billion

Declared quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF), the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit, today reported pretax income of $196 million and net income of $152 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $214 million and $167 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Earnings per diluted share were $1.32 in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $1.40 in the prior year quarter.

On July 29, 2026, OneMain declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, payable on August 14, 2026, to record holders of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on August 10, 2026.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 576 thousand shares of common stock for $32 million.

"We delivered another strong quarter with disciplined underwriting, continued innovation and strong execution across the business," said Doug Shulman, Chairman and CEO of OneMain. "Growth across all of our products, improving credit performance and our industry leading balance sheet position OneMain to deliver profitable growth and attractive returns going forward."

The following segment results are reported on a non-GAAP basis. Refer to the required reconciliations of non-GAAP to comparable GAAP measures at the end of this press release.

Consumer and Insurance Segment ("C&I")

C&I adjusted pretax income was $201 million and adjusted net income was $151 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $231 million and $173 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.31 for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $1.45 in the prior year quarter.

Management runs the business based on capital generation, which it defines as C&I adjusted net income excluding the after-tax change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses while still considering the current period C&I net charge-offs. Capital generation was $229 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $222 million the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by receivable growth and yield improvement, partially offset by higher net charge-offs in the current quarter compared to the prior year period.

Managed receivables, which includes loans serviced for our whole loan sale partners and auto finance loans originated by third parties, were $26.9 billion at June 30, 2026, up 7% from $25.2 billion at June 30, 2025.

Consumer loan originations totaled $4.3 billion in the second quarter of 2026, up 10% from $3.9 billion in the prior year quarter.

Total revenue, comprising interest income and total other revenue, was $1.6 billion in the second quarter of 2026, up 6% from $1.5 billion in the prior year quarter. Interest income in the second quarter of 2026 was $1.4 billion, up 6% from $1.3 billion in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by receivables growth and improved portfolio yield.

Interest expense was $326 million in the second quarter of 2026, up 3% from $317 million in the prior year quarter, due to an increase in average debt to support our receivables growth.

The provision for finance receivable losses was $610 million in the second quarter of 2026, up from $511 million compared to the prior year period. During the second quarter of 2026, the allowance for finance receivable losses increased $104 million driven by receivables growth.

C&I Select Delinquency and Loss Ratios

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025













Consumer loans:











30+ delinquency ratio

5.17 %

5.37 %

5.17 % 90+ delinquency ratio

2.15 %

2.53 %

2.12 % 30-89 delinquency ratio

3.02 %

2.84 %

3.05 % Net charge-offs

7.77 %

8.02 %

7.19 %

Operating expense for the second quarter of 2026 was $439 million, up 6% from $415 million in the prior year quarter reflecting receivable growth and strategic investments in the business.

Funding and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had principal debt balances outstanding of $23.1 billion, 52% of which was secured. The Company had $567 million of cash and cash equivalents, which included $171 million of cash and cash equivalents held at regulated insurance subsidiaries or for other operating activities that are unavailable for general corporate purposes.

Cash and cash equivalents, together with the Company's $1.0 billion of undrawn committed capacity from an unsecured corporate revolver, $6.5 billion of undrawn committed capacity under revolving conduit facilities and credit card variable funding note facilities, and $11.6 billion of unencumbered receivables, provides significant liquidity resources.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

OneMain management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's results, outlook, and related matters at 9:00 am Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public. The general public is invited to listen to the call by dialing 877-407-0792 (U.S. domestic) or 201-689-8263 (international), and using conference ID 13761044, or via a live audio webcast through OneMain's investor relations website at http://investor.onemainfinancial.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the website after the event. An investor presentation will be available on OneMain's investor relations website prior to the start of the conference call.

About OneMain Holdings, Inc.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit and is dedicated to improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans. We empower our customers to solve today's problems and reach a better financial future through personalized solutions across 48 states, available online and in more than 1,300 locations. OneMain is committed to making a positive impact on the people and the communities we serve. For additional information, please visit www.OneMainFinancial.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report the operating results of Consumer and Insurance using the Segment Accounting Basis, which (i) reflects our allocation methodologies for interest expense and operating costs, to reflect the manner in which we assess our business results and (ii) excludes the impact of applying purchase accounting (eliminates premiums/discounts on our finance receivables and long-term debt at acquisition, as well as the amortization/accretion in future periods). Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income (loss), Consumer and Insurance adjusted net income (loss), and Consumer and Insurance adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are key performance measures used to evaluate the performance of our business. Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income (loss) represents income (loss) before income taxes on a Segment Accounting Basis and excludes net loss resulting from repurchases and repayments of debt, restructuring charges, and other items and strategic activities. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in assessing the profitability of our segment.

We also use pretax capital generation and capital generation, non-GAAP financial measures, as a key performance measure of our segment. Pretax capital generation represents Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income, as discussed above, and excludes the change in our Consumer and Insurance allowance for finance receivable losses in the period while still considering the Consumer and Insurance net charge-offs incurred during the period. Capital generation represents the after-tax effect of pretax capital generation. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing the capital created in the period impacting the overall capital adequacy of the Company. We believe that the Company's reserves, combined with its equity, represent the Company's loss absorption capacity.

We utilize these non-GAAP measures in evaluating our performance. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are consistent with the performance goals established in OMH's executive compensation program. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, income (loss) before income taxes, net income, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

This document contains summarized information concerning the Company and its business, operations, financial performance and trends. No representation is made that the information in this document is complete. For additional financial, statistical and business related information see the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as the Company's other reports filed with the SEC from time to time, which are or will be available in the Investor Relations section of the OneMain Financial website (www.omf.com) and the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "anticipates," "appears," "assumes," "believes," "can," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "foresees," "goal," "intends," "likely," "objective," "plans," "projects," "target," "trend," "remains," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" or "would" are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact but instead represent only management's current beliefs regarding future events, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, performance, and future plans, and underlying assumptions and other statements related thereto. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the following: adverse changes and volatility in general economic conditions, including the interest rate environment and the financial markets; the sufficiency of our allowance for finance receivable losses; increased levels of unemployment and personal bankruptcies; the current inflationary environment and related trends affecting our customers; natural or accidental events such as earthquakes, hurricanes, pandemics, floods or wildfires affecting our customers, collateral, or our facilities; a failure in or breach of our information, operational or security systems or infrastructure or those of third parties, including as a result of cyber incidents, war or other disruptions; the adequacy of our credit risk scoring models; geopolitical risks, including recent geopolitical actions; adverse changes in our ability to attract and retain employees or key executives; increased competition or adverse changes in customer responsiveness to our distribution channels or products; changes in federal, state, or local laws, regulations, or regulatory policies and practices or increased regulatory scrutiny of our business or industry; risks associated with our insurance operations; the costs and effects of any actual or alleged violations of any federal, state, or local laws, rules or regulations; the costs and effects of any fines, penalties, judgments, decrees, orders, inquiries, investigations, subpoenas, or enforcement or other proceedings of any governmental or quasi-governmental agency or authority; our substantial indebtedness and our continued ability to access the capital markets and maintain adequate current sources of funds to satisfy our cash flow requirements; our ability to comply with all of our covenants; the effects of any downgrade of our debt ratings by credit rating agencies; and other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis" sections of the Company's most recent Form 10-K filed with the SEC and in the Company's other filings with the SEC from time to time.

If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should specifically consider the factors identified in this document that could cause actual results to differ before making an investment decision to purchase our securities. Furthermore, new risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us.

Forward looking statements included in this document speak only as of the date on which they were made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or the non-occurrence of anticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

























Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year (unaudited, $ in millions, except per share amounts)

Jun 30,

2026

Mar 31,

2026

Dec 31,

2025

Sep 30,

2025

Jun 30,

2025



2025

2024































Interest income

$ 1,417

$ 1,387

$ 1,416

$ 1,392

$ 1,339



$ 5,455

$ 4,993 Interest expense

(326)

(322)

(323)

(320)

(317)



(1,272)

(1,185) Net interest income

1,091

1,065

1,093

1,072

1,022



4,183

3,808 Provision for finance receivable losses

(610)

(465)

(542)

(488)

(511)



(1,997)

(2,040) Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses

481

600

551

584

511



2,186

1,768































Insurance

112

112

113

112

111



445

445 Investment

25

23

22

26

24



98

108 Gain on sales of finance receivables

16

16

14

17

17



64

23 Net loss on repurchases and repayments of debt

(1)

(3)

(1)

(39)

(21)



(67)

(34) Other

55

49

45

47

45



180

153 Total other revenues

207

197

193

163

176



720

695































Operating expenses

(448)

(449)

(447)

(436)

(419)



(1,707)

(1,607) Insurance policy benefits and claims

(44)

(52)

(48)

(48)

(54)



(198)

(189) Total other expenses

(492)

(501)

(495)

(484)

(473)



(1,905)

(1,796)































Income before income taxes

196

296

249

263

214



1,001

667 Income taxes

(44)

(70)

(45)

(64)

(47)



(218)

(158) Net income

$ 152

$ 226

$ 204

$ 199

$ 167



$ 783

$ 509































Weighted average number of diluted shares

115.8

117.3

118.3

119.4

119.4



119.3

120.1 Diluted EPS

$ 1.32

$ 1.93

$ 1.72

$ 1.67

$ 1.40



$ 6.56

$ 4.24 Book value per basic share

$ 29.40

$ 29.21

$ 29.01

$ 28.53

$ 27.99



$ 29.01

$ 26.74 Return on assets

2.3 %

3.4 %

3.0 %

3.0 %

2.5 %



2.9 %

2.0 %































Change in allowance for finance receivable losses

$ (104)

$ 46

$ (50)

$ (61)

$ (66)



$ (160)

$ (194) Net charge-offs

(506)

(511)

(492)

(427)

(445)



(1,837)

(1,846) Provision for finance receivable losses

$ (610)

$ (465)

$ (542)

$ (488)

$ (511)



$ (1,997)

$ (2,040)







Note: Quarters may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.



OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)









As of





















(unaudited, $ in millions)

Jun 30,

2026

Mar 31,

2026

Dec 31,

2025

Sep 30,

2025

Jun 30,

2025





















Assets



















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 567

$ 834

$ 914

$ 658

$ 769 Investment securities

1,649

1,614

1,590

1,657

1,683 Net finance receivables

25,145

24,447

24,833

24,465

23,870 Unearned insurance premium and claim reserves

(792)

(771)

(791)

(783)

(764) Allowance for finance receivable losses

(2,923)

(2,819)

(2,865)

(2,815)

(2,754) Net finance receivables, less unearned insurance premium and claim reserves and allowance for finance

receivable losses

21,430

20,857

21,177

20,867

20,352 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

738

728

699

748

742 Goodwill

1,474

1,474

1,474

1,474

1,474 Other intangible assets

279

281

282

284

285 Other assets

1,287

1,230

1,252

1,297

1,323 Total assets

$ 27,424

$ 27,018

$ 27,388

$ 26,985

$ 26,628





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Long-term debt

$ 22,769

$ 22,396

$ 22,694

$ 22,338

$ 22,053 Insurance claims and policyholder liabilities

552

566

576

578

579 Deferred and accrued taxes

16

55

35

42

18 Other liabilities

704

624

682

649

652 Total liabilities

24,041

23,641

23,987

23,607

23,302





















Common stock

1

1

1

1

1 Additional paid-in capital

1,758

1,750

1,757

1,750

1,745 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(54)

(53)

(41)

(47)

(51) Retained earnings

2,710

2,680

2,579

2,500

2,425 Treasury stock

(1,032)

(1,001)

(895)

(826)

(794) Total shareholders' equity

3,383

3,377

3,401

3,378

3,326 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 27,424

$ 27,018

$ 27,388

$ 26,985

$ 26,628









OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED KEY FINANCIAL METRICS (UNAUDITED)









As of





















(unaudited, $ in millions)

Jun 30,

2026

Mar 31,

2026

Dec 31,

2025

Sep 30,

2025

Jun 30,

2025





















Liquidity



















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 567

$ 834

$ 914

$ 658

$ 769 Cash and cash equivalents unavailable for general corporate purposes

171

155

176

251

185 Unencumbered receivables

11,625

11,409

11,837

10,867

9,709 Undrawn conduit facilities

5,799

5,874

5,999

5,999

5,999 Undrawn corporate revolver

1,025

1,100

1,075

1,075

1,125 Undrawn credit card revolving variable funding note facilities

700

500

400

400

400 Drawn conduit facilities

1

1

1

1

1





















Net adjusted debt

$ 22,200

$ 21,545

$ 21,783

$ 21,758

$ 21,297





















Total Shareholders' equity

$ 3,383

$ 3,377

$ 3,401

$ 3,378

$ 3,326 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

54

53

41

47

51 Goodwill

(1,474)

(1,474)

(1,474)

(1,474)

(1,474) Other intangible assets

(279)

(281)

(282)

(284)

(285) Junior subordinated debt

173

173

173

172

172 Adjusted tangible common equity

1,857

1,848

1,859

1,839

1,790 Allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax *

2,192

2,114

2,149

2,111

2,065 Adjusted capital

$ 4,049

$ 3,962

$ 4,008

$ 3,950

$ 3,855





















Net leverage (net adjusted debt to adjusted capital)

5.5x

5.4x

5.4x

5.5x

5.5x







* Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)





























Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year































(unaudited, $ in millions)

Jun 30,

2026

Mar 31,

2026

Dec 31,

2025

Sep 30,

2025

Jun 30,

2025



2025

2024































Consumer & Insurance

$ 194

$ 293

$ 247

$ 261

$ 211



$ 988

$ 707 Other

(1)

-

-

(2)

(1)



(4)

(1) Segment to GAAP adjustment

3

3

2

4

4



17

(39) Income before income taxes - GAAP basis

$ 196

$ 296

$ 249

$ 263

$ 214



$ 1,001

$ 667































Consumer & Insurance pretax income

$ 194

$ 293

$ 247

$ 261

$ 211



$ 988

$ 707 Net loss on repurchases and repayments of debt

1

3

-

39

20



65

33 Restructuring charges

5

7

1

2

-



4

29 Other (1)

1

2

2

1

-

- % 3

13 Consumer & Insurance adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP)

$ 201

$ 305

$ 250

$ 303

$ 231



$ 1,060

$ 782































Reconciling items (2)

$ (4)

$ (9)

$ (1)

$ (38)

$ (16)



$ (55)

$ (114)































Consumer & Insurance

$ 25,157

$ 24,463

$ 24,853

$ 24,490

$ 23,901



$ 24,853

$ 23,598 Segment to GAAP adjustment

(12)

(16)

(20)

(25)

(31)



(20)

(44) Net finance receivables - GAAP basis

$ 25,145

$ 24,447

$ 24,833

$ 24,465

$ 23,870



$ 24,833

$ 23,554































Consumer & Insurance

$ 2,925

$ 2,821

$ 2,868

$ 2,818

$ 2,758



$ 2,868

$ 2,710 Segment to GAAP adjustment

(2)

(2)

(3)

(3)

(4)



(3)

(5) Allowance for finance receivable losses - GAAP basis

$ 2,923

$ 2,819

$ 2,865

$ 2,815

$ 2,754



$ 2,865

$ 2,705







Note: Quarters may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.

(1) Includes strategic activities and other items. (2) Reconciling items consist of Segment to GAAP adjustment and the adjustments to Pretax income - segment accounting basis for C&I and Other. The adjustments to Other adjusted pretax income (loss) are not disclosed in the table above due to immateriality.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























CONSUMER & INSURANCE SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP)



















Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year































(unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

Jun 30,

2026

Mar 31,

2026

Dec 31,

2025

Sep 30,

2025

Jun 30,

2025



2025

2024































Interest income

$ 1,413

$ 1,383

$ 1,411

$ 1,386

$ 1,333



$ 5,432

$ 4,965 Interest expense

(326)

(322)

(323)

(320)

(317)



(1,270)

(1,181) Net interest income

1,087

1,061

1,088

1,066

1,016



4,162

3,784 Provision for finance receivable losses

(610)

(465)

(542)

(488)

(511)



(1,999)

(1,981) Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses

477

596

546

578

505



2,163

1,803































Insurance

112

112

113

112

111



445

445 Investment

25

23

22

26

24



98

108 Gain on sales of finance receivables

16

16

14

17

17



64

23 Other

54

47

46

45

43



175

146 Total other revenues

207

198

195

200

195



782

722































Operating expenses

(439)

(437)

(443)

(427)

(415)



(1,687)

(1,554) Insurance policy benefits and claims

(44)

(52)

(48)

(48)

(54)



(198)

(189) Total other expenses

(483)

(489)

(491)

(475)

(469)



(1,885)

(1,743)































Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP)

201

305

250

303

231



1,060

782































Income taxes *

(50)

(76)

(62)

(76)

(58)



(265)

(195)































Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 151

$ 229

$ 188

$ 227

$ 173



$ 795

$ 587































Weighted average number of diluted shares

115.8

117.3

118.3

119.4

119.4



119.3

120.1 C&I adjusted diluted EPS

$ 1.31

$ 1.95

$ 1.59

$ 1.90

$ 1.45



$ 6.66

$ 4.89







































Note: Quarters may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.

* Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























CONSUMER & INSURANCE SEGMENT METRICS (UNAUDITED)





























Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year































(unaudited, $ in millions)

Jun 30,

2026

Mar 31,

2026

Dec 31,

2025

Sep 30,

2025

Jun 30,

2025



2025

2024































Net finance receivables - personal loans

$ 21,329

$ 20,918

$ 21,430

$ 21,225

$ 20,814



$ 21,430

$ 20,833 Net finance receivables - auto finance

2,684

2,562

2,487

2,431

2,335



2,487

2,122 Net finance receivables - consumer loans

24,013

23,480

23,917

23,656

23,149



23,917

22,955 Net finance receivables - credit cards

1,144

983

936

834

752



936

643 Net finance receivables

$ 25,157

$ 24,463

$ 24,853

$ 24,490

$ 23,901



$ 24,853

$ 23,598































Allowance for finance receivable losses

$ 2,925

$ 2,821

$ 2,868

$ 2,818

$ 2,758



$ 2,868

$ 2,710































Allowance ratio

11.63 %

11.53 %

11.54 %

11.51 %

11.54 %



11.54 %

11.48 %































Net finance receivables

25,157

24,463

24,853

24,490

23,901



24,853

23,598 Finance receivables serviced for others

1,702

1,588

1,458

1,395

1,316



1,458

1,141 Managed receivables

$ 26,859

$ 26,051

$ 26,311

$ 25,885

$ 25,217



$ 26,311

$ 24,739































Average net finance receivables - personal loans

$ 21,063

$ 21,168

$ 21,404

$ 21,045

$ 20,637



$ 20,937

$ 20,301 Average net finance receivables - auto finance

2,621

2,515

2,462

2,390

2,278



2,324

1,662 Average net finance receivables - consumer loans

23,684

23,683

23,866

23,435

22,915



23,261

21,963 Average net finance receivables - credit cards

1,065

962

879

803

719



767

477 Average net receivables

24,749

24,645

24,745

24,238

23,634



24,028

22,440 Average receivables serviced for others

1,657

1,540

1,434

1,366

1,285



1,320

1,113 Average managed receivables

$ 26,406

$ 26,185

$ 26,179

$ 25,604

$ 24,919



$ 25,348

$ 23,553







































Note: Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on an adjusted Segment Accounting Basis. Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























CONSUMER & INSURANCE KEY METRICS (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP)





























Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year































(unaudited, in millions)

Jun 30,

2026

Mar 31,

2026

Dec 31,

2025

Sep 30,

2025

Jun 30,

2025



2025

2024































Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP)

$ 201

$ 305

$ 250

$ 303

$ 231



$ 1,060

$ 782































Provision for finance receivable losses

610

465

542

488

511



1,999

1,981 Net charge-offs

(506)

(512)

(492)

(428)

(446)



(1,841)

(1,849) Change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses (non-GAAP)

104

(47)

50

60

65



158

132































Pretax capital generation (non-GAAP)

305

258

300

363

296



1,218

914































Capital generation, net of tax* (non-GAAP)

$ 229

$ 194

$ 225

$ 272

$ 222



$ 913

$ 685































C&I average net receivables

$ 24,749

$ 24,645

$ 24,745

$ 24,238

$ 23,634



$ 24,028

$ 22,440































Capital generation return on receivables(non-GAAP)

3.7 %

3.2 %

3.6 %

4.5 %

3.8 %



3.8 %

3.1 %







































Note: Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on an adjusted Segment Accounting Basis. Amounts may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding. * Income taxes assume a 25% rate.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























CONSUMER & INSURANCE CONSUMER LOANS METRICS (UNAUDITED)



















Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year































(unaudited, $ in millions)

Jun 30,

2026

Mar 31,

2026

Dec 31,

2025

Sep 30,

2025

Jun 30,

2025



2025

2024































































Gross charge-offs

$ 572

$ 567

$ 540

$ 480

$ 496



$ 2,043

$ 2,080 Recoveries

(113)

(98)

(86)

(86)

(85)



(342)

(307) Net charge-offs

$ 459

$ 469

$ 454

$ 394

$ 411



$ 1,701

$ 1,773































Gross charge-off ratio

9.70 %

9.70 %

8.98 %

8.13 %

8.68 %



8.78 %

9.34 % Recovery ratio

(1.92 %)

(1.68 %)

(1.42 %)

(1.45 %)

(1.49 %)



(1.47 %)

(1.39 %) Net charge-off ratio

7.77 %

8.02 %

7.56 %

6.67 %

7.19 %



7.31 %

7.94 %































































Average net receivables

$ 23,684

$ 23,683

$ 23,866

$ 23,435

$ 22,915



$ 23,261

$ 21,963 Yield

22.7 %

22.5 %

22.5 %

22.6 %

22.6 %



22.5 %

22.1 % Origination volume

$ 4,316

$ 3,104

$ 3,609

$ 3,889

$ 3,907



$ 14,427

$ 13,321































30+ delinquency

$ 1,241

$ 1,260

$ 1,399

$ 1,312

$ 1,197



$ 1,399

$ 1,322 90+ delinquency

$ 516

$ 594

$ 596

$ 556

$ 491



$ 596

$ 579 30-89 delinquency

$ 725

$ 666

$ 803

$ 756

$ 706



$ 803

$ 743































30+ delinquency ratio

5.17 %

5.37 %

5.85 %

5.55 %

5.17 %



5.85 %

5.76 % 90+ delinquency ratio

2.15 %

2.53 %

2.49 %

2.35 %

2.12 %



2.49 %

2.52 % 30-89 delinquency ratio

3.02 %

2.84 %

3.36 %

3.20 %

3.05 %



3.36 %

3.24 %







Note: Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on a Segment Accounting Basis. Delinquency ratios are calculated as a percentage of C&I consumer loan net finance receivables. Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

Defined Terms

Adjusted capital: adjusted tangible common equity plus allowance for finance receivable losses (ALLL), net of tax

Adjusted tangible common equity (TCE): total shareholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive loss less goodwill less other intangible assets plus junior subordinated debt

Auto finance: financing at the point of purchase through a network of auto dealerships

Available cash and cash equivalents: cash and cash equivalents less cash and cash equivalents held at our regulated insurance subsidiaries or is unavailable for general corporate purposes

Average total assets: average of monthly average total assets (total assets at the beginning and end of each month divided by two) in the period

C&I adjusted diluted EPS: C&I adjusted net income (non-GAAP) / weighted average diluted shares

Capital generation: C&I adjusted net income less change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax

Capital generation return on receivables*: annualized capital generation / C&I average net receivables

Consumer loans: personal loans and auto finance

Finance receivables serviced for others: unpaid principal balance plus accrued interest of loans sold as part of our whole loan sale program plus auto finance loans originated by third parties.

Gross charge-off ratio*: annualized gross charge-offs / average net receivables

Managed receivables: C&I net finance receivables plus finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners plus auto finance loans originated by third parties

Net adjusted debt: long-term debt less junior subordinated debt less available cash and cash equivalents

Net charge-off ratio*: annualized net charge-offs / average net receivables

Net leverage: net adjusted debt / adjusted capital

Opex ratio: annualized C&I operating expenses / average managed receivables

Origination volume: loans originated during the period, including those originated and sold to our whole loan sale partners that we continue to service

Other net revenue: other revenues less insurance policy benefits and claims expense

Personal loans: loans secured by automobiles, other collateral or are unsecured and offered through our branch network, central operations, or digital platform

Pretax capital generation: C&I pretax adjusted net income less change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses

Purchase volume: credit card purchase transactions plus cash advances less returns

Return on assets (ROA): annualized net income / average total assets

Return on receivables (C&I ROR): annualized C&I adjusted net income / C&I average net receivables

Total revenue: C&I interest income plus C&I total other revenue

Unencumbered receivables: unencumbered unpaid principal balance of consumer loans and credit cards. For precompute personal loans, unpaid principal balance is the gross contractual payments less the unaccreted balance of unearned finance charges. Credit card receivables include those in the trust that exceed the minimum for securing advances under credit card variable funding note facilities, which the Company can remove from the trust under the terms of such facilities, and exclude interest, fees, and closed accounts with balances

* Fiscal year 2024 adjusted for policy alignment associated with the Foursight acquisition.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Peter R. Poillon, 212-359-2432

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Kelly Ogburn, 410-537-9028

[email protected]

Source: OneMain Holdings, Inc.

SOURCE OneMain Holdings, Inc.