Onemain Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

- 2Q 2026 Diluted EPS of $1.32
- 2Q 2026 C&I adjusted diluted EPS of $1.31
- 2Q 2026 Managed receivables of $26.9 billion
- Declared quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share
NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF), the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit, today reported pretax income of $196 million and net income of $152 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $214 million and $167 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Earnings per diluted share were $1.32 in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $1.40 in the prior year quarter.
On July 29, 2026, OneMain declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, payable on August 14, 2026, to record holders of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on August 10, 2026.
During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 576 thousand shares of common stock for $32 million.
"We delivered another strong quarter with disciplined underwriting, continued innovation and strong execution across the business," said Doug Shulman, Chairman and CEO of OneMain. "Growth across all of our products, improving credit performance and our industry leading balance sheet position OneMain to deliver profitable growth and attractive returns going forward."
The following segment results are reported on a non-GAAP basis. Refer to the required reconciliations of non-GAAP to comparable GAAP measures at the end of this press release.
Consumer and Insurance Segment ("C&I")
C&I adjusted pretax income was $201 million and adjusted net income was $151 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $231 million and $173 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.31 for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $1.45 in the prior year quarter.
Management runs the business based on capital generation, which it defines as C&I adjusted net income excluding the after-tax change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses while still considering the current period C&I net charge-offs. Capital generation was $229 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $222 million the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by receivable growth and yield improvement, partially offset by higher net charge-offs in the current quarter compared to the prior year period.
Managed receivables, which includes loans serviced for our whole loan sale partners and auto finance loans originated by third parties, were $26.9 billion at June 30, 2026, up 7% from $25.2 billion at June 30, 2025.
Consumer loan originations totaled $4.3 billion in the second quarter of 2026, up 10% from $3.9 billion in the prior year quarter.
Total revenue, comprising interest income and total other revenue, was $1.6 billion in the second quarter of 2026, up 6% from $1.5 billion in the prior year quarter. Interest income in the second quarter of 2026 was $1.4 billion, up 6% from $1.3 billion in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by receivables growth and improved portfolio yield.
Interest expense was $326 million in the second quarter of 2026, up 3% from $317 million in the prior year quarter, due to an increase in average debt to support our receivables growth.
The provision for finance receivable losses was $610 million in the second quarter of 2026, up from $511 million compared to the prior year period. During the second quarter of 2026, the allowance for finance receivable losses increased $104 million driven by receivables growth.
C&I Select Delinquency and Loss Ratios
June 30, 2026
March 31, 2026
June 30, 2025
Consumer loans:
30+ delinquency ratio
5.17 %
5.37 %
5.17 %
90+ delinquency ratio
2.15 %
2.53 %
2.12 %
30-89 delinquency ratio
3.02 %
2.84 %
3.05 %
Net charge-offs
7.77 %
8.02 %
7.19 %
Operating expense for the second quarter of 2026 was $439 million, up 6% from $415 million in the prior year quarter reflecting receivable growth and strategic investments in the business.
Funding and Liquidity
As of June 30, 2026, the Company had principal debt balances outstanding of $23.1 billion, 52% of which was secured. The Company had $567 million of cash and cash equivalents, which included $171 million of cash and cash equivalents held at regulated insurance subsidiaries or for other operating activities that are unavailable for general corporate purposes.
Cash and cash equivalents, together with the Company's $1.0 billion of undrawn committed capacity from an unsecured corporate revolver, $6.5 billion of undrawn committed capacity under revolving conduit facilities and credit card variable funding note facilities, and $11.6 billion of unencumbered receivables, provides significant liquidity resources.
Conference Call & Webcast Information
OneMain management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's results, outlook, and related matters at 9:00 am Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public. The general public is invited to listen to the call by dialing 877-407-0792 (U.S. domestic) or 201-689-8263 (international), and using conference ID 13761044, or via a live audio webcast through OneMain's investor relations website at http://investor.onemainfinancial.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the website after the event. An investor presentation will be available on OneMain's investor relations website prior to the start of the conference call.
About OneMain Holdings, Inc.
OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit and is dedicated to improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans. We empower our customers to solve today's problems and reach a better financial future through personalized solutions across 48 states, available online and in more than 1,300 locations. OneMain is committed to making a positive impact on the people and the communities we serve. For additional information, please visit www.OneMainFinancial.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We report the operating results of Consumer and Insurance using the Segment Accounting Basis, which (i) reflects our allocation methodologies for interest expense and operating costs, to reflect the manner in which we assess our business results and (ii) excludes the impact of applying purchase accounting (eliminates premiums/discounts on our finance receivables and long-term debt at acquisition, as well as the amortization/accretion in future periods). Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income (loss), Consumer and Insurance adjusted net income (loss), and Consumer and Insurance adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are key performance measures used to evaluate the performance of our business. Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income (loss) represents income (loss) before income taxes on a Segment Accounting Basis and excludes net loss resulting from repurchases and repayments of debt, restructuring charges, and other items and strategic activities. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in assessing the profitability of our segment.
We also use pretax capital generation and capital generation, non-GAAP financial measures, as a key performance measure of our segment. Pretax capital generation represents Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income, as discussed above, and excludes the change in our Consumer and Insurance allowance for finance receivable losses in the period while still considering the Consumer and Insurance net charge-offs incurred during the period. Capital generation represents the after-tax effect of pretax capital generation. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing the capital created in the period impacting the overall capital adequacy of the Company. We believe that the Company's reserves, combined with its equity, represent the Company's loss absorption capacity.
We utilize these non-GAAP measures in evaluating our performance. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are consistent with the performance goals established in OMH's executive compensation program. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, income (loss) before income taxes, net income, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
This document contains summarized information concerning the Company and its business, operations, financial performance and trends. No representation is made that the information in this document is complete. For additional financial, statistical and business related information see the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as the Company's other reports filed with the SEC from time to time, which are or will be available in the Investor Relations section of the OneMain Financial website (www.omf.com) and the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "anticipates," "appears," "assumes," "believes," "can," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "foresees," "goal," "intends," "likely," "objective," "plans," "projects," "target," "trend," "remains," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" or "would" are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact but instead represent only management's current beliefs regarding future events, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, performance, and future plans, and underlying assumptions and other statements related thereto. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the following: adverse changes and volatility in general economic conditions, including the interest rate environment and the financial markets; the sufficiency of our allowance for finance receivable losses; increased levels of unemployment and personal bankruptcies; the current inflationary environment and related trends affecting our customers; natural or accidental events such as earthquakes, hurricanes, pandemics, floods or wildfires affecting our customers, collateral, or our facilities; a failure in or breach of our information, operational or security systems or infrastructure or those of third parties, including as a result of cyber incidents, war or other disruptions; the adequacy of our credit risk scoring models; geopolitical risks, including recent geopolitical actions; adverse changes in our ability to attract and retain employees or key executives; increased competition or adverse changes in customer responsiveness to our distribution channels or products; changes in federal, state, or local laws, regulations, or regulatory policies and practices or increased regulatory scrutiny of our business or industry; risks associated with our insurance operations; the costs and effects of any actual or alleged violations of any federal, state, or local laws, rules or regulations; the costs and effects of any fines, penalties, judgments, decrees, orders, inquiries, investigations, subpoenas, or enforcement or other proceedings of any governmental or quasi-governmental agency or authority; our substantial indebtedness and our continued ability to access the capital markets and maintain adequate current sources of funds to satisfy our cash flow requirements; our ability to comply with all of our covenants; the effects of any downgrade of our debt ratings by credit rating agencies; and other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis" sections of the Company's most recent Form 10-K filed with the SEC and in the Company's other filings with the SEC from time to time.
If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should specifically consider the factors identified in this document that could cause actual results to differ before making an investment decision to purchase our securities. Furthermore, new risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us.
Forward looking statements included in this document speak only as of the date on which they were made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or the non-occurrence of anticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
OneMain Holdings, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year
(unaudited, $ in millions, except per share amounts)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
2025
2024
Interest income
$ 1,417
$ 1,387
$ 1,416
$ 1,392
$ 1,339
$ 5,455
$ 4,993
Interest expense
(326)
(322)
(323)
(320)
(317)
(1,272)
(1,185)
Net interest income
1,091
1,065
1,093
1,072
1,022
4,183
3,808
Provision for finance receivable losses
(610)
(465)
(542)
(488)
(511)
(1,997)
(2,040)
Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses
481
600
551
584
511
2,186
1,768
Insurance
112
112
113
112
111
445
445
Investment
25
23
22
26
24
98
108
Gain on sales of finance receivables
16
16
14
17
17
64
23
Net loss on repurchases and repayments of debt
(1)
(3)
(1)
(39)
(21)
(67)
(34)
Other
55
49
45
47
45
180
153
Total other revenues
207
197
193
163
176
720
695
Operating expenses
(448)
(449)
(447)
(436)
(419)
(1,707)
(1,607)
Insurance policy benefits and claims
(44)
(52)
(48)
(48)
(54)
(198)
(189)
Total other expenses
(492)
(501)
(495)
(484)
(473)
(1,905)
(1,796)
Income before income taxes
196
296
249
263
214
1,001
667
Income taxes
(44)
(70)
(45)
(64)
(47)
(218)
(158)
Net income
$ 152
$ 226
$ 204
$ 199
$ 167
$ 783
$ 509
Weighted average number of diluted shares
115.8
117.3
118.3
119.4
119.4
119.3
120.1
Diluted EPS
$ 1.32
$ 1.93
$ 1.72
$ 1.67
$ 1.40
$ 6.56
$ 4.24
Book value per basic share
$ 29.40
$ 29.21
$ 29.01
$ 28.53
$ 27.99
$ 29.01
$ 26.74
Return on assets
2.3 %
3.4 %
3.0 %
3.0 %
2.5 %
2.9 %
2.0 %
Change in allowance for finance receivable losses
$ (104)
$ 46
$ (50)
$ (61)
$ (66)
$ (160)
$ (194)
Net charge-offs
(506)
(511)
(492)
(427)
(445)
(1,837)
(1,846)
Provision for finance receivable losses
$ (610)
$ (465)
$ (542)
$ (488)
$ (511)
$ (1,997)
$ (2,040)
Note:
Quarters may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.
OneMain Holdings, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
As of
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 567
$ 834
$ 914
$ 658
$ 769
Investment securities
1,649
1,614
1,590
1,657
1,683
Net finance receivables
25,145
24,447
24,833
24,465
23,870
Unearned insurance premium and claim reserves
(792)
(771)
(791)
(783)
(764)
Allowance for finance receivable losses
(2,923)
(2,819)
(2,865)
(2,815)
(2,754)
Net finance receivables, less unearned insurance premium and claim reserves and allowance for finance
21,430
20,857
21,177
20,867
20,352
Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents
738
728
699
748
742
Goodwill
1,474
1,474
1,474
1,474
1,474
Other intangible assets
279
281
282
284
285
Other assets
1,287
1,230
1,252
1,297
1,323
Total assets
$ 27,424
$ 27,018
$ 27,388
$ 26,985
$ 26,628
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Long-term debt
$ 22,769
$ 22,396
$ 22,694
$ 22,338
$ 22,053
Insurance claims and policyholder liabilities
552
566
576
578
579
Deferred and accrued taxes
16
55
35
42
18
Other liabilities
704
624
682
649
652
Total liabilities
24,041
23,641
23,987
23,607
23,302
Common stock
1
1
1
1
1
Additional paid-in capital
1,758
1,750
1,757
1,750
1,745
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(54)
(53)
(41)
(47)
(51)
Retained earnings
2,710
2,680
2,579
2,500
2,425
Treasury stock
(1,032)
(1,001)
(895)
(826)
(794)
Total shareholders' equity
3,383
3,377
3,401
3,378
3,326
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 27,424
$ 27,018
$ 27,388
$ 26,985
$ 26,628
OneMain Holdings, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED KEY FINANCIAL METRICS (UNAUDITED)
As of
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Liquidity
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 567
$ 834
$ 914
$ 658
$ 769
Cash and cash equivalents unavailable for general corporate purposes
171
155
176
251
185
Unencumbered receivables
11,625
11,409
11,837
10,867
9,709
Undrawn conduit facilities
5,799
5,874
5,999
5,999
5,999
Undrawn corporate revolver
1,025
1,100
1,075
1,075
1,125
Undrawn credit card revolving variable funding note facilities
700
500
400
400
400
Drawn conduit facilities
1
1
1
1
1
Net adjusted debt
$ 22,200
$ 21,545
$ 21,783
$ 21,758
$ 21,297
Total Shareholders' equity
$ 3,383
$ 3,377
$ 3,401
$ 3,378
$ 3,326
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
54
53
41
47
51
Goodwill
(1,474)
(1,474)
(1,474)
(1,474)
(1,474)
Other intangible assets
(279)
(281)
(282)
(284)
(285)
Junior subordinated debt
173
173
173
172
172
Adjusted tangible common equity
1,857
1,848
1,859
1,839
1,790
Allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax *
2,192
2,114
2,149
2,111
2,065
Adjusted capital
$ 4,049
$ 3,962
$ 4,008
$ 3,950
$ 3,855
Net leverage (net adjusted debt to adjusted capital)
5.5x
5.4x
5.4x
5.5x
5.5x
*
Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate.
OneMain Holdings, Inc.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
2025
2024
Consumer & Insurance
$ 194
$ 293
$ 247
$ 261
$ 211
$ 988
$ 707
Other
(1)
-
-
(2)
(1)
(4)
(1)
Segment to GAAP adjustment
3
3
2
4
4
17
(39)
Income before income taxes - GAAP basis
$ 196
$ 296
$ 249
$ 263
$ 214
$ 1,001
$ 667
Consumer & Insurance pretax income
$ 194
$ 293
$ 247
$ 261
$ 211
$ 988
$ 707
Net loss on repurchases and repayments of debt
1
3
-
39
20
65
33
Restructuring charges
5
7
1
2
-
4
29
Other (1)
1
2
2
1
-
- %
3
13
Consumer & Insurance adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP)
$ 201
$ 305
$ 250
$ 303
$ 231
$ 1,060
$ 782
Reconciling items (2)
$ (4)
$ (9)
$ (1)
$ (38)
$ (16)
$ (55)
$ (114)
Consumer & Insurance
$ 25,157
$ 24,463
$ 24,853
$ 24,490
$ 23,901
$ 24,853
$ 23,598
Segment to GAAP adjustment
(12)
(16)
(20)
(25)
(31)
(20)
(44)
Net finance receivables - GAAP basis
$ 25,145
$ 24,447
$ 24,833
$ 24,465
$ 23,870
$ 24,833
$ 23,554
Consumer & Insurance
$ 2,925
$ 2,821
$ 2,868
$ 2,818
$ 2,758
$ 2,868
$ 2,710
Segment to GAAP adjustment
(2)
(2)
(3)
(3)
(4)
(3)
(5)
Allowance for finance receivable losses - GAAP basis
$ 2,923
$ 2,819
$ 2,865
$ 2,815
$ 2,754
$ 2,865
$ 2,705
Note:
Quarters may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.
(1)
Includes strategic activities and other items.
(2)
Reconciling items consist of Segment to GAAP adjustment and the adjustments to Pretax income - segment accounting basis for C&I and Other. The adjustments to Other adjusted pretax income (loss) are not disclosed in the table above due to immateriality.
OneMain Holdings, Inc.
CONSUMER & INSURANCE SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP)
Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year
(unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
2025
2024
Interest income
$ 1,413
$ 1,383
$ 1,411
$ 1,386
$ 1,333
$ 5,432
$ 4,965
Interest expense
(326)
(322)
(323)
(320)
(317)
(1,270)
(1,181)
Net interest income
1,087
1,061
1,088
1,066
1,016
4,162
3,784
Provision for finance receivable losses
(610)
(465)
(542)
(488)
(511)
(1,999)
(1,981)
Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses
477
596
546
578
505
2,163
1,803
Insurance
112
112
113
112
111
445
445
Investment
25
23
22
26
24
98
108
Gain on sales of finance receivables
16
16
14
17
17
64
23
Other
54
47
46
45
43
175
146
Total other revenues
207
198
195
200
195
782
722
Operating expenses
(439)
(437)
(443)
(427)
(415)
(1,687)
(1,554)
Insurance policy benefits and claims
(44)
(52)
(48)
(48)
(54)
(198)
(189)
Total other expenses
(483)
(489)
(491)
(475)
(469)
(1,885)
(1,743)
Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP)
201
305
250
303
231
1,060
782
Income taxes *
(50)
(76)
(62)
(76)
(58)
(265)
(195)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$ 151
$ 229
$ 188
$ 227
$ 173
$ 795
$ 587
Weighted average number of diluted shares
115.8
117.3
118.3
119.4
119.4
119.3
120.1
C&I adjusted diluted EPS
$ 1.31
$ 1.95
$ 1.59
$ 1.90
$ 1.45
$ 6.66
$ 4.89
Note:
Quarters may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.
*
Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate.
OneMain Holdings, Inc.
CONSUMER & INSURANCE SEGMENT METRICS (UNAUDITED)
Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
2025
2024
Net finance receivables - personal loans
$ 21,329
$ 20,918
$ 21,430
$ 21,225
$ 20,814
$ 21,430
$ 20,833
Net finance receivables - auto finance
2,684
2,562
2,487
2,431
2,335
2,487
2,122
Net finance receivables - consumer loans
24,013
23,480
23,917
23,656
23,149
23,917
22,955
Net finance receivables - credit cards
1,144
983
936
834
752
936
643
Net finance receivables
$ 25,157
$ 24,463
$ 24,853
$ 24,490
$ 23,901
$ 24,853
$ 23,598
Allowance for finance receivable losses
$ 2,925
$ 2,821
$ 2,868
$ 2,818
$ 2,758
$ 2,868
$ 2,710
Allowance ratio
11.63 %
11.53 %
11.54 %
11.51 %
11.54 %
11.54 %
11.48 %
Net finance receivables
25,157
24,463
24,853
24,490
23,901
24,853
23,598
Finance receivables serviced for others
1,702
1,588
1,458
1,395
1,316
1,458
1,141
Managed receivables
$ 26,859
$ 26,051
$ 26,311
$ 25,885
$ 25,217
$ 26,311
$ 24,739
Average net finance receivables - personal loans
$ 21,063
$ 21,168
$ 21,404
$ 21,045
$ 20,637
$ 20,937
$ 20,301
Average net finance receivables - auto finance
2,621
2,515
2,462
2,390
2,278
2,324
1,662
Average net finance receivables - consumer loans
23,684
23,683
23,866
23,435
22,915
23,261
21,963
Average net finance receivables - credit cards
1,065
962
879
803
719
767
477
Average net receivables
24,749
24,645
24,745
24,238
23,634
24,028
22,440
Average receivables serviced for others
1,657
1,540
1,434
1,366
1,285
1,320
1,113
Average managed receivables
$ 26,406
$ 26,185
$ 26,179
$ 25,604
$ 24,919
$ 25,348
$ 23,553
Note:
Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on an adjusted Segment Accounting Basis. Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
OneMain Holdings, Inc.
CONSUMER & INSURANCE KEY METRICS (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP)
Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year
(unaudited, in millions)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
2025
2024
Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP)
$ 201
$ 305
$ 250
$ 303
$ 231
$ 1,060
$ 782
Provision for finance receivable losses
610
465
542
488
511
1,999
1,981
Net charge-offs
(506)
(512)
(492)
(428)
(446)
(1,841)
(1,849)
Change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses (non-GAAP)
104
(47)
50
60
65
158
132
Pretax capital generation (non-GAAP)
305
258
300
363
296
1,218
914
Capital generation, net of tax* (non-GAAP)
$ 229
$ 194
$ 225
$ 272
$ 222
$ 913
$ 685
C&I average net receivables
$ 24,749
$ 24,645
$ 24,745
$ 24,238
$ 23,634
$ 24,028
$ 22,440
Capital generation return on receivables(non-GAAP)
3.7 %
3.2 %
3.6 %
4.5 %
3.8 %
3.8 %
3.1 %
Note:
Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on an adjusted Segment Accounting Basis. Amounts may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.
*
Income taxes assume a 25% rate.
OneMain Holdings, Inc.
CONSUMER & INSURANCE CONSUMER LOANS METRICS (UNAUDITED)
Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
2025
2024
Gross charge-offs
$ 572
$ 567
$ 540
$ 480
$ 496
$ 2,043
$ 2,080
Recoveries
(113)
(98)
(86)
(86)
(85)
(342)
(307)
Net charge-offs
$ 459
$ 469
$ 454
$ 394
$ 411
$ 1,701
$ 1,773
Gross charge-off ratio
9.70 %
9.70 %
8.98 %
8.13 %
8.68 %
8.78 %
9.34 %
Recovery ratio
(1.92 %)
(1.68 %)
(1.42 %)
(1.45 %)
(1.49 %)
(1.47 %)
(1.39 %)
Net charge-off ratio
7.77 %
8.02 %
7.56 %
6.67 %
7.19 %
7.31 %
7.94 %
Average net receivables
$ 23,684
$ 23,683
$ 23,866
$ 23,435
$ 22,915
$ 23,261
$ 21,963
Yield
22.7 %
22.5 %
22.5 %
22.6 %
22.6 %
22.5 %
22.1 %
Origination volume
$ 4,316
$ 3,104
$ 3,609
$ 3,889
$ 3,907
$ 14,427
$ 13,321
30+ delinquency
$ 1,241
$ 1,260
$ 1,399
$ 1,312
$ 1,197
$ 1,399
$ 1,322
90+ delinquency
$ 516
$ 594
$ 596
$ 556
$ 491
$ 596
$ 579
30-89 delinquency
$ 725
$ 666
$ 803
$ 756
$ 706
$ 803
$ 743
30+ delinquency ratio
5.17 %
5.37 %
5.85 %
5.55 %
5.17 %
5.85 %
5.76 %
90+ delinquency ratio
2.15 %
2.53 %
2.49 %
2.35 %
2.12 %
2.49 %
2.52 %
30-89 delinquency ratio
3.02 %
2.84 %
3.36 %
3.20 %
3.05 %
3.36 %
3.24 %
Note:
Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on a Segment Accounting Basis. Delinquency ratios are calculated as a percentage of C&I consumer loan net finance receivables. Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
Defined Terms
- Adjusted capital: adjusted tangible common equity plus allowance for finance receivable losses (ALLL), net of tax
- Adjusted tangible common equity (TCE): total shareholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive loss less goodwill less other intangible assets plus junior subordinated debt
- Auto finance: financing at the point of purchase through a network of auto dealerships
- Available cash and cash equivalents: cash and cash equivalents less cash and cash equivalents held at our regulated insurance subsidiaries or is unavailable for general corporate purposes
- Average total assets: average of monthly average total assets (total assets at the beginning and end of each month divided by two) in the period
- C&I adjusted diluted EPS: C&I adjusted net income (non-GAAP) / weighted average diluted shares
- Capital generation: C&I adjusted net income less change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax
- Capital generation return on receivables*: annualized capital generation / C&I average net receivables
- Consumer loans: personal loans and auto finance
- Finance receivables serviced for others: unpaid principal balance plus accrued interest of loans sold as part of our whole loan sale program plus auto finance loans originated by third parties.
- Gross charge-off ratio*: annualized gross charge-offs / average net receivables
- Managed receivables: C&I net finance receivables plus finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners plus auto finance loans originated by third parties
- Net adjusted debt: long-term debt less junior subordinated debt less available cash and cash equivalents
- Net charge-off ratio*: annualized net charge-offs / average net receivables
- Net leverage: net adjusted debt / adjusted capital
- Opex ratio: annualized C&I operating expenses / average managed receivables
- Origination volume: loans originated during the period, including those originated and sold to our whole loan sale partners that we continue to service
- Other net revenue: other revenues less insurance policy benefits and claims expense
- Personal loans: loans secured by automobiles, other collateral or are unsecured and offered through our branch network, central operations, or digital platform
- Pretax capital generation: C&I pretax adjusted net income less change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses
- Purchase volume: credit card purchase transactions plus cash advances less returns
- Return on assets (ROA): annualized net income / average total assets
- Return on receivables (C&I ROR): annualized C&I adjusted net income / C&I average net receivables
- Total revenue: C&I interest income plus C&I total other revenue
- Unencumbered receivables: unencumbered unpaid principal balance of consumer loans and credit cards. For precompute personal loans, unpaid principal balance is the gross contractual payments less the unaccreted balance of unearned finance charges. Credit card receivables include those in the trust that exceed the minimum for securing advances under credit card variable funding note facilities, which the Company can remove from the trust under the terms of such facilities, and exclude interest, fees, and closed accounts with balances
*
Fiscal year 2024 adjusted for policy alignment associated with the Foursight acquisition.
OneMain Holdings, Inc.
Investor Contact:
Peter R. Poillon, 212-359-2432
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Kelly Ogburn, 410-537-9028
[email protected]
Source: OneMain Holdings, Inc.
SOURCE OneMain Holdings, Inc.