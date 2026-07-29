Lumira Ventures: Cancer Breakthrough Fund Invests in Sound Blade Medical to Advance Handheld, Non-Invasive Histotripsy Therapy for Cancer

Investment Supports Accelerated Development of Precision, Non-Thermal Focused Ultrasound Treatment of Tumors and Other Oncology Applications

TORONTO, ON AND HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / The Cancer Breakthrough Fund, a mission-driven oncology-focused investment fund launched by founding partners the Terry Fox Foundation and Lumira Ventures, and backed by other partners and investors including the Canadian Cancer Society, today announced an investment in Sound Blade Medical, Inc., a Halifax, Nova Scotia-based company pioneering handheld histotripsy technology for the non-invasive treatment of a wide range of cancers and other conditions.

The investment, completed as part of the final closing of Sound Blade's previously announced 2025 Series A financing, which was co-led by Amzak Health and Lumira Ventures, is the second made by the Cancer Breakthrough Fund since its initial closing in May 2026 and underscores the fund's commitment to advancing transformative cancer therapies with the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes. Sound Blade is developing a novel, handheld device that uses histotripsy - a non-thermal, focused ultrasound technology-to mechanically destroy tumors and other diseased tissue with high precision and without incisions, reducing the reliance on invasive surgery or radiation.

"Sound Blade represents the kind of bold innovation the Cancer Breakthrough Fund was created to support," said Suman Rao, PhD, Principal at Lumira Ventures and representative of the Cancer Breakthrough Fund. "Histotripsy offers a fundamentally new approach to tumor destruction and cancer immunotherapy - non-invasive, precise, and potentially applicable across a wide range of solid tumors. Sound Blade's handheld solution aims to bring this capability into more clinical settings, increasing accessibility for patients and usability for physicians."

"This investment from the Cancer Breakthrough Fund is a strong validation of our technology and our vision to transform cancer and surgical care with a truly non-invasive treatment," said Neil Barman, CEO of Sound Blade. "With this support and access to the fund's deep network of cancer researchers, clinical leaders, and strategic investors, we look forward to accelerating the development and introduction of our handheld histotripsy platform into patient trials."

"The Cancer Breakthrough Fund's commitment to Halifax-based Sound Blade highlights the strength of the Canadian innovation ecosystem in advancing next-generation solutions for cancer patients," said Michael Mazza, CEO of the Terry Fox Foundation. "We look forward to leveraging the expertise and connectivity of all our partners in the fund to help the company achieve its important mission."

About Sound Blade Medical

Sound Blade Medical is developing breakthrough handheld histotripsy technology that harnesses focused ultrasound to mechanically liquefy targeted tissue without thermal damage, allowing for truly non-invasive surgical solutions. The company's innovative platform aims to transform patient care by replacing traditional approaches to surgical and cancer care across multiple medical conditions. The Sound Blade system is limited to investigational use and is not available for sale. For more information, visit www.soundblademedical.com.

About the Cancer Breakthrough Fund

The Cancer Breakthrough Fund is an oncology-focused investment fund managed by Lumira Ventures that invests in companies developing groundbreaking therapies for cancer patients. Launched in partnership with the Terry Fox Foundation, the Fund has since expanded to partner with the Canadian Cancer Society and a growing base of institutional investors, impact funds, foundations, and family offices. By combining disciplined venture capital expertise in company building and investing with the extensive scientific and clinical networks of two of Canada's leading philanthropic entities, the fund is uniquely positioned to support mission-driven entrepreneurs. Together, these partners aim to accelerate the development of impactful cancer therapies and improve outcomes for patients. For more information, please visit https://www.lumiraventures.com/cancer-breakthrough-fund/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jacki Jenuth, Ph.D.

Partner and Chief Operating Officer

Lumira Ventures

ir@lumira.vc

SOURCE: Lumira Ventures

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cancer-breakthrough-fund-invests-in-sound-blade-medical-to-advan-1197736