Vendasta Technologies Inc.: Vendasta Unveils Autonomous AI Employees to Scale Organic Search and Social Marketing for Small Businesses

As traditional search shifts to generative AI, Vendasta's new AI Social Media Manager and AI Blogger automate always-on digital presence; 500+ production deployments in first 24 hours of launch

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Vendasta, the leading AI workforce platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and the channel partners that serve them, announced the general availability of two autonomous AI Employees: the AI Social Media Manager and AI Blogger. These agents automatically generate, schedule, publish, and analyze location-specific content across primary social platforms and WordPress blogs.

The release addresses an urgent transformation in how consumers find local service providers. According to research from Vendasta and Dialog, 62% of consumers now rely on AI tools to find local businesses, and 86% of consumers exposed to Google's AI Overviews engage with them directly. Modern search models reward businesses that maintain continuous, structured, and native digital citations-creating a growing "consistency gap" between businesses that publish weekly and those struggling to keep up.

"With 22% of consumers starting product research in AI, your digital presence isn't built on what you published last year. It's built on what you publish today. Most local businesses don't have time to create weekly content. We built our AI Employees to take over the heavy lifting entirely, ensuring a business shows up online every single week on complete autopilot," said Brendan King, Co-Founder and CEO of Vendasta.

Built for Small Business Owners & Multi-Location Brand Operators

For standalone local service providers, franchise operators, and multi-location managers, these AI Employees eliminate the maintenance burden of digital marketing. Managing brand voice and content schedules across multiple storefronts usually requires juggling copywriters, agencies, and internal staff.

Vendasta's AI Social Media Manager and AI Blogger solve this operational drag by anchoring directly to each location's unique knowledge base-ingesting website data, service catalogs, and geographic context to deliver native, non-templated publishing:

Zero-Briefing Execution: build customized content calendars aligned to location goals without requiring weekly staff input or creative briefs.

Multi-Location Governance: Brand managers and business owners maintain absolute oversight through 1-click mobile approval windows or automated guardrails that protect brand identity across every market.

Search & AI Authority: By publishing localized, FAQ-style blogs directly to WordPress every week, the system continuously feeds modern search engines with the exact data needed to rank in local AI search results.

"Planning a marketing strategy is easy. Executing it every single week, across five locations or fifty, is where everyone bottlenecks. We didn't build these AI Employees to give business owners another tool to manage; we built them to take the entire job off their plate so their locations stay visible, on-brand, and growing on autopilot," said Sanjay Manchanda, CMO of Vendasta.

Unlocking High-Margin Service Scale for Partners

For Vendasta's global channel partner network -including digital agencies, MSPs, software vendors, and other service providers-the launch transforms a labor-intensive fulfillment model into a highly scalable, high-margin SaaS revenue stream. Instead of scaling account management teams linearly to handle client content, partners can now deliver end-to-end social and SEO execution across hundreds of client accounts simultaneously.

"The AI Blogger handles the formatting, local keyword targeting, and publishing structure that human teams rarely have the bandwidth to maintain consistently across dozens of locations," noted Brett Prieskorn of Blackfeather Digital. "It turns a complex marketing chore into an automated background process."

Availability & Partner Enablement

The AI Social Media Manager and AI Blogger are live today in Vendasta Social AI | Premium, an app within the Vendasta Marketplace. Channel partners and multi-location brands seeking turn-key deployment can also order AI Workforce Optimization Plan through Vendasta Services for expert channel configuration and onboarding.

To review platform workflows or request access, visit https://www.vendasta.com.

About Vendasta

Vendasta is the AI workforce platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Vendasta provides AI Employees that execute the work of marketing, sales, and operations automatically, helping local businesses reclaim time and scale without the overhead of traditional hiring. Founded in Saskatoon, Vendasta works through a global network of channel partners to help SMBs stop managing software and start achieving outcomes.

Learn how to put the AI Social Media Manager and AI Blogger to work at Vendasta.com.

Contact:

Catriona Barcoe

Sr. Manager of Marketing & Communications

Vendasta

+1-306-955-5512 (ext. 5153)

cbarcoe@vendasta.com

SOURCE: Vendasta

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/vendasta-unveils-autonomous-ai-employees-to-scale-organic-search-and-social-marketing-f-1197799