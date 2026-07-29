Black Book Research: Saudi Arabia, Ireland and Malaysia Lead Black Book's Next-Wave Global EHR Opportunity Ranking

New Black Book Research 13-country study launches a four-report series, with individual market studies on Saudi Arabia, Ireland and Malaysia to follow

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Black Book Research today released a 117-page international market study identifying Saudi Arabia, Ireland and Malaysia as the three strongest immediate expansion markets for electronic health records, hospital information systems and related healthcare technology through 2030.

The e-book is the opening publication in a new Black Book international market-intelligence series. Black Book will next release three individual, in-depth market studies: one each for Saudi Arabia, Ireland and Malaysia, examining country-specific EHR sales prospects, adoption and replacement activity, installation requirements, procurement pathways, buyer structures, competitive conditions and vendor-entry opportunities.

The initial report, "The 13 Next-Wave Global EHR and Health IT Growth Markets: 2026-2030," evaluates countries where national procurement, incomplete digitization, healthcare-system restructuring, interoperability infrastructure and public-private modernization are creating opportunities beyond the mature United States and United Kingdom adoption cycles. Industry stakeholders globally can download the report from https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com or request PDF via email research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

The 13 markets collectively represent approximately 2.62 billion people, or 31.8% of the projected world population. Black Book ranked the countries using a 100-point Opportunity Index measuring government and procurement momentum, remaining digitization runway, purchasing capacity, interoperability development, commercial accessibility and near-term market visibility.

The Three Highest-Ranked EHR Growth Markets 2027-2028

1. Saudi Arabia - Opportunity Index: 92

Saudi Arabia presents the strongest combination of national direction, purchasing capacity, delivery-system restructuring and enterprise-scale implementation demand.

The country's transformation includes 20 regional health clusters, more than 31 million reported Sehhaty beneficiaries, 241 facilities connected to Seha Virtual Hospital and more than 365,000 reported virtual-hospital beneficiaries.

Black Book identified especially strong demand for enterprise EHR and hospital information systems, public-private interoperability, revenue-cycle and claims connectivity, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, data governance and multi-facility implementation services.

Saudi Arabia's opportunity extends beyond conventional software replacement. Health-sector restructuring is creating demand for connected clinical, administrative and financial platforms capable of supporting regional clusters, specialist networks, private providers and national digital services.

2. Ireland - Opportunity Index: 89

Ireland represents the clearest bounded national EHR procurement opportunity in Europe.

The Health Service Executive's One Health Record program is intended to support approximately 5.3 million people, a health-service workforce of roughly 160,000 and deployment across six health regions. The stated phased regional implementation period is expected to run from 2029 through 2032, while procurement, consortium formation and implementation planning are already advancing.

The opportunity extends well beyond core application software. Black Book expects demand for integration, legacy-data migration, program management, cybersecurity, clinical workflow redesign, workforce adoption, training, infrastructure and long-term operational support.

Ireland's market is smaller than several high-population countries in the ranking, but its clearly defined national program, procurement visibility and institutional capacity elevate its near-term commercial addressability.

3. Malaysia - Opportunity Index: 86

Malaysia combines a new Digital Strategic Plan for 2026-2030 with one of the most varied public-private healthcare delivery environments included in the study.

Official data cited in the report identify 150 Ministry of Health hospitals and special medical institutions, 214 licensed private hospitals and 66,775 combined public and private hospital beds. Malaysia's 2025 Ministry of Health allocation was reported at RM45.27 billion.

Unlike a single centralized EHR procurement, Malaysia presents multiple addressable markets. These include public-hospital modernization, private hospital-group consolidation, cloud and managed services, national data exchange, cybersecurity, patient access, analytics and rural connectivity.

Black Book determined that suppliers will need separate commercial and implementation strategies for Ministry facilities, university hospitals, private groups, ambulatory organizations and rural delivery networks.

"The strongest addressable market is not automatically the country with the largest population," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "Saudi Arabia, Ireland and Malaysia lead because they combine identifiable procurement or policy triggers with purchasing capacity, implementation runway and visible buyer structures. The individual country studies will give healthcare technology vendors a deeper view of where demand will materialize, how purchasing decisions are likely to be structured and what will be required to compete credibly."

A Different International EHR Growth Cycle

Black Book found that EHR and health IT demand is developing through several distinct market models: centrally governed transformation, national-platform expansion, facility and provincial digitization, private-sector consolidation and advanced-market optimization.

Indonesia, India and Brazil form the next group of high-priority markets, where digital identity, registries, claims infrastructure, APIs and national data exchange are expanding the opportunity beyond conventional hospital software.

Vietnam, the Philippines, South Africa and Mexico retain substantial facility, regional and paper-to-digital implementation runway. The United Arab Emirates, Poland and Egypt complete the 13-country portfolio as advanced or longer-range opportunity markets.

The new Black Book report concludes that vendors cannot enter these countries by exporting a mature-market product and sales model unchanged. Successful expansion will require localization across clinical workflow, language, national standards, data residency, reimbursement, identity management, implementation capacity and in-country support.

What the Individual Country Studies Will Examine

The most forthcoming Saudi Arabia, Ireland and Malaysia reports will provide deeper analysis of:

EHR adoption, replacement, modernization and new-installation opportunities

Public, private and national-level buyer structures

Procurement timing and market-entry pathways

Enterprise EHR, interoperability, cloud, cybersecurity and implementation demand

Local partnership, workforce and support requirements

Country-specific regulatory, data-residency and integration considerations

Client-rated vendor performance and competitive positioning

Commercial risks, market barriers and 2026-2030 opportunity outlooks

The three country reports are designed for EHR and health IT vendors, implementation firms, cloud and cybersecurity suppliers, investors, consultants, government contractors and healthcare organizations evaluating international expansion or partnership strategies.

Research Methodology

The Black Book Opportunity Index is a strategic market-screening instrument rather than a standardized revenue forecast, vendor market-share estimate or prediction of contract awards. The study evaluated public evidence available through Q3 to date, prioritizing government, statutory, procurement, health-authority and multilateral sources. Unsourced market-size claims, vendor marketing estimates and non-comparable commercial growth tables were excluded from score formation. Black Book assigned 0.90 confidence to the selection of the 13-country portfolio and reported a weighted mean country evidence confidence of 0.87. Country opportunity rankings are presented separately from the historical client-rated vendor benchmarks included within the individual market chapters.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is a global healthcare technology intelligence, benchmarking and market-analysis organization with an international research footprint extending across more than 40 countries. Its research serves health systems, hospitals, physician organizations, payers, government agencies, investors, consultants, procurement leaders and technology companies seeking actionable intelligence on EHRs, digital health infrastructure, interoperability, cybersecurity, revenue cycle, analytics, artificial intelligence, consulting services and emerging healthcare IT markets.

Black Book publishes an extensive portfolio of country, regional and global market studies, comparative vendor benchmarks, client-experience rankings and strategic outlooks through the Black Book website, providing industry stakeholders with direct access to research supporting procurement, market entry, investment, implementation and modernization decisions. Its vendor-agnostic mission is to deliver objective, transparent intelligence that makes healthcare IT decision-making more accessible and affordable worldwide.

Media Contact

Research@BlackBookMarketResearch.com 1.800.863.7590

https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/saudi-arabia-ireland-and-malaysia-lead-black-books-next-wave-global-e-1197827