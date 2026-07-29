Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - White Gold Corp. (TSXV: WGO) (OTCQX: WHGOF) (FSE: 29W) ("White Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its fully funded 2026 exploration program across its district-scale land package in the emerging White Gold District in Yukon, Canada. The primary objective of the 2026 program is to expand the Company's known gold resources by targeting high probability near deposit mineralization on its Golden Saddle, Arc, Ryan's Surprise, and VG deposits, and to make new discoveries in close proximity to these deposits.

With a significantly larger 2026 exploration program, resource-growth drilling will build on the success of the 2025 program, with highlight intervals including 56.10 m of 3.23 g/t Au (WHTGS25D0XXX) and 50.2m of 6.89 g/t Au (WHTGS25D0218A) at Golden Saddle, complemented by expansion drilling at Arc, Ryan's Surprise and VG. In addition to resource-growth drilling, the Company has identified multiple new high priority, advanced discovery-stage targets, including Golden Saddle 2.0 and VG East, and is prospecting and mapping these targets in preparation for diamond drilling.

Key Highlights

A total of 18 diamond drill holes, totaling approximately 7,000 meters, have been completed to date in 2026. Three drill rigs are currently in operation, advancing the largest exploration drill program in the Company's history on these deposits.

Golden Saddle - three holes have been completed, testing expansion of the high-grade core (1.1 million ounces Indicated (12.3 Mt @ 2.84 g/t Au)) and 93,000 ounces Inferred (1.4 Mt @ 2.03 g/t Au)), and parallel zones of mineralization in both the hanging wall and footwall (Figure 1).

VG - five holes have been completed to extend mineralization down plunge and along strike toward the east (Figure 2).

Ryan's Surprise - seven step-out holes have been completed to expand mineralization along strike, both east and west away from currently defined mineralization (Figure 1).

Mapping and prospecting on multiple new early-stage targets across the White and QV properties has identified potential new high priority targets including the Golden Saddle 2.0 and the VG East targets.

Relogging and sampling has commenced on previously unassayed footwall and hanging-wall host rocks at Golden Saddle, which were not assayed in historical drilling but may host additional mineralization.

The Maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment on the White Gold Project is underway and expected to be delivered along with drill assays in the near term.

"With 18 holes and over 7,000 metres completed so far, this program is off to a strong start on our core objective: growing the resource base around our four known deposits. Golden Saddle, VG, Arc and Ryan's Surprise which all remain open, and we're excited about the early signals we're seeing at Golden Saddle 2.0 and VG East as well. Combined with the Preliminary Economic Assessment now in the final stages, 2026 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for the White Gold Project," said Dylan Langille, Vice President of Exploration for White Gold Corp.

"The White Gold project represents on of Canada's highest grade open pittable deposits, which has been delineated with relatively much less drilling as compared to deposits of similar size. With the deposits being open for expansion and the additional targets in close proximity, we are quite optimistic for the continued growth potential. The value of our significant and growing resource base is now also complimented by the recent developments in the White Gold District and the additional attention to the Yukon as a whole, further validating the potential of White Gold's truly district-scale opportunity," stated David D'Onofrio, CEO.

2026 Drill Program - Resource Growth

The 2026 fully funded work program, supported by strategic partners including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM), is targeting 15,000 to 20,000 meters of diamond drilling utilizing three drill rigs. The program started on May 28, 2026, with one diamond drill and ramped up to three diamond drills within a two-week period. Drilling has focused on our primary goal of adding ounces to our resource estimate through targeting high probability near deposit mineralization. A summary of progress is set out below.

Golden Saddle Deposit

The Golden Saddle contains an open-pit resource of 1.614 M oz Indicated (31.03 Mt @ 1.62 g/t Au)) and 268.7 k oz Inferred (7.84 Mt @ 1.07 g/t Au), defined by 210 drill holes for a total of approximately 61,000 meters (1)(2). Completed drilling to date has tested down plunge extension of the high-grade ore body (695,000 oz Indicated (4.4 Mt @ 4.88 g/t Au)), as well as parallel zones of mineralization in both the hanging wall and footwall zones Remaining drilling includes further extension and expansion of main zone and parallel zones but will also include growth along strike toward Golden Saddle West. In addition, a targeted program to relog and sample previously unsampled core from the footwall and hanging wall host rocks is underway, offering strong potential for additional resource growth.

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VG Deposit

The VG deposit comprises 296,000 oz Inferred (6.285 Mt @ 1.46 g/t Au), defined by 65 drill holes for a total of approximately 7,600 meters (1)(2). Gold mineralization is modelled to a maximum vertical depth of 200 m, with the geometry of the modelled mineralization being cone shaped due to limited drilling across the deposit. Completed drilling to date has tested down-plunge growth of the current resource, with additional step-down and strike extension drilling remaining (Figure 2).





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Ryan's Surprise

The mineralization footprint at the Ryan's Surprise deposit measures approximately 550 m north-south by 500 m east-west to a vertical depth of 650 m and remains open along strike and at depth. To date, the Ryan's Surprise deposit contains 293,400 oz Inferred (5.820 Mt @ 1.57 g/t Au) defined by 35 drill holes for a total of approximately 8,370 meters (1)(2). Completed drilling has focused on roughly 75-meter step outs east and west to extend mineralization along strike, with additional extension drilling along strike and at depth still planned and remaining. Ryan's Surprise is located 1.5 km west of the Golden Saddle deposit, along a 6.5 km long x 1 km wide north-northwest trend of anomalous gold and arsenic in soils ("Ryan's Trend"), which also hosts several other prospective early-stage targets in close proximity with significant surface gold mineralization and represent further potential for expansion of the project.

Arc Deposit

The Arc deposit contains 115,800 oz Indicated (4.113 Mt @ 0.88 g/t Au) and 397,000 oz Inferred (12.25 Mt @ 1.01 g/t) across a 1.5 km strike length and down to an average vertical depth of approximately 100 m defined by 73 drill holes for a total of approximately 15,000 m(1)(2). Limited drilling on mineralization, particularly below 120 m vertical, presents a significant potential growth opportunity to add additional ounces to the mineral resource estimate in addition to expansion in other directions. Drilling on this target is planned for the second half of the exploration program.

2026 Drill Program - Near-Resource Discovery Opportunities

Multiple days of prospecting and mapping have been completed to further evaluate discovery stage targets across the White property identified with a combination of geophysics, elevated Au-in-soil anomalies, regional structural mapping, and surface geochemistry signatures. A large suite of hand specimens has been collected and submitted to the laboratory for analysis.

Golden Saddle 2.0

The Golden Saddle 2.0 target represents one of the highest-priority near-resource growth opportunities on the White Gold Project. Located approximately 2.5 km east-southeast of the Golden Saddle deposits, this target sits on the south side of the east-west strike-slip sinistral fault that acts as a primary structural control on the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits.

Extensive spatial and geophysical analysis indicates that Golden Saddle 2.0 exhibits a geological and geophysical signature remarkably similar to that of Golden Saddle. The target is defined by a distorted, high-gradient magnetic signature where north-south trending magnetic lineaments - interpreted as thrust faults - intersect the main east-west sinistral fault. This fault-intersection geometry creates a classic dilatational "sweet spot" for orogenic gold mineralization, characterized by near-fault brecciation and a low-pressure environment ideal for fluid flow and gold precipitation. The area is further supported by mapped ultramafic units and a robust gold-in-soil anomaly that trends east west, like Golden Saddle. Rock samples collected in 2026 demonstrate a suite of lithologies, alterations, structural fabrics, and mineralization comparable to those observed at the Golden Saddle deposit. Follow-up plans for this untested target are being evaluated.

VG East Target

Situated approximately 1.3 km ENE of the currently defined nearly 300,000-ounce Au VG Deposit, this target sits on the south side of the same structure interpreted to control mineralization seen at VG. It is defined by a 500-meter by 200-meter-high Au-in-soil anomaly that remains yet to be drilled. Current interpretation suggests faulting may have displaced a portion of the VG deposit to the east. Drilling is planned for this untested target.

Yukon-British Columbia Grid Connect

On June 26, 2026, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced that the federal government will prioritize financial and regulatory support for five priority transmission projects across Canada, including an approximately 800-km, +200-kV, high-voltage, direct-current transmission line connecting Yukon's grid to British Columbia. The announcement advances the federal government's National Electricity Strategy, launched by Prime Minister Mark Caney on May 14, 2026, which aims to double the capacity of Canada's grid by 2050. The Company welcomes the continued commitment of federal and territorial governments to advancing Canada's emerging mining districts, including the White Gold District in Yukon.

Assay Methodology & QA/QC

Diamond drilling on the White Gold Property will consist of NQ size drill core and will be cut in half on site using a diamond saw. Analytical work on the half core will be performed by Bureau Veritas, an internationally recognized analytical services provider, at its South Vancouver, British Columbia laboratory. Sample preparation will be carried out at its Whitehorse, Yukon prep facility and then shipped to BV's Vancouver, BC facility for analysis. All diamond drill core samples will be prepared using the PRP70-250 package, where samples are weighed, dried, and crushed to greater than 70% passing a 2mm sieve, then pulverized to greater than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples will be analyzed by method FA430 (30g fire assay with AAS finish) for gold, and by package MA250 (0.25g, 4 acid digestion and ICP-MS analysis) for ultra-trace multi-element ICP.

The work will be completed using industry standard procedures, including a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") program consisting of insertion of standard, blank, and duplicate samples into the sample stream. BV also runs a comprehensive QA/QC program of standards, duplicates, and blanks within each sample stream.

Qualified Person

Dylan Langille, P.Geo. and Vice President of Exploration for the Company is a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

About White Gold Corp.

The Company owns a portfolio of 15,364 quartz claims across 21 properties covering 305,102 hectares (3,051 km2) representing approximately 40% of the Yukon's emerging White Gold District. The Company's flagship White Gold project hosts four near-surface gold deposits which collectively contain resource estimate of 1,732,300 ounces of gold in indicated resources (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 grams per tonne gold) and 1,265,900 ounces of gold in inferred resources (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t Au) (see the Company's news release dated October 6, 2025)(1)(2). Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company's claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee project owned by Talamore Mining (formerly Fuerte Metals) with Measured and Indicated Resources of 80.2 Mt grading 1.15 g/t Au for 2.96 million ounces of gold, and Inferred Resources of 21.2 Mt grading 1.17 g/t Au for 0.80 million ounces gold(3)(2), and Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino project which has Measured and Indicated Resources of 2,490.7 Mt grading 0.18 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu for 14.8 million ounces of gold and 7.6 billion pounds of copper, and Inferred Resources of 1,412.5 Mt grading 0.14 g/t Au, 0.10% Cu for 6.3 million ounces of gold and 3.1 billion pounds of copper(4)(2). For more information, visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca.

(1) White Gold Corp. "White Gold Corp. Files Technical Report Demonstrating Significant 44% Increase in Indicated Resources to 1,732,300 oz Gold (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 g/t) and 13.4% Increase in Inferred Resources to 1,265,900 oz Gold (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t) at its Flagship White Gold Project, Yukon, Canada" Press Release 6 Oct, 2025. https://www.whitegoldcorp.ca/news/white-gold-corp-files-technical-report-demonstrating-significant-44-increase-in-indicated-resources-to-1732300-oz-gold-352-million-tonnes-grading-153-gt-and-134-increase-in-inferred-resources-to-1265900-oz-gold-322-million-ton

(2) All numbers are rounded. Overall numbers may not be exact due to rounding.

(3) See Fuerte Metals press release titled "Fuerte Announces Transformational Acquisition of the Coffee Project from Newmont Corporation" dated September 15, 2025.

(4) See Western Copper and Gold Corporation technical report titled "Casino project, Form 43-101F1 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Yukon Canada", Effective Date June 13, 2022, Issue Date August 8, 2022, NI 43-101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Daniel Roth, PE, P.Eng., Mike Hester, F Aus IMM, John M. Marek, P.E., Laurie M. Tahija, MMSA-QP, Carl Schulze, P.Geo., Daniel Friedman, P.Eng., Scott Weston, P.Geo., available on SEDAR+

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "proposed", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals and exploration activities conducted and proposed to be conducted at the Company's properties; future growth potential of the Company, including whether any proposed exploration programs at any of the Company's properties will be successful; exploration results; and future exploration plans and costs and financing availability.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include:

The expected benefits to the Company relating to the exploration conducted and proposed to be conducted at the White Gold properties; failure to identify any additional mineral resources or significant mineralization; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, including to fund any exploration programs on the Company's properties; business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar to United States dollar exchange rate); change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining and mineral exploration; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); the unlikelihood that properties that are explored are ultimately developed into producing mines; geological factors; actual results of current and future exploration; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated; soil sampling results being preliminary in nature and are not conclusive evidence of the likelihood of a mineral deposit; title to properties; and those factors described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated July 29, 2020 available on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

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Source: White Gold Corp.