Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - BeMetals Corp. (TSXV: BMET) (OTCQB: BMTLF) (FSE: 1OI0) ("BeMetals" or the "Company") announces that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to change the Company's name to "Lightning Resource Corp." (the "Name Change").

The Name Change is expected to take effect at the start of trading on July 31, 2026, and the Company will trade under the symbol "LTNG" and under the new CUSIP/ISIN numbers 531965101/CA5319651XXX.

No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the Name Change. Existing share certificates of the Company will continue to represent common shares of the Company under the new name, Lightning Resource Corp., and shareholders will not be required to exchange their existing certificates.

The Company's previously announced acquisition of all of the non-Yukon mineral exploration projects of Prospector Metals Corp. ("Prospector") in exchange for 29,400,000 common shares of the Company through the acquisition of Prospector's wholly-owned subsidiary, Lightning Exploration Corp., is still pending (see the Company's previous news releases dated April 16, May 1, May 20, May 28 and July 27, 2026).

Adoption of New Omnibus Incentive Plan

The Company also announces that it has implemented and adopted a new Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "Plan") following shareholder approval of the Plan at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on July 3, 2026. The Plan is a "rolling up to 10%" plan (as such term is defined in TSXV Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation) which enables the Company to grant stock options, restricted share units and deferred share units to directors, officers, employees, and consultants (the "Eligible Participants") in order to provide incentives to Eligible Participants to continue to provide services to the Company, as a reward for their performance and to attract and retain the talent required to fulfill the Company's business plan and strategic direction.

A copy of the Plan was attached as a schedule to the Company's management information circular dated May 29, 2026, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About BeMetals Corp.

BeMetals is a Canadian, precious and base metals exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of high-potential mineral projects, while continuing to evaluate additional acquisition opportunities. The Company's immediate focus is exploration of the Savant Gold Project with district-scale potential to host both iron formation-hosted and shear-hosted gold systems of size. This is a proven mining region with current operations including the Red Lake and Musselwhite mines. The Company also holds interest in copper and gold exploration projects located in Zambia and Japan, respectively. BeMetals is led by an experienced team and is supported by a strategic shareholder, B2Gold with approximately 37% ownership interest.

ON BEHALF OF BEMETALS CORP.

"Kristen Reinertson"

Kristen Reinertson

Interim CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (as defined under applicable securities laws), based on management's best estimates, assumptions and current expectations. Such statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated effective date of the Name Change. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", "anticipates", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based on the beliefs and assumptions of BeMetals management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including but not limited to the assumption that all regulatory, stock exchange, regulatory and court approvals will be obtained in a timely manner and on reasonable terms; that conditions to the Name Change will be satisfied in a timely manner and as expected. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the ability to obtain the required final approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. Please refer to the Company's most recent filings under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307061

Source: BeMetals Corp.