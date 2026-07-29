Researchers from Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) have developed a set of typical solution concepts for replacing gas and oil heating systems with propane (R290) heat pumps in multi-family houses. The set of concepts form part of the LC R290 research project, in which Fraunhofer ISE worked with a consortium of 20 companies from the heating industry and housing sector to develop heating system replacements. The research team examined example buildings from a portfolio of participating housing companies with heating loads ranging from 23 kW to 93 kW. Some buildings ...

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