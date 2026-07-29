Sable Resources Ltd.: Sable Announces Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE | OTCQB: SBLRF) announces that the Company's board of directors has approved a consolidation (the "Consolidation") of its common shares ("Shares") on the basis of one post-consolidation Share for every ten pre-consolidation Shares, effective August 4, 2026 (the "Effective Date").

The Consolidation is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and follows approval of a consolidation of the Shares on the basis of a range of up to ten pre-consolidation Shares for every one post-consolidation Share at the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on July 14, 2026. As a result of the Consolidation, the number of issued and outstanding Shares will be reduced from 320,231,563 to approximately 32,023,156, subject to adjustment for rounding. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. If a holder of Shares otherwise becoming entitled to a fraction of Shares, then the number of post-Consolidation Shares issuable to such shareholder shall be rounded up to the next higher whole number if the fraction is equal to or greater than one-half and rounded down to the next lower whole number if the fraction is less than one-half.

No cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares. The exercise or conversion price and/or the number of Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible securities will be proportionately adjusted in connection with the Consolidation.

The Shares will continue to trade on the TSXV under the symbol "SAE" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "SBLRF" on a post-Consolidation basis, under a new CUSIP/ISIN number: 785713884/CA7857138XXX. The Shares are expected to begin trading on a post-Consolidation basis on the TSXV when markets open on or about Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

Registered holders of Shares will receive a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, with instructions for exchanging their pre-Consolidation share certificates and DRS statements for post-Consolidation share certificates and DRS statements. Non-registered or beneficial holders of Shares holding Shares through a broker or other intermediary are advised to contact their intermediary to make an election and arrange for the exchanges of their Shares on their behalf.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's focus is on developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (>141,000 ha), incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, Cerro Negro, and Zorro projects in San Juan province, Argentina, and the Copper Queen, Copper Prince, and Core Mountain properties in British Columbia (21,038 ha).

For further information, please contact:

Ruben Padilla, President & CEO at ruben.padilla@sableresources.com or +1 (520) 488-2520

Related link: sableresources.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Sable's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the anticipated completion of the Consolidation, including without limitation, acceptance of the TSXV, mailing of the letter of transmittal, the effective date of the Consolidation, and the number of Shares outstanding post-Consolidation. Actual future results may differ materially. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Sable's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Sable considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Sable is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.