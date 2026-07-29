Capital Bancorp, Inc.: Capital Bank Appoints Jay Como as Chief Operating Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBNK), announced the appointment of James "Jay" Como III as Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Como joins Capital Bank as the organization continues to grow across a portfolio of specialized financial services businesses. He will lead enterprise operations, with a focus on modernizing critical processes, strengthening coordination across the Bank and using data, automation, and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve how the organization operates.

Mr. Como brings more than two decades of financial services leadership. Most recently, he served as Global Head of Data Governance and Market Data at T. Rowe Price, where he established the enterprise data governance function, advanced the firm's AI readiness, and introduced AI-enabled tools that materially reduced manual processes. Previously, he served as Chief Data Officer of the Finance Data Product Office at Silicon Valley Bank, leading a multiyear transformation of the bank's finance data, reporting, and technology capabilities.

"Capital Bank has grown by building specialized businesses that move quickly and remain close to their customers," said Steve Poynot, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capital Bank. "Jay brings the operating experience, technical depth, and practical judgment to help us strengthen the systems and processes behind that growth. His leadership will be especially important as we expand our use of data, automation, and AI across the organization."

"Capital Bank has built an entrepreneurial culture and a differentiated group of businesses," said Mr. Como. "The opportunity is to give those businesses an operating foundation that helps them move faster, make better decisions, and serve customers more effectively. I look forward to helping the Bank simplify complex processes and apply data, technology, and AI to practical business problems."

Mr. Como holds an MBA from Saint Mary's College of California, completed the Securities Industry Institute executive program at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Phoenix.

About Capital Bank

Capital Bank has been providing exceptional banking services since its inception in 1999. With over 25 years of experience, we have grown into a publicly traded company with $3.9 billion in assets as of 6/30/2026 (NASDAQ: CBNK). At Capital Bank, we pride ourselves on banking on human potential. Our commitment to human-centric banking has allowed us to make sound banking decisions based on factors beyond just what is on paper. As a member of the Federal Reserve Bank system, Member FDIC, and Equal Housing Lender, we are committed to helping our customers achieve their goals while upholding our fiduciary duty to our shareholders.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Capital Bank, N.A.

Media Contact:

Bryon Stevens

Investor Relations

Email: bstevens@capitalbankmd.com

Phone: 917-848-5896