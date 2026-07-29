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PR Newswire
29.07.2026 13:00 Uhr
31 Leser
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BankFirst Capital Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings of $8.66 Million

COLUMBUS, Miss., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) ("BankFirst" or the "Company"), parent company of BankFirst Financial Services, Macon, Mississippi (the "Bank"), reported net income of $8.66 million, or $1.48 per common share, for the second quarter of 2026, compared to net income of $8.39 million, or $1.43 per common share, for the first quarter of 2026, and compared to net income of $6.88 million, or $1.07 per common share, for the second quarter of 2025. The Company also reported net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 of $17.05 million, or $2.91 per common share, compared to net income of $13.31 million, or $2.05 per common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights:

  • Net income totaled $8.66 million, or $1.48 per common share, in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $6.88 million, or $1.07 per common share, in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Net interest income totaled $29.55 million in the second quarter 2026 compared to $23.07 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $6.49 million, or 28%.
  • Total assets increased 17% to $3.34 billion at June 30, 2026 from $2.85 billion at June 30, 2025.
  • Total gross loans equaled $2.28 billion at June 30, 2026 which was an increase of 24% from $1.84 billion at June 30, 2025.
  • Total deposits increased 19% to $2.83 billion at June 30, 2026 from $2.38 billion at June 30, 2025.
  • Management believes that credit quality remains strong with the ratio of non-performing assets (excluding restructured loans) to total assets equal to 0.53% as of June 30, 2026 compared to 0.49% as of June 30, 2025.

Recent Developments

  • As previously reported, on May 20, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a new stock repurchase program pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to $10.0 million of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock from time to time through various means, including open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions (the "New Stock Repurchase Program"). The New Stock Repurchase Program replaced the Company's previously-authorized stock repurchase program, which expired on Thursday, May 21, 2026 (the "Old Stock Repurchase Program"). The New Stock Repurchase Program began on Thursday, May 21, 2026 and will expire at the close of business on Friday, May 21, 2027, subject to the earlier suspension, termination or extension by the Company's Board of Directors, in its sole discretion and without prior notice, or until such time that the funds designated for the New Stock Repurchase Program are depleted. During the second quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 27,588 shares under the Old Stock Repurchase Program and the New Stock Repurchase Program.
  • As previously disclosed, the Company closed on the issuance of $175.00 million of senior perpetual noncumulative preferred stock (the "Senior Preferred") to the U.S. Department of the Treasury ("Treasury") pursuant to the Emergency Capital Investment Program ("ECIP") in April 2022. The Company assumed an additional $43.57 million of outstanding Senior Preferred through the Company's acquisition of Mechanics Banc Holding Company, which was effective on January 1, 2023. In addition, the Company assumed an additional $30.00 million of outstanding subordinated note due 2052 (the "Magnolia ECIP Subordinated Note") pursuant to the Company's acquisition of The Magnolia State Corporation, which was effective on July 1, 2025 (the "Magnolia Acquisition"). Following the completion of the Magnolia Acquisition, the Company and Treasury agreed to exchange the Magnolia ECIP Subordinated Note for $30.0 million of additional Senior Preferred. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had an aggregate of $248.57 million of outstanding Senior Preferred issued to Treasury. The Senior Preferred issued to Treasury pays non-cumulative dividends, payable quarterly in arrears on March 15, June 15, September 15 and December 15 of each year. Pursuant to the terms of ECIP and the related regulations and guidance promulgated by Treasury, the dividend rate paid on the Senior Preferred adjusts annually based on certain measurements of the Company's extensions of credit to minority, rural, and urban low-income and underserved communities and low- and moderate-income borrowers. The Company began paying a quarterly dividend to Treasury on June 15, 2024, and the Company paid its ninth consecutive quarterly dividend to Treasury in an amount equal to $777 thousand on June 15, 2026, calculated at the current rate of 1.25%.
  • As previously disclosed, the Company entered into an ECIP Securities Purchase Option Agreement (the "ECIP Option Agreement") with Treasury, pursuant to which Treasury granted to the Company an option to purchase all of the Senior Preferred. The purchase option may not be exercised unless and until at least one of the following "Threshold Conditions" defined under the Option Agreement has been met: (1) over any sixteen consecutive quarters, an average of at least 60% of the Company's Total Originations, as defined in the ECIP Disposition Policy promulgated by the Treasury (the "Policy"), qualifies as "Deep Impact Lending," as defined pursuant to the Policy (the "Deep Impact Condition"); (2) over any twenty-four consecutive quarters, an average of at least 85% of the Company's Total Originations qualifies as "Qualified Lending," as defined pursuant to the Policy (the "Qualified Lending Condition"); or (3) the Senior Preferred has a dividend rate of no more than 0.5% at each of six consecutive Reset Dates, as defined pursuant to the Policy. The earliest possible date by which a Threshold Condition may be met is June 30, 2026. As of June 30, 2026, the Company has not met the Deep Impact Condition but has averaged 59.8% of "Deep Impact Lending" over the past 12 quarters. Management continues to focus on "Deep Impact Lending" and hopes to satisfy the Deep Impact Condition in future periods. If the Company is able to satisfy the Deep Impact Condition in future periods, then the Company may be eligible to exercise its option to repurchase the Senior Preferred as early as the first half of 2027. As of June 30, 2026, the Company has met the Qualified Lending Condition and has averaged 87.7% of "Qualified Lending" for 16 consecutive quarters. Assuming the Company continues to satisfy the Qualified Lending Condition, as well as complying with the other ECIP program requirements and completing the necessary ECIP Option Agreement closing conditions, the Company may exercise its option to repurchase the Senior Preferred as early as after the second quarter of 2028. The Company cautions readers that no assurances can be made regarding (i) the Company's continued satisfaction of any of the Threshold Conditions in future periods, and (ii) the continued availability of the purchase option under the ECIP Option Agreement or the Policy in future periods due to external conditions or factors beyond the Company's control. Furthermore, the Company's future willingness or ability to exercise its option to repurchase the Senior Preferred is not guaranteed.

CEO Commentary

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, stated, "We delivered steady results during the second quarter of 2026, where we increased our net income, held our balance sheet steady, maintained our cost of funds and modestly expanded our net interest margin despite the increase in market interest rates during the period. Furthermore, credit quality remains strong and we remain well above the regulatory thresholds to be deemed 'well-capitalized.' Even though persistent inflation in the United States and geopolitical instability continue to contribute to the uncertain economic environment, we believe the Bank is in a favorable position to capitalize on opportunities to grow as we aim to continue to enhance our profitability for our shareholders."

Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Total assets were $3.34 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $3.36 billion at March 31, 2026, and $2.85 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of 0.6% and an increase of 17%, respectively. The increase since June 30, 2025 was primarily due to organic loan growth and the completion of the Magnolia Acquisition effective on July 1, 2025. Total loans outstanding, net of the allowance for credit losses, as of June 30, 2026 totaled $2.25 billion, compared to $2.21 billion as of March 31, 2025 and $1.81 billion as of June 30, 2025.

Total deposits as of June 30, 2026 were $2.83 billion, compared to $2.85 billion at March 31, 2026 and $2.38 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of 0.7% and an increase of 19%, respectively. Non-interest-bearing deposits were $619.07 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $619.20 million as of March 31, 2026, a decrease of 0.02%, and $514.38 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 20%. The increase in total deposits since June 30, 2025 was primarily due to the completion of the Magnolia Acquisition effective July 1, 2025. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 22% of total deposits as of June 30, 2026.

The Company's consolidated cost of funds was 1.77% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 1.79% for the first quarter of 2026 and 1.94% for the second quarter of 2025. Bank-only cost of funds for the second quarter of 2026 was 1.71%, compared to 1.70% for the first quarter of 2026 and 1.87% for the second quarter of 2025. While bank-only cost of funds increased, primarily due to the shift in non-interest-bearing deposits to interest bearing deposits during the second quarter of 2026, the Bank is remaining competitive in its market areas.

The ratio of loans to deposits was 80.15% as of June 30, 2026, compared to 78.36% as of March 31, 2026 and 76.90% as of June 30, 2025.

Net interest income was $29.55 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $28.51 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $23.07 million for the second quarter of 2025. Consolidated net interest margin was 3.96% in the second quarter of 2026, an increase from 3.83% in the first quarter of 2026 and an increase from 3.71% in the second quarter of 2025. Yield on interest-earning assets was 5.67% during the second quarter of 2026, compared to 5.63% during the first quarter of 2025 and 5.57% during the second quarter of 2025.

Noninterest income was $7.73 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $7.08 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 9%, and compared to $7.06 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 9%. Mortgage banking revenue during the second quarter of 2026 was $966 thousand, an increase of $312 thousand, or 48%, from $654 thousand in the first quarter of 2026, and an increase of $208 thousand, or 27%, from $758 thousand in the second quarter of 2025. During the second quarter of 2026, the Bank retained $4.12 million of the $45.59 million in secondary market mortgages originated to hold in-house, compared to $35.82 million secondary market loans originated during the first quarter of 2026, of which $6.75 million were retained to hold in-house, and compared to $41.81 million secondary market loans originated during the second quarter of 2025, of which $16.48 million were retained to hold in-house.

Noninterest expense was $24.52 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $24.42 million for the first quarter of 2026 and $20.25 million for the second quarter of 2025.

As of June 30, 2026, tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) was $25.97. According to OTCQX, there were 667 trades of the Company's shares of common stock during the second quarter of 2026 for a total of 88,908 shares and for an aggregate price of approximately $5.4 million. The closing price of the Company's common stock quoted on OTCQX on June 30, 2026 was $62.48 per share. Based on this closing share price, the Company's market capitalization was $330.63 million as of June 30, 2026.

Credit Quality

For the second quarter of 2026, the Company recognized a $1.65 million provision for credit losses, compared to a provision of $900 thousand provision in the first quarter of 2026 and a $850 thousand provision in the second quarter of 2025. The increase in provision for credit loss is primarily related to the increase in organic loan growth, and not the result of credit deterioration within the portfolio.

The Company recorded $1.18 million of net loan charge-offs in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $293 thousand in the first quarter of 2026 and $341 thousand in the second quarter of 2025. The ratio of non-performing assets, excluding restructured loans, to total assets was 0.53% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 0.49% for the first quarter of 2026 and 0.49% for the second quarter of 2025. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the second quarter of 2026 was 0.05% compared to annualized net charge-offs of 0.01% for the first quarter of 2026 and 0.02% for the second quarter of 2025.

As of June 30, 2026, the allowance for credit losses equaled $29.89 million, compared to $29.42 million as of March 31, 2026, and $24.05 million as of June 30, 2025. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.31% at June 30, 2026, compared to 1.31% at March 31, 2026, and 1.31% at June 30, 2025. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 171% at June 30, 2026, compared to 177% at March 31, 2026, and 168% at June 30, 2025.

The Company continues to closely monitor credit quality in light of the ongoing economic uncertainty caused by, among other factors, the fluctuating market interest rate environment, the lingering inflationary pressures in the United Stated and our market areas, evolving U.S. trade and tariff policies, ongoing military conflicts and geopolitical instability. Accordingly, additional provisions for credit losses may be necessary in future periods.

Capital Position

Capital Requirements and the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework - Pursuant to federal regulations, bank holding companies and banks, like the Company and the Bank, must maintain capital levels commensurate with the level of risk to which they are exposed, including the volume and severity of problem loans. Federal banking regulations implementing the international regulatory capital framework, referred to as the "Basel III Rules," apply to both depository institutions and (subject to certain exceptions not applicable to the Company) their holding companies. The Basel III Rules also establish a "capital conservation buffer" of 2.5% above the regulatory minimum risk-based capital requirements. The Basel III minimum capital ratios with the full capital conservation buffer are summarized in the table below.



Basel III
Minimum for
Capital
Adequacy
Purposes


Basel III
Additional
Capital
Conservation
Buffer


Basel III Ratio
with Capital
Conservation
Buffer

Total Risk-Based Capital (total capital to risk weighted assets)


8.00 %


2.50 %


10.50 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (tier 1 to risk weighted assets)


6.00 %


2.50 %


8.50 %

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (tier 1 to average assets)(1)


4.00 %


N/A


4.00 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (CET1 to risk weighted assets)


4.50 %


2.50 %


7.00 %

__________________________________________

(1) The capital conservation buffer is not applicable to Tier 1 Leverage Ratio.

On September 17, 2019, the federal banking agencies jointly finalized a rule intended to simplify the Basel III regulatory capital requirements described above for qualifying community banking organizations that opt into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR") framework, as required by Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. The final rule became effective on January 1, 2020, and the CBLR framework became available for banks to use beginning with their March 31, 2020 Call Reports. Under the final rule, if a qualifying community banking organization opts into the CBLR framework and meets all requirements under the framework, it will be considered to have met the "well-capitalized" regulatory capital ratio requirements under the "prompt corrective action" regulations promulgated by the federal banking agencies and will not be required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules. In order to qualify for the CBLR framework, a community banking organization must have a tier 1 leverage ratio of greater than 9.0%, less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, and limited amounts of off-balance-sheet exposures and trading assets and liabilities. On November 25, 2025, the federal banking agencies jointly proposed changes to the CBLR framework intended to encourage broader adoption, including reducing the required leverage ratio from 9.0% to 8.0%. The proposed rule became final on April 23, 2026 with an effective date of July 1, 2026.

The Company and the Bank are qualifying community banking organizations and, on June 15, 2022, the Company and the Bank elected to opt into the CBLR framework. The three months ended September 30, 2025 was the first reporting period for which the Company no longer operates under the Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve"), at which time the Company became subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital requirements.

By electing to opt into the CBLR framework, the Company and the Bank are not required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules described above. As of June 30, 2026, the Bank's bank-only CBLR amounted to 10.86% and the Company's consolidated CBLR amounted to 10.95%. These levels exceeded the 9.0% minimum CBLR necessary for each of the Company and the Bank to be deemed "well-capitalized."

Included in shareholders' equity at June 30, 2026 was an unrealized loss in accumulated other comprehensive income of $6.37 million related to unrealized losses in the Company's investment securities portfolio primarily due to the continued elevated market interest rates during the period. At June 30, 2026, the composition of the Bank's investment securities portfolio includes $283.11 million, or 50.46%, classified as available-for-sale, and $277.94 million, or 49.54%, classified as held to maturity. All investments in our investment securities portfolio are expected to mature at par value.

Our investment securities portfolio made up 16.80% of our total assets at June 30, 2026, compared to 17.19% and 19.04% at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION

BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi with approximately $3.34 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2026. BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned banking subsidiary, was founded in 1888 and is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Macon, Mississippi, and operates additional branch offices in Bay Springs, Coldwater, Columbus, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Heidelberg, Hernando, Independence, Jackson, Laurel, Louin, Madison, Newton, Oxford, Petal, Senatobia, Southaven, Starkville, Taylorsville, Tupelo, Water Valley, and West Point, Mississippi; and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Fayette, Gordo, Haleyville, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates four loan production offices in Biloxi and Brookhaven, Mississippi, and in Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.BankFirstfs.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include tangible book value per share. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding certain of the Company's goals and expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Company's management team and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) the impact on us or our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; (ii) slower economic growth rates or potential recession in the United States and our market areas; (iii) uncertainty or perceived instability in the banking industry as a whole; (iv) increased competition for deposits among traditional and nontraditional financial services companies, and related changes in deposit customer behavior; (v) the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to a continuation of the elevated interest rate environment or future reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; (vi) the persistent inflationary pressures in the United States and our market areas; (vii) the uncertain impacts of current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; (viii) changes in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; (ix) adverse changes in customer spending, borrowing and savings habits; (x) elevated asset prices; (xi) declines in housing and commercial real estate values and prices; (xii) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt or the impact of uncertain or changing political conditions, including federal government shutdowns and uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt, deficit and budget matters; (xiii) cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks; (xiv) severe weather, natural disasters, military conflicts (including the conflicts in the Middle East, the possible expansion of such conflicts and potential geopolitical and economic consequences), acts of terrorism, geopolitical instability, domestic civil unrest or other external events, including as a result of changes in the policies of the current U.S. presidential administration or Congress; (xv) the impact of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the U.S. and its global trading counterparts and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; (xvi) the maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; (xvii) acquisition or loss of key production personnel; (xviii) changes in tax laws; (xix) the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including digital assets, artificial intelligence and machine learning; (xx) current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions; (xxi) our ability to recognize the expected benefits and synergies of our completed acquisitions; (xxii) changes in accounting principles and standards, including those related to loan loss recognition under the current expected credit loss, or CECL, methodology, and (xxiii) changes in applicable laws, regulations or policies in the United States, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products or services. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

AVAILABLE INFORMATION

The Company maintains an Internet web site at www.BankFirstfs.com/about/investor-relations. The Company makes available, free of charge, on its web site the Company's annual reports, quarterly earnings reports, and other press releases. In addition, the OTC Markets Group maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding the Company (at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BFCC/overview).

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under www.BankFirstfs.com and, more specifically, under the Investor Relations tab at www.BankFirstfs.com/about/investor-relations). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under the OTC Markets Group OTCQX Rules for U.S. Banks. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's web site, in addition to following the Company's press releases, OTC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company's web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Member FDIC

BankFirst Capital Corporation
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)












June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

Assets










Cash and due from banks

$ 83,900


$ 91,193


$ 93,000


$ 94,010


$ 153,940

Interest bearing bank balances

146,305


179,720


169,445


162,841


90,881

Federal funds sold

-


-


-


38,350


-

Securities available for sale at fair value

283,109


291,908


274,052


286,721


244,971

Securities held to maturity

277,937


285,199


289,417


293,590


297,827


-









Loans

2,277,308


2,239,845


2,204,793


2,198,196


1,837,669

Allowance for credit losses

(29,890)


(29,416)


(28,808)


(27,579)


(24,050)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

2,247,418


2,210,429


2,175,985


2,170,617


1,813,619











Premises and equipment

95,502


94,984


92,609


90,717


75,013

Interest receivable

13,280


13,099


12,642


12,971


11,909

Goodwill

83,890


83,890


83,890


83,630


66,965

Other intangible assets

15,007


15,565


16,122


16,731


8,897

Bank owned life insurance

69,632


69,162


69,149


68,684


65,935

Other

22,787


21,968


23,111


22,811


20,345











Total assets

$ 3,338,767


$ 3,357,117


$ 3,299,422


$ 3,341,673


$ 2,850,302











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity










Liabilities










Noninterest bearing deposits

$ 619,065


$ 619,202


$ 606,926


$ 639,101


$ 514,375

Interest bearing deposits

2,212,441


2,232,579


2,190,848


2,204,028


1,865,157

Total deposits

2,831,506


2,851,781


2,797,774


2,843,129


2,379,532











Federal funds purchased

25


-


-


-


-

Notes payable

21,396


22,083


22,771


23,458


14,180

Subordinated debt

22,108


22,113


22,118


22,123


22,128

Interest payable

7,081


7,144


7,315


7,812


7,770

Other

26,956


30,609


30,310


27,202


22,131

Total liabilities

2,909,072


2,933,730


2,880,288


2,923,724


2,445,741











Stockholders' Equity










Preferred stock

196,706


196,706


196,706


196,706


188,680

Common stock

1,588


1,594


1,599


1,630


1,631

Additional paid-in capital

54,975


56,004


58,297


62,625


63,178

Retained earnings

182,798


174,918


167,301


163,531


159,013

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(6,372)


(5,835)


(4,769)


(6,543)


(7,941)

Total stockholders' equity

429,695


423,387


419,134


417,949


404,561











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,338,767


$ 3,357,117


$ 3,299,422


$ 3,341,673


$ 2,850,302











Common shares outstanding

5,291,857


5,314,135


5,331,577


5,432,924


5,437,657

Book value per common share

$ 44.03


$ 42.66


$ 41.72


$ 40.72


$ 39.70

Tangible book value per common share

$ 25.97


$ 24.57


$ 23.58


$ 22.81


$ 26.39

Securitites held to maturity (fair value)

$ 240,207


$ 247,139


$ 252,291


$ 254,010


$ 253,377

BankFirst Capital Corporation
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)













For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended


June


March


June


June


2026


2026


2026


2025

Interest Income








Interest and fees on loans

$ 36,366


$ 35,258


$ 71,624


$ 57,562

Taxable securities

3,802


3,565


7,367


6,604

Tax-exempt securities

591


598


1,189


1,067

Interest bearing bank balances

1,516


1,737


3,253


2,643

Total interest income

42,275


41,158


83,433


67,876









Interest Expense








Deposits

12,060


11,986


24,046


22,077

Debentures

120


120


240


-

Other borrowings

543


547


1,090


802

Total interest expense

12,723


12,653


25,376


22,879









Net Interest Income

29,552


28,505


58,057


44,997









Provision for Credit Losses

1,650


900


2,550


1,450









Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

27,902


27,605


55,507


43,547









Noninterest Income








Service charges on deposit accounts

2,689


2,779


5,468


4,746

Mortgage income

966


654


1,620


1,517

Interchange income

2,115


1,793


3,908


3,154

Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale
securities

25


1


26


1

Other

1,934


1,857


3,791


4,272

Total noninterest income

7,729


7,084


14,813


13,690









Noninterest Expense








Salaries and employee benefits

13,774


13,409


27,183


22,769

Net occupancy expenses

1,659


1,700


3,359


2,644

Equipment and data processing expenses

2,198


2,311


4,509


3,615

Other

6,886


6,999


13,885


11,277

Total noninterest expense

24,517


24,419


48,936


40,305









Income Before Income Taxes

11,114


10,270


21,384


16,932









Provision for Income Taxes

2,457


1,876


4,333


3,623









Net Income

8,657


8,394


17,051


13,309









Preferred stock dividends

(777)


(777)


(1,554)


(2,186)









Net Income available to common shareholders

$ 7,880


$ 7,617


$ 15,497


$ 11,123









Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 1.48


$ 1.43


$ 2.91


$ 2.05









BankFirst Capital Corporation
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)












Quarter Ended


June


March


December


September


June


2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

Interest Income










Interest and fees on loans

$ 36,366


$ 35,258


$ 35,429


$ 36,548


$ 29,142

Taxable securities

3,802


3,565


3,803


3,798


3,475

Tax-exempt securities

591


598


580


664


543

Federal funds sold

-


-


246


439


-

Interest bearing bank balances

1,516


1,737


1,625


1,394


1,481

Total interest income

42,275


41,158


41,683


42,843


34,641











Interest Expense










Deposits

12,060


11,986


12,709


13,122


11,167

Short-term borrowings

-


-


2


-


-

Debentures

120


120


119


189


120

Other borrowings

543


547


563


508


287

Total interest expense

12,723


12,653


13,393


13,819


11,574











Net Interest Income

29,552


28,505


28,290


29,024


23,067











Provision for credit losses

1,650


900


(2,906)


5,706


850











Net Interest Income After Provision for
Credit Losses

27,902


27,605


31,196


23,318


22,217











Noninterest Income










Service charges on deposit accounts

2,689


2,779


2,719


2,609


2,374

Mortgage income

966


654


721


828


758

Interchange income

2,115


1,793


1,908


1,383


1,862

Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-
sale securities

25


1


21


-


1

Other

1,934


1,857


1,642


2,294


2,065

Total noninterest income

7,729


7,084


7,011


7,114


7,060











Noninterest Expense










Salaries and employee benefits

13,774


13,409


12,231


13,385


11,344

Net occupancy expenses

1,659


1,700


1,663


1,651


1,329

Equipment and data processing expenses

2,198


2,311


2,372


2,041


1,802

Other

6,886


6,999


8,557


6,781


5,780

Total noninterest expense

24,517


24,419


24,823


23,858


20,255











Income Before Income Taxes

11,114


10,270


13,384


6,574


9,022











Provision for Income Taxes

2,457


1,876


3,219


1,371


2,139











Net Income

8,657


8,394


10,165


5,203


6,883











Preferred stock dividends

(777)


(777)


(777)


(683)


(1,093)











Net Income available to common shareholders

$ 7,880


$ 7,617


$ 9,388


$ 4,520


$ 5,790











Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 1.48


$ 1.43


$ 1.74


$ 0.83


$ 1.07











BankFirst Capital Corporation
Unaudited Selected Other Financial Information
(In Thousands)




































June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30

Asset Quality


2026


2026


2025


2025


2025












Nonaccrual Loans


16,414


16,399


14,378


14,883


13,889

Restructured Loans


4,614


4,657


4,954


5,072


3,679

OREO


135


-


-


293


-

90+ still accruing


1,075


183


335


41


403

Non-performing Assets (excluding restructured)1


17,624


16,582


14,713


15,217


14,292

Allowance for credit loss to total loans


1.31 %


1.31 %


1.31 %


1.25 %


1.31 %

Allowance for credit loss to non-performing assets1


171 %


177 %


196 %


185 %


168 %

Non-performing assets1 to total assets


0.53 %


0.49 %


0.45 %


0.46 %


0.49 %

Non-performing assets1 to total loans and OREO


0.77 %


0.74 %


0.67 %


0.69 %


0.76 %

Annualized net charge-offs to average loans


0.05 %


0.01 %


0.01 %


0.11 %


0.02 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries)


1,176


293


222


2,177


341























Performance Ratios











Net interest margin


3.96


3.83


3.81


3.94


3.71

Return on average tangible common equity


23.52


23.78


30.09


13.52


16.56

Return on average assets


1.16


1.38


1.81


0.96


1.45

Efficiency ratio


65.76


67.06


65.83


66.02


67.23

Earnings per share


1.48


1.43


1.74


0.83


1.07























Capital Ratios 2






















CET1 Ratio


6.15 %


6.10 %


5.75 %


5.88 %


8.09 %

CET1 Capital


143,818


136,380


130,466


130,669


151,445

Tier 1 Ratio


15.18 %


15.54 %


15.07 %


15.39 %


18.95 %

Tier 1 Capital


355,132


347,699


341,790


342,002


354,752

Total Capital Ratio


16.38 %


16.80 %


16.33 %


16.64 %


20.24 %

Total Capital


383,132


375,699


370,598


369,806


378,802

Risk Weighted Assets


2,338,789


2,236,754


2,267,335


2,222,690


1,871,561

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio


10.95 %


10.66 %


10.68 %


10.54 %


12.77 %

Total Average Assets for Leverage Ratio


3,243,224


3,260,981


3,199,082


3,244,522


2,777,925












1. The restructured loan balance above includes performing and non-performing loans. The non-performing assets includes Nonaccrual loans,


+90days still accruing, and OREO. The asset quality ratios are calculated using the non-performing asset balance in the above schedule which

excludes restructured loans.











2. Since the Company has elected the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements.

This information has been prepared for informational purposes as if the Company were subject to such regulatory requirements.














BankFirst Capital Corporation
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)












June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


2026


2026


2025


2025


2025











Book value per common share - GAAP

$ 44.03


$ 42.66


$ 41.72


$ 40.72


$ 39.70

Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP

232,989


226,681


222,428


221,243


215,881

Adjustment for Intangibles

95,543


96,136


96,731


97,343


72,377

Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP

137,446


130,545


125,697


123,900


143,504

Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP

$ 25.97


$ 24.57


$ 23.58


$ 22.81


$ 26.39











SOURCE BankFirst Capital Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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