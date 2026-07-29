Potomac Bancshares, Inc.: Potomac Bancshares Reports 60% Increase in Second Quarter Earnings

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCID: PTBS), the bank holding company of Potomac Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $3.3 million, or $0.80 per basic and diluted earnings per common share, for the second quarter of 2026. This represents a 9% increase from the first quarter of 2026 and a 60% increase from the second quarter of 2025. Return on average assets was 1.32% and return on average equity was 15.52% for the quarter.

For the six months ending June 30, 2026, the Company reported net income of $6.4 million, or $1.54 per share. This represents an increase of $2.1 million, or 49% increase, compared to the same period in 2025 when net income was $4.3 million, or $1.03 per share.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

(in thousands, except per share data)



Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q2 2025 Net Income $3,320 $3,044 $2,074 EPS (basic and diluted) $0.80 $0.73 $0.50 ROA 1.32 % 1.28 % 0.91 % ROE 15.52 % 14.68 % 10.83 %







Non-GAAP Measures1:





Adj. Net Income $ 3,320 $2,865 $2,159 Adj. EPS (basic and diluted) $0.80 $0.69 $0.52 Adj. ROA 1.32 % 1.21 % 0.95 % Adj. ROE 15.52 % 13.82 % 11.27 % Adj. Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Earnings $4,552 $3,860 $3,008 Adj. Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax ROA 1.82 % 1.63 % 1.32 % Net Interest Margin 3.76 % 3.66 % 3.48 % Efficiency Ratio 61.15 % 64.84 % 67.96 %

1Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into the Company's core operating performance by excluding certain non-recurring items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.

"We are extremely pleased with our second quarter performance, which produced record quarterly earnings, strong revenue growth, and continued improvement in profitability metrics," said Alice Frazier, President and CEO of Potomac Bancshares. "We experienced strong organic growth across our core markets. Despite early payoffs, loans increased 2% during the quarter and asset quality remained exceptional. Our growth opportunities remain strong for delivering long-term value to our shareholders."

Expansion in New and Existing Markets

The Bank previously announced its plans to expand into the Winchester-Frederick County, Virginia market and hired experienced bankers to lead the expansion. Early returns are positive ahead of the first branch expected to open in downtown Winchester late in the third quarter. The Bank's market president will join other employees in the new branch to enable more comprehensive service to business and personal clients.

Commercial deposit growth remains a strategic priority, leading to the recruitment of an experienced commercial banker dedicated to expanding treasury management services and growing the Bank's commercial deposit portfolio across its markets.

Second Quarter Highlights

Key highlights of the three-month period ending June 30, 2026, are as follows, with comparisons to the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, unless otherwise noted:

Net income increased 9% linked-quarter and 60% year-over-year

Return on assets improved to 1.32%

Return on equity increased to 15.52%

Net interest margin expanded to 3.76%

Loans increased 7% (annualized) and 5% year-over-year

Deposits increased 1% (annualized) and 7% year-over-year

Book value per share increased to $20.97, or 12% year-over-year

Cash dividend increased to $0.15 per share, or 15% over the prior quarter

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, representing a 9% increase from the first quarter of 2026. Total interest and dividend income increased by $883 thousand, which was partially offset by a $141 thousand increase in total interest expense.

The increase in interest and dividend income was primarily attributable to a $577 thousand, or 6%, increase in interest income and fees on loans and a $207 thousand, or 25%, increase in other interest income and dividend income. The increases were primarily a result of higher balances of loans and interest-bearing deposits in banks, and $139 thousand of accelerated deferred loan fee income on a loan that was paid off prior to its maturity date during the second quarter.

The increase in total interest expense was attributable to an increase in interest expense on deposits from higher average interest-bearing deposits. The cost of deposits decreased by 2 basis points to 1.55% for the quarter.

The net interest margin increased to 3.76% compared to 3.66% for the first quarter of 2026. Approximately 5 basis points of the increase resulted from the recognition of $139 thousand in accelerated deferred loan fee income from a loan that paid off prior to its maturity date. Excluding the favorable impact of the accelerated fee income, net interest margin would have increased to 3.71% for the second quarter, reflecting a favorable trend in earning asset yields and disciplined deposit pricing.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $2.6 million for the second quarter, which was a 9% decrease from the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a $145 thousand decrease in gains on sales of mortgage loans and a $308 thousand decrease in gains on sales of SBA loans. There was less demand for mortgage loans in the second quarter compared to recent periods. The decrease in gains on sales of SBA loans was attributable to the total dollar amount of loans sold in the first quarter of 2026 being unusually high. The decreases were partially offset by increases in wealth management income, debit card interchange income, and other operating income. Other operating income increased from a $201 thousand loan prepayment penalty on a loan that paid off prior to its maturity date.

Compared to the second quarter of 2025, noninterest income increased $827 thousand, or 47%, driven by growth in wealth management income, debit card interchange income, other operating income, and gains on sales of SBA loans. Wealth management income increased $292 thousand, or 59%, from the implementation of a new client fee schedule and estate fee income. Other operating income increased $376 thousand from a $201 thousand from income from a prepayment penalty on a loan and the receipt of an annual incentive based on debit card transactions totaling $120 thousand.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $7.2 million, which was a slight increase from the first quarter of 2026. Expenses were comparable to the first quarter of 2026 except for marketing and other operating expenses. Increases in marketing expenses were partially offset by decreases in other operating expenses. Marketing expenses increased $84 thousand from business development costs in the Bank's new market area, initiatives to increase market share in existing markets, and the cost of sponsorships of community events and local non-profit organizations. Other operating expenses decreased $80 thousand from a decrease in fraud losses in the second quarter.

Asset Quality

Overview

Asset quality metrics remained favorable as of June 30, 2026. Loans past due greater than 30 days and still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans were 0.56% on June 30, 2026, compared to 0.23% on March 31, 2026, and 0.42% on June 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.05% on June 30, 2026, compared to 0.03% on March 31, 2026, and 0.24% on June 30, 2025. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans were 0.13% for the second quarter of 2026 and the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $7.9 million, or 1.03% of total loans.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision for credit losses totaled $250 thousand for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $200 thousand for the first quarter of 2026 and $225 thousand for the second quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses was comprised of a $60 thousand provision for loans and a $40 thousand provision for unfunded commitments.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $7.9 million, or 1.03% of total loans on June 30, 2026, compared to 1.05% of total loans on March 31, 2026, and 0.99% of total loans on June 30, 2025.

The following table provides the changes in the allowance for credit losses on loans for the three-month periods ended:

(dollars in thousands)

Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q2 2025 Allowance for credit losses on loans, beginning $7,972 $7,796 $7,180 Net charge-offs (244) (17) (46) Provision for credit losses on loans 210 193 225 Allowance for credit losses on loans, ending $7,938 $7,972 $7,359

Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments

The allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments totaled $477 thousand on June 30, 2026, and $437 thousand on March 31, 2026. The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $40 thousand, compared to the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $7 thousand for the first quarter of 2026.

Balance Sheet

Assets totaled $981.4 million on June 30, 2026, which was a 2% increase (annualized) from March 31, 2026, and a 7% increase year-over-year. There was no significant change in the Bank's asset composition when comparing balances on June 30, 2026, to balances on March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025.

Securities available for sale increased $3.9 million, or 17% annualized, during the second quarter, and increased $19.9 million, or 26% from one year ago. Net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio totaled $5.8 million on June 30, 2026, which was an increase of $574 thousand from March 31, 2026, and a decrease of $728 thousand from June 30, 2025.

Total (gross) loans increased $13.2 million, or 7% annualized, during the second quarter, which was primarily attributable to an $8.1 million increase in other real estate loans (secured by commercial real estate) and a $3.8 million increase in construction and land development loans. The loan growth occurred despite approximately $12.0 million of loans that paid off prior to their maturity dates during the second quarter. On a year-over-year basis, total loans increased $35.3 million, or 5%.

Total deposits increased $2.4 million, or 1% annualized, during the second quarter, and increased $52.9 million, or 7%, year-over-year. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled 23% of total deposits at the end of the period, which was up from 22% on March 31, 2026.

Other borrowings totaled $30.0 million on June 30, 2026, compared to $29.2 million on March 31, 2026, and $31.8 million one year ago. This included $27.0 million borrowed from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, with a weighted average fixed interest rate of 4.21% and maturity dates ranging from 2026 to 2028.

Shareholders' equity totaled $86.9 million on June 30, 2026, an increase of $2.3 million, or 11% annualized from March 31, 2026, and $9.4 million, or 12%, from one year ago. The increases were primarily attributable to increases in retained earnings. Retained earnings increased $2.7 million, or 15% annualized, quarter-over-quarter, and $8.8 million, or 13%, year-over-year. Accumulated other comprehensive loss increased $431 thousand from the first quarter of 2026 and decreased $594 thousand year-over-year from changes in market rates.

The Bank remained well-capitalized based on capital ratios at the end of the following quarterly periods:



Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q2 2025 Total capital ratio (2) 14.04 % 13.98 % 13.46 % Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 12.97 % 12.87 % 12.40 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 12.97 % 12.87 % 12.40 % Leverage ratio (2) 9.85 % 10.02 % 9.91 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)(3) 8.86 % 8.67 % 8.42 %

Dividends

During the second quarter of 2026, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, which was a 15% increase compared to $0.13 per share paid during the first quarter of 2026.

The Company recently announced that a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share was declared for the third quarter of 2026 by its Board of Directors. The dividend was declared for all shareholders of record as of August 6, 2026, and payable on August 13, 2026.

Stock Repurchase Plan

On October 19, 2025, the Company's board of directors authorized a stock repurchase plan pursuant to which Potomac Bancshares, Inc. may repurchase up to the aggregate of 100,000 shares or $2.0 million of the Company's outstanding common stock. The plan ends on October 19, 2027, unless the entire amount authorized to be repurchased has been acquired before that date. There were no repurchases of common stock during the first six months of 2026 or during 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that management believes provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this release.

About Potomac Bancshares

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: PTBS) is the bank holding company of Potomac Bank, which was founded in 1871 as Bank of Charles Town and renamed Potomac Bank on November 3, 2025. The Bank conducts operations through its nine-branch network and one loan production office serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. The Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions through its consumer and commercial banking divisions, Trust and Wealth, and BCT Investments divisions, and its Residential Lending mortgage division. The Bank is also proud to serve its communities as a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. Over the past several years, the Bank has received many awards and recognitions, including American Banker's "Top Performing Banks" and "Best Banks to Work For", the Journal-News "Best of the Best" award, and the LoudounNow "Loudoun's Favorite" award.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.potomac.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts, such as statements about the Company's growth strategy and deployment of capital. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) general economic conditions, especially in the communities and markets in which the Company conducts its business; (2) credit risk, including risk that negative credit quality trends may lead to a deterioration of asset quality, risk that our allowance for credit losses may not be sufficient to absorb actual losses in the Company's loan portfolio, and risk from concentrations in the Company's loan portfolio; (3) changes in the real estate market, including the value of collateral securing portions of the Company's loan portfolio; (4) changes in the interest rate environment; (5) operational risk, including cybersecurity risk and risk of fraud, data processing system failures, and network breaches; (6) changes in technology and increased competition, including competition from non-bank financial institutions; (7) changes in consumer preferences, spending and borrowing habits, demand for our products and services, and customers' performance and creditworthiness; (8) difficulty growing loan and deposit balances; (9) the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plan; (10) changes in regulations, laws, taxes, government policies, monetary policies and accounting policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries, including changes in deposit insurance premiums; (11) deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments the Company has made in the securities of other financial institutions; (12) regulatory enforcement actions and adverse legal actions; (13) difficulty attracting and retaining key employees; and (14) other economic, competitive, technological, operational, governmental, regulatory, and market factors affecting the Company's operations. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts





Alice P. Frazier

President and CEO

(304) 728-2431

[email protected] M. Shane Bell

Executive Vice President and CFO

(304) 728-2434

[email protected]

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.



















Performance Summary



















(in thousands, except share and per share data)















(unaudited)











































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2026

2026

2025

2026

2025 Income Statement



















Interest and dividend income:



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 11,062

$ 10,485

$ 9,682

$ 21,547

$ 19,183 Taxable interest on securities

894

796

710

1,690

1,425 Tax-exempt interest on securities

30

29

28

59

57 Other interest and dividends

1,040

833

989

1,873

1,663 Total interest and dividend income

$ 13,026

$ 12,143

$ 11,409

$ 25,169

$ 22,328 Interest expense:



















Interest on deposits

$ 3,379

$ 3,243

$ 3,324

$ 6,622

$ 6,429 Interest on short term borrowings

6

3

2

9

8 Interest on long term borrowings

287

290

309

577

622 Interest on subordinated debt

219

214

140

433

281 Total interest expense

$ 3,891

$ 3,750

$ 3,775

$ 7,641

$ 7,340 Net interest income

$ 9,135

$ 8,393

$ 7,634

$ 17,528

$ 14,988 Provision for credit losses

250

200

225

450

475 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

$ 8,885

$ 8,193

$ 7,409

$ 17,078

$ 14,513 Noninterest Income:



















Wealth and investments

$ 790

$ 745

$ 498

$ 1,535

$ 1,003 Service charges on deposit accounts

240

234

225

474

485 Gains / fees on sale of mortgage loans

349

494

351

843

598 ATM and check card fees

563

499

518

1,062

993 Income from bank owned life insurance

102

101

100

203

197 Net loss on disposal of premises & equipment

(1)

(9)

-

(10)

(2) Net gain on sale of SBA loans

100

408

-

508

- Other operating income

450

368

74

818

321 Total noninterest income

$ 2,593

$ 2,840

$ 1,766

$ 5,433

$ 3,595 Noninterest expenses:



















Salaries and employee benefits

$ 4,083

$ 4,049

$ 3,742

$ 8,132

$ 7,092 Occupancy

321

334

310

655

654 Equipment

301

269

344

570

720 Accounting, audit, and compliance

58

73

70

131

139 Marketing

231

147

112

378

230 Data processing

471

485

453

956

905 FDIC assessment

114

108

104

222

203 Other professional fees

139

135

140

274

272 Trust professional fees

209

206

144

415

315 Director and committee fees

117

126

68

243

165 Legal fees

16

17

23

33

56 Supplies

71

89

66

160

145 Communications

129

121

112

250

224 ATM and check card expense

282

273

264

555

504 Other operating expenses

634

714

547

1,348

1,076 Total noninterest expenses

$ 7,176

$ 7,146

$ 6,499

$ 14,322

$ 12,700 Income before income tax expense

$ 4,334

$ 3,887

$ 2,676

$ 8,189

$ 5,408 Income tax expense

1,014

843

602

1,889

1,146 Net income

$ 3,320

$ 3,044

$ 2,074

$ 6,301

$ 4,262

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.



















Performance Summary



















(in thousands, except share and per share data)



















(unaudited)













































As of or For the Three Months Ended

As of or for the Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2026

2026

2025

2026

2025 Common Share and Per Common Share Data



















Earnings per common share, basic

$ 0.80

$ 0.73

$ 0.50

$ 1.54

$ 1.03 Adjusted earnings per common share, basic (1)

$ 0.80

$ 0.69

$ 0.52

$ 1.49

$ 1.05 Weighted average shares, basic

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561 Earnings per common share, diluted

$ 0.80

$ 0.73

$ 0.50

$ 1.54

$ 1.03 Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (1)

$ 0.80

$ 0.69

$ 0.52

$ 1.49

$ 1.05 Weighted average shares, diluted

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561 Shares outstanding at period end

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561 Tangible book value per share at period end (1)

$ 20.97

$ 20.42

$ 18.70

$ 20.97

$ 18.70 Cash dividends

$ 0.15

$ 0.13

$ 0.13

$ 0.28

$ 0.25





















Key Performance Ratios



















Return on average assets

1.32 %

1.28 %

0.91 %

1.30 %

0.96 % Adjusted return on average assets (1)

1.32 %

1.21 %

0.95 %

1.27 %

0.98 % Return on average equity

15.52 %

14.68 %

10.83 %

15.11 %

11.41 % Adjusted return on average equity (1)

15.52 %

13.82 %

11.27 %

14.68 %

11.63 % Net interest margin (1)

3.76 %

3.66 %

3.48 %

3.71 %

3.51 % Efficiency ratio (1)

61.15 %

64.84 %

67.96 %

62.94 %

67.72 %





















Average Balances



















Average assets

$ 1,005,077

$ 961,992

$ 912,253

$ 983,653

$ 891,935 Average earning assets

973,898

930,543

881,485

952,339

861,090 Average shareholders' equity

85,786

84,077

76,808

84,936

75,341





















Asset Quality



















Loan charge-offs

$ 251

$ 23

$ 65

$ 274

$ 86 Loan recoveries

7

6

20

13

40 Net charge-offs

244

17

45

261

46 Non-accrual loans

500

257

2,245

-

2,245 Other real estate owned, net

-

-

-

-

- Nonperforming assets (5)

500

257

2,245

-

2,245 Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing

3,663

1,491

726

3,663

726 Loans over 90 days past due, accruing

128

-

151

128

151 Special mention loans

21,078

20,344

15,711

21,078

15,711 Substandard loans, accruing

418

432

1,150

418

1,150 Non performing assets/total assets

0.05 %

0.03 %

0.24 %

0.00 %

0.24 % Past due loans/total loans

0.56 %

0.23 %

0.42 %

0.49 %

0.42 %





















Capital Ratios (2)



















Total capital

$ 108,010

$ 105,495

$ 99,097

$ 108,129

$ 99,097 Tier 1 capital

99,746

97,087

91,290

99,864

91,290 Common equity tier 1 capital

99,746

97,087

91,290

99,864

91,290 Total capital to risk-weighted assets

14.04 %

13.98 %

13.46 %

14.06 %

13.46 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets

12.97 %

12.87 %

12.40 %

12.98 %

12.40 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighed assets

12.97 %

12.87 %

12.40 %

12.98 %

12.40 % Leverage ratio

9.85 %

10.02 %

9.91 %

9.86 %

9.91 %

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.



















Performance Summary



















(in thousands, except share and per share data)



















(unaudited)























For the Period Ended



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2026

2026

2025

2025

2025 Balance Sheet



















Cash and due from banks

$ 4,884

$ 6,133

$ 3,603

$ 4,648

$ 4,638 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

74,980

87,754

76,046

115,174

67,636 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 79,864

$ 93,887

$ 79,649

$ 119,822

$ 72,274 Securities available for sale, at fair value

96,642

92,713

80,905

77,935

76,787 Equity securities, at fair value

309

280

258

278

246 Restricted securities

2,122

1,852

1,932

1,932

2,037 Loans held for sale

3,321

1,771

2,804

2,946

5,682 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

763,774

750,548

743,808

724,611

729,065 Premises and equipment, net

8,776

8,734

8,759

8,164

8,107 Accrued interest receivable

2,800

2,719

2,309

2,592

2,439 Bank owned life insurance

14,103

14,002

14,378

14,275

14,174 Other assets

9,687

9,340

9,482

9,456

9,528 Total assets

$ 981,398

$ 975,846

$ 944,284

$ 962,011

$ 920,339





















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 196,835

$ 187,715

$ 183,461

$ 204,355

$ 176,708 Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits

650,911 U 657,665

629,568

629,062

618,155 Total deposits

$ 847,746

$ 845,380

$ 813,029

$ 833,417

$ 794,863 Short term borrowings

2,967

2,241

2,451

3,013

2,793 Long term borrowings

27,000

27,000

29,000

29,000

29,000 Subordinated debt

10,000

10,000

10,000

10,000

9,989 Accrued interest payable

993

936

1,052

1,037

1,148 Other liabilities

5,789

5,652

6,309

5,185

5,056 Total liabilities

$ 894,495

$ 891,209

$ 861,841

$ 881,652

$ 842,849





















Common stock

$ 4,493

$ 4,493

$ 4,493

$ 4,493

$ 4,493 Surplus

14,547

14,547

14,547

14,547

14,547 Retained Earnings

75,852

73,154

70,649

68,815

67,032 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net

(4,494)

(4,063)

(3,752)

(4,002)

(5,088)



$ 90,398

$ 88,131

$ 85,937

$ 83,853

$ 80,984 Less cost of shares acquired for the treasury

(3,494)

(3,494)

(3,494)

(3,494)

(3,494) Total shareholders' equity

$ 86,904

$ 84,637

$ 82,443

$ 80,359

$ 77,490 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 981,398

$ 975,846

$ 944,284

$ 962,011

$ 920,339





















Loan Data



















Construction and land development

$ 41,585

$ 37,751

$ 45,537

$ 45,979

$ 46,882 Secured by farmland

7,351

7,435

7,509

7,594

6,732 Secured by 1-4 family residential properties

270,734

270,027

258,467

256,974

253,798 Secured by multifamily residential properties

38,906

38,205

39,280

39,928

39,246 Secured by owner-occupied nonfarm nonresidential

properties

122,061

114,770

114,078

117,053

118,883 Secured by other nonfarm nonresidential properties

218,096

217,282

205,548

188,227

197,561 Loans to farmers (except secured by real estate)

101

109

120

128

118 Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured

by real estate)

62,967

63,517

72,158

66,965

63,763 Consumer installment loans

2,830

2,859

2,757

2,845

2,860 Deposit overdraft

-

-

-

-

- All other loans

7,081

6,565

6,150

6,424

6,581 Total loans

$ 771,712

$ 758,520

$ 751,604

$ 732,117

$ 736,424 Allowance for credit losses

(7,938)

(7,972)

(7,796)

(7,506)

(7,359) Loans, net

$ 763,774

$ 750,548

$ 743,808

$ 724,611

$ 729,065

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.



















Non-GAAP Reconciliations



















(in thousands, except share and per share data)



















(unaudited)













































As of or for the Three Months Ended

As of or for the Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2026

2026

2025

2026

2025 Adjusted Net Income



















Net income (GAAP)

$ 3,320

$ 3,044

$ 2,074

$ 6,364

$ 4,262 Add: Loss on sale of securities

-

-

-

-

- Add: Core system conversion expense

-

-

85

-

85 Add: Renaming expense

-

-

22

-

22 Subtract: Interest income recognized on nonaccrual

loans from prior periods

-

-

-

-

- Subtract: BOLI death benefit

-

(227)

-

(227)

- Total adjustments

$ -

$ (227)

$ 107

$ (227)

$ 107 Subtract: Tax effect of adjustment (4)

-

48

(22)

48

(22) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 3,320

$ 2,865

$ 2,159

$ 6,184

$ 4,347











































Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Basic



















Weighted average shares, basic

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561 Basic earnings per share (GAAP)

$ 0.80

$ 0.73

$ 0.50

$ 1.54

$ 1.03 Adjusted earnings per share, basic (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.80

$ 0.69

$ 0.52

$ 1.49

$ 1.05











































Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted



















Weighted average shares, diluted

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$ 0.80

$ 0.73

$ 0.50

$ 1.54

$ 1.03 Adjusted earnings per share, diluted (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.80

$ 0.69

$ 0.52

$ 1.49

$ 1.05











































Adjusted Pre-Provision, Pre-tax earnings



















Net interest income

$ 9,135

$ 8,393

$ 7,634

$ 17,528

$ 14,988 Total noninterest income

2,593

2,840

1,766

5,433

3,595 Net revenue

$ 11,728

$ 11,233

$ 9,400

$ 22,961

$ 18,583 Total noninterest expense

7,176

7,146

6,499

14,322

12,700 Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings

$ 4,552

$ 4,087

$ 2,901

$ 8,639

$ 5,883 Add: Loss on sale of securities

-

-

-

-

- Add: Core system conversion expense

-

-

85

-

85 Add: Bank renaming expense

-

-

22

-

22 Subtract: Interest income recognized on nonaccrual

loans from prior periods

-

-

-

-

- Subtract: BOLI death benefit

-

(227)

-

(227)

- Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings

$ 4,552

$ 3,860

$ 3,008

$ 8,412

$ 5,990











































Adjusted Performance Ratios



















Average assets

$ 1,005,077

$ 961,992

$ 912,253

$ 983,653

$ 891,935 Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.32 %

1.28 %

0.91 %

1.30 %

0.96 % Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.32 %

1.21 %

0.95 %

1.27 %

0.98 %





















Average shareholders' equity

$ 85,786

$ 84,077

$ 76,808

$ 84,936

$ 75,341 Return on average equity (GAAP)

15.52 %

14.68 %

10.83 %

15.11 %

11.41 % Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

15.52 %

13.82 %

11.27 %

14.68 %

11.63 %





















Pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets

1.82 %

1.72 %

1.28 %

1.77 %

1.33 % Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets

1.82 %

1.63 %

1.32 %

1.72 %

1.35 %











































Net Interest Margin



















Tax-equivalent net interest income

$ 9,141

$ 8,399

$ 7,640

$ 17,540

$ 15,000 Average earning assets

973,898

930,543

881,485

952,339

861,090 Net interest margin

3.76 %

3.66 %

3.48 %

3.71 %

3.51 %











































Efficiency Ratio



















Total noninterest expense

$ 7,176

$ 7,146

$ 6,499

$ 14,322

$ 12,700 Subtract: Core system conversion expense

-

-

(85)

-

(85) Subtract: Renaming expense

-

-

(22)

-

(22) Total noninterest expense subtotal

$ 7,176

$ 7,146

$ 6,392

$ 14,322

$ 12,593 Tax-equivalent net interest income

$ 9,141

$ 8,399

$ 7,640

$ 17,540

$ 15,000 Total noninterest income

$ 2,593

$ 2,840

$ 1,766

$ 5,433

$ 3,595 Add: Net losses on sale of investment securities, AFS

-

-

-

-

- Add: Net losses on disposal of premises & equipment

1

9

-

10

2 Subtract: Bank owned life insurance death benefit

-

(227)

-

(227)

- Total noninterest income subtotal

$ 2,594

$ 2,622

$ 1,766

$ 5,216

$ 3,597 Subtotal

$ 11,735

$ 11,021

$ 9,406

$ 22,756

$ 18,597





















Efficiency ratio

61.15 %

64.84 %

67.96 %

62.94 %

67.72 %





















Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income



















GAAP measures:



















Interest income - loans

$ 11,062

$ 10,485

$ 9,682

$ 21,547

$ 19,183 Interest income - investments taxable

894 U 796

710

1,690

1,425 Interest income - investments tax exempt

30

29

28

59

57 Interest income - other

1,040

833

989

1,873

1,663 Interest expense - deposits

(3,379)

(3,243)

(3,324)

(6,622)

(6,429) Interest expense - short term borrowings

(6)

(3)

(2)

(9)

(8) Interest expense - long term borrowings

(287)

(290)

(309)

(577)

(622) Interest expense - subordinated debt

(219)

(214) U (140)

(433)

(281) Net interest income

$ 9,135

$ 8,393

$ 7,634

$ 17,528

$ 14,988 Non-GAAP measures:



















Subtract: Interest income recognized on non-accrual

loans from prior periods

-

-

-

-

- Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income

- municipal securities (4)

$ 6

$ 6

$ 6

$ 12

$ 12 Tax equivalent net interest income

$ 9,141

$ 8,399

$ 7,640

$ 17,540

$ 15,000





















Tangible Book Value Per Share



















Tangible common equity

$ 86,904

$ 84,637

$ 77,490

$ 86,904

$ 77,490 Common shares outstanding, ending

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561 Tangible book value per share

$ 20.97

$ 20.42

$ 18.70

$ 20.97

$ 18.70

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments. (2) Capital ratios are for Potomac Bank.







(3) Capital ratios are for Potomac Bancshares, Inc.







(4) The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%





(5) Nonperforming assets are comprised of nonaccrual loans. There was no other real estate owned for the periods presented.

SOURCE Potomac Bancshares, Inc.