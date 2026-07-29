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PR Newswire
29.07.2026 13:00 Uhr
36 Leser
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Potomac Bancshares, Inc.: Potomac Bancshares Reports 60% Increase in Second Quarter Earnings

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCID: PTBS), the bank holding company of Potomac Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $3.3 million, or $0.80 per basic and diluted earnings per common share, for the second quarter of 2026. This represents a 9% increase from the first quarter of 2026 and a 60% increase from the second quarter of 2025. Return on average assets was 1.32% and return on average equity was 15.52% for the quarter.

For the six months ending June 30, 2026, the Company reported net income of $6.4 million, or $1.54 per share. This represents an increase of $2.1 million, or 49% increase, compared to the same period in 2025 when net income was $4.3 million, or $1.03 per share.

Quarterly Financial Highlights
(in thousands, except per share data)


Q2 2026

Q1 2026

Q2 2025

Net Income

$3,320

$3,044

$2,074

EPS (basic and diluted)

$0.80

$0.73

$0.50

ROA

1.32 %

1.28 %

0.91 %

ROE

15.52 %

14.68 %

10.83 %





Non-GAAP Measures1:




Adj. Net Income

$ 3,320

$2,865

$2,159

Adj. EPS (basic and diluted)

$0.80

$0.69

$0.52

Adj. ROA

1.32 %

1.21 %

0.95 %

Adj. ROE

15.52 %

13.82 %

11.27 %

Adj. Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Earnings

$4,552

$3,860

$3,008

Adj. Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax ROA

1.82 %

1.63 %

1.32 %

Net Interest Margin

3.76 %

3.66 %

3.48 %

Efficiency Ratio

61.15 %

64.84 %

67.96 %

1Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into the Company's core operating performance by excluding certain non-recurring items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.

"We are extremely pleased with our second quarter performance, which produced record quarterly earnings, strong revenue growth, and continued improvement in profitability metrics," said Alice Frazier, President and CEO of Potomac Bancshares. "We experienced strong organic growth across our core markets. Despite early payoffs, loans increased 2% during the quarter and asset quality remained exceptional. Our growth opportunities remain strong for delivering long-term value to our shareholders."

Expansion in New and Existing Markets

The Bank previously announced its plans to expand into the Winchester-Frederick County, Virginia market and hired experienced bankers to lead the expansion. Early returns are positive ahead of the first branch expected to open in downtown Winchester late in the third quarter. The Bank's market president will join other employees in the new branch to enable more comprehensive service to business and personal clients.

Commercial deposit growth remains a strategic priority, leading to the recruitment of an experienced commercial banker dedicated to expanding treasury management services and growing the Bank's commercial deposit portfolio across its markets.

Second Quarter Highlights

Key highlights of the three-month period ending June 30, 2026, are as follows, with comparisons to the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, unless otherwise noted:

  • Net income increased 9% linked-quarter and 60% year-over-year
  • Return on assets improved to 1.32%
  • Return on equity increased to 15.52%
  • Net interest margin expanded to 3.76%
  • Loans increased 7% (annualized) and 5% year-over-year
  • Deposits increased 1% (annualized) and 7% year-over-year
  • Book value per share increased to $20.97, or 12% year-over-year
  • Cash dividend increased to $0.15 per share, or 15% over the prior quarter

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, representing a 9% increase from the first quarter of 2026. Total interest and dividend income increased by $883 thousand, which was partially offset by a $141 thousand increase in total interest expense.

The increase in interest and dividend income was primarily attributable to a $577 thousand, or 6%, increase in interest income and fees on loans and a $207 thousand, or 25%, increase in other interest income and dividend income. The increases were primarily a result of higher balances of loans and interest-bearing deposits in banks, and $139 thousand of accelerated deferred loan fee income on a loan that was paid off prior to its maturity date during the second quarter.

The increase in total interest expense was attributable to an increase in interest expense on deposits from higher average interest-bearing deposits. The cost of deposits decreased by 2 basis points to 1.55% for the quarter.

The net interest margin increased to 3.76% compared to 3.66% for the first quarter of 2026. Approximately 5 basis points of the increase resulted from the recognition of $139 thousand in accelerated deferred loan fee income from a loan that paid off prior to its maturity date. Excluding the favorable impact of the accelerated fee income, net interest margin would have increased to 3.71% for the second quarter, reflecting a favorable trend in earning asset yields and disciplined deposit pricing.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $2.6 million for the second quarter, which was a 9% decrease from the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a $145 thousand decrease in gains on sales of mortgage loans and a $308 thousand decrease in gains on sales of SBA loans. There was less demand for mortgage loans in the second quarter compared to recent periods. The decrease in gains on sales of SBA loans was attributable to the total dollar amount of loans sold in the first quarter of 2026 being unusually high. The decreases were partially offset by increases in wealth management income, debit card interchange income, and other operating income. Other operating income increased from a $201 thousand loan prepayment penalty on a loan that paid off prior to its maturity date.

Compared to the second quarter of 2025, noninterest income increased $827 thousand, or 47%, driven by growth in wealth management income, debit card interchange income, other operating income, and gains on sales of SBA loans. Wealth management income increased $292 thousand, or 59%, from the implementation of a new client fee schedule and estate fee income. Other operating income increased $376 thousand from a $201 thousand from income from a prepayment penalty on a loan and the receipt of an annual incentive based on debit card transactions totaling $120 thousand.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $7.2 million, which was a slight increase from the first quarter of 2026. Expenses were comparable to the first quarter of 2026 except for marketing and other operating expenses. Increases in marketing expenses were partially offset by decreases in other operating expenses. Marketing expenses increased $84 thousand from business development costs in the Bank's new market area, initiatives to increase market share in existing markets, and the cost of sponsorships of community events and local non-profit organizations. Other operating expenses decreased $80 thousand from a decrease in fraud losses in the second quarter.

Asset Quality

Overview

Asset quality metrics remained favorable as of June 30, 2026. Loans past due greater than 30 days and still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans were 0.56% on June 30, 2026, compared to 0.23% on March 31, 2026, and 0.42% on June 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.05% on June 30, 2026, compared to 0.03% on March 31, 2026, and 0.24% on June 30, 2025. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans were 0.13% for the second quarter of 2026 and the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $7.9 million, or 1.03% of total loans.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision for credit losses totaled $250 thousand for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $200 thousand for the first quarter of 2026 and $225 thousand for the second quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses was comprised of a $60 thousand provision for loans and a $40 thousand provision for unfunded commitments.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $7.9 million, or 1.03% of total loans on June 30, 2026, compared to 1.05% of total loans on March 31, 2026, and 0.99% of total loans on June 30, 2025.

The following table provides the changes in the allowance for credit losses on loans for the three-month periods ended:

(dollars in thousands)


Q2 2026

Q1 2026

Q2 2025

Allowance for credit losses on loans, beginning

$7,972

$7,796

$7,180

Net charge-offs

(244)

(17)

(46)

Provision for credit losses on loans

210

193

225

Allowance for credit losses on loans, ending

$7,938

$7,972

$7,359

Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments

The allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments totaled $477 thousand on June 30, 2026, and $437 thousand on March 31, 2026. The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $40 thousand, compared to the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $7 thousand for the first quarter of 2026.

Balance Sheet

Assets totaled $981.4 million on June 30, 2026, which was a 2% increase (annualized) from March 31, 2026, and a 7% increase year-over-year. There was no significant change in the Bank's asset composition when comparing balances on June 30, 2026, to balances on March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025.

Securities available for sale increased $3.9 million, or 17% annualized, during the second quarter, and increased $19.9 million, or 26% from one year ago. Net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio totaled $5.8 million on June 30, 2026, which was an increase of $574 thousand from March 31, 2026, and a decrease of $728 thousand from June 30, 2025.

Total (gross) loans increased $13.2 million, or 7% annualized, during the second quarter, which was primarily attributable to an $8.1 million increase in other real estate loans (secured by commercial real estate) and a $3.8 million increase in construction and land development loans. The loan growth occurred despite approximately $12.0 million of loans that paid off prior to their maturity dates during the second quarter. On a year-over-year basis, total loans increased $35.3 million, or 5%.

Total deposits increased $2.4 million, or 1% annualized, during the second quarter, and increased $52.9 million, or 7%, year-over-year. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled 23% of total deposits at the end of the period, which was up from 22% on March 31, 2026.

Other borrowings totaled $30.0 million on June 30, 2026, compared to $29.2 million on March 31, 2026, and $31.8 million one year ago. This included $27.0 million borrowed from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, with a weighted average fixed interest rate of 4.21% and maturity dates ranging from 2026 to 2028.

Shareholders' equity totaled $86.9 million on June 30, 2026, an increase of $2.3 million, or 11% annualized from March 31, 2026, and $9.4 million, or 12%, from one year ago. The increases were primarily attributable to increases in retained earnings. Retained earnings increased $2.7 million, or 15% annualized, quarter-over-quarter, and $8.8 million, or 13%, year-over-year. Accumulated other comprehensive loss increased $431 thousand from the first quarter of 2026 and decreased $594 thousand year-over-year from changes in market rates.

The Bank remained well-capitalized based on capital ratios at the end of the following quarterly periods:


Q2 2026

Q1 2026

Q2 2025

Total capital ratio (2)

14.04 %

13.98 %

13.46 %

Tier 1 capital ratio (2)

12.97 %

12.87 %

12.40 %

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2)

12.97 %

12.87 %

12.40 %

Leverage ratio (2)

9.85 %

10.02 %

9.91 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)(3)

8.86 %

8.67 %

8.42 %

Dividends

During the second quarter of 2026, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, which was a 15% increase compared to $0.13 per share paid during the first quarter of 2026.

The Company recently announced that a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share was declared for the third quarter of 2026 by its Board of Directors. The dividend was declared for all shareholders of record as of August 6, 2026, and payable on August 13, 2026.

Stock Repurchase Plan

On October 19, 2025, the Company's board of directors authorized a stock repurchase plan pursuant to which Potomac Bancshares, Inc. may repurchase up to the aggregate of 100,000 shares or $2.0 million of the Company's outstanding common stock. The plan ends on October 19, 2027, unless the entire amount authorized to be repurchased has been acquired before that date. There were no repurchases of common stock during the first six months of 2026 or during 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that management believes provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this release.

About Potomac Bancshares

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: PTBS) is the bank holding company of Potomac Bank, which was founded in 1871 as Bank of Charles Town and renamed Potomac Bank on November 3, 2025. The Bank conducts operations through its nine-branch network and one loan production office serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. The Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions through its consumer and commercial banking divisions, Trust and Wealth, and BCT Investments divisions, and its Residential Lending mortgage division. The Bank is also proud to serve its communities as a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. Over the past several years, the Bank has received many awards and recognitions, including American Banker's "Top Performing Banks" and "Best Banks to Work For", the Journal-News "Best of the Best" award, and the LoudounNow "Loudoun's Favorite" award.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.potomac.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts, such as statements about the Company's growth strategy and deployment of capital. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) general economic conditions, especially in the communities and markets in which the Company conducts its business; (2) credit risk, including risk that negative credit quality trends may lead to a deterioration of asset quality, risk that our allowance for credit losses may not be sufficient to absorb actual losses in the Company's loan portfolio, and risk from concentrations in the Company's loan portfolio; (3) changes in the real estate market, including the value of collateral securing portions of the Company's loan portfolio; (4) changes in the interest rate environment; (5) operational risk, including cybersecurity risk and risk of fraud, data processing system failures, and network breaches; (6) changes in technology and increased competition, including competition from non-bank financial institutions; (7) changes in consumer preferences, spending and borrowing habits, demand for our products and services, and customers' performance and creditworthiness; (8) difficulty growing loan and deposit balances; (9) the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plan; (10) changes in regulations, laws, taxes, government policies, monetary policies and accounting policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries, including changes in deposit insurance premiums; (11) deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments the Company has made in the securities of other financial institutions; (12) regulatory enforcement actions and adverse legal actions; (13) difficulty attracting and retaining key employees; and (14) other economic, competitive, technological, operational, governmental, regulatory, and market factors affecting the Company's operations. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts




Alice P. Frazier
President and CEO
(304) 728-2431
[email protected]

M. Shane Bell
Executive Vice President and CFO
(304) 728-2434
[email protected]

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.











Performance Summary











(in thousands, except share and per share data)









(unaudited)























For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,



2026


2026


2025


2026


2025

Income Statement











Interest and dividend income:











Interest and fees on loans


$ 11,062


$ 10,485


$ 9,682


$ 21,547


$ 19,183

Taxable interest on securities


894


796


710


1,690


1,425

Tax-exempt interest on securities


30


29


28


59


57

Other interest and dividends


1,040


833


989


1,873


1,663

Total interest and dividend income


$ 13,026


$ 12,143


$ 11,409


$ 25,169


$ 22,328

Interest expense:











Interest on deposits


$ 3,379


$ 3,243


$ 3,324


$ 6,622


$ 6,429

Interest on short term borrowings


6


3


2


9


8

Interest on long term borrowings


287


290


309


577


622

Interest on subordinated debt


219


214


140


433


281

Total interest expense


$ 3,891


$ 3,750


$ 3,775


$ 7,641


$ 7,340

Net interest income


$ 9,135


$ 8,393


$ 7,634


$ 17,528


$ 14,988

Provision for credit losses


250


200


225


450


475

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


$ 8,885


$ 8,193


$ 7,409


$ 17,078


$ 14,513

Noninterest Income:











Wealth and investments


$ 790


$ 745


$ 498


$ 1,535


$ 1,003

Service charges on deposit accounts


240


234


225


474


485

Gains / fees on sale of mortgage loans


349


494


351


843


598

ATM and check card fees


563


499


518


1,062


993

Income from bank owned life insurance


102


101


100


203


197

Net loss on disposal of premises & equipment


(1)


(9)


-


(10)


(2)

Net gain on sale of SBA loans


100


408


-


508


-

Other operating income


450


368


74


818


321

Total noninterest income


$ 2,593


$ 2,840


$ 1,766


$ 5,433


$ 3,595

Noninterest expenses:











Salaries and employee benefits


$ 4,083


$ 4,049


$ 3,742


$ 8,132


$ 7,092

Occupancy


321


334


310


655


654

Equipment


301


269


344


570


720

Accounting, audit, and compliance


58


73


70


131


139

Marketing


231


147


112


378


230

Data processing


471


485


453


956


905

FDIC assessment


114


108


104


222


203

Other professional fees


139


135


140


274


272

Trust professional fees


209


206


144


415


315

Director and committee fees


117


126


68


243


165

Legal fees


16


17


23


33


56

Supplies


71


89


66


160


145

Communications


129


121


112


250


224

ATM and check card expense


282


273


264


555


504

Other operating expenses


634


714


547


1,348


1,076

Total noninterest expenses


$ 7,176


$ 7,146


$ 6,499


$ 14,322


$ 12,700

Income before income tax expense


$ 4,334


$ 3,887


$ 2,676


$ 8,189


$ 5,408

Income tax expense


1,014


843


602


1,889


1,146

Net income


$ 3,320


$ 3,044


$ 2,074


$ 6,301


$ 4,262

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.











Performance Summary











(in thousands, except share and per share data)











(unaudited)
























As of or For the Three Months Ended


As of or for the Six Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,



2026


2026


2025


2026


2025

Common Share and Per Common Share Data











Earnings per common share, basic


$ 0.80


$ 0.73


$ 0.50


$ 1.54


$ 1.03

Adjusted earnings per common share, basic (1)


$ 0.80


$ 0.69


$ 0.52


$ 1.49


$ 1.05

Weighted average shares, basic


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561

Earnings per common share, diluted


$ 0.80


$ 0.73


$ 0.50


$ 1.54


$ 1.03

Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (1)


$ 0.80


$ 0.69


$ 0.52


$ 1.49


$ 1.05

Weighted average shares, diluted


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561

Shares outstanding at period end


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561

Tangible book value per share at period end (1)


$ 20.97


$ 20.42


$ 18.70


$ 20.97


$ 18.70

Cash dividends


$ 0.15


$ 0.13


$ 0.13


$ 0.28


$ 0.25












Key Performance Ratios











Return on average assets


1.32 %


1.28 %


0.91 %


1.30 %


0.96 %

Adjusted return on average assets (1)


1.32 %


1.21 %


0.95 %


1.27 %


0.98 %

Return on average equity


15.52 %


14.68 %


10.83 %


15.11 %


11.41 %

Adjusted return on average equity (1)


15.52 %


13.82 %


11.27 %


14.68 %


11.63 %

Net interest margin (1)


3.76 %


3.66 %


3.48 %


3.71 %


3.51 %

Efficiency ratio (1)


61.15 %


64.84 %


67.96 %


62.94 %


67.72 %












Average Balances











Average assets


$ 1,005,077


$ 961,992


$ 912,253


$ 983,653


$ 891,935

Average earning assets


973,898


930,543


881,485


952,339


861,090

Average shareholders' equity


85,786


84,077


76,808


84,936


75,341












Asset Quality











Loan charge-offs


$ 251


$ 23


$ 65


$ 274


$ 86

Loan recoveries


7


6


20


13


40

Net charge-offs


244


17


45


261


46

Non-accrual loans


500


257


2,245


-


2,245

Other real estate owned, net


-


-


-


-


-

Nonperforming assets (5)


500


257


2,245


-


2,245

Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing


3,663


1,491


726


3,663


726

Loans over 90 days past due, accruing


128


-


151


128


151

Special mention loans


21,078


20,344


15,711


21,078


15,711

Substandard loans, accruing


418


432


1,150


418


1,150

Non performing assets/total assets


0.05 %


0.03 %


0.24 %


0.00 %


0.24 %

Past due loans/total loans


0.56 %


0.23 %


0.42 %


0.49 %


0.42 %












Capital Ratios (2)











Total capital


$ 108,010


$ 105,495


$ 99,097


$ 108,129


$ 99,097

Tier 1 capital


99,746


97,087


91,290


99,864


91,290

Common equity tier 1 capital


99,746


97,087


91,290


99,864


91,290

Total capital to risk-weighted assets


14.04 %


13.98 %


13.46 %


14.06 %


13.46 %

Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets


12.97 %


12.87 %


12.40 %


12.98 %


12.40 %

Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighed assets


12.97 %


12.87 %


12.40 %


12.98 %


12.40 %

Leverage ratio


9.85 %


10.02 %


9.91 %


9.86 %


9.91 %

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.











Performance Summary











(in thousands, except share and per share data)











(unaudited)













For the Period Ended



June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,



2026


2026


2025


2025


2025

Balance Sheet











Cash and due from banks


$ 4,884


$ 6,133


$ 3,603


$ 4,648


$ 4,638

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions


74,980


87,754


76,046


115,174


67,636

Cash and cash equivalents


$ 79,864


$ 93,887


$ 79,649


$ 119,822


$ 72,274

Securities available for sale, at fair value


96,642


92,713


80,905


77,935


76,787

Equity securities, at fair value


309


280


258


278


246

Restricted securities


2,122


1,852


1,932


1,932


2,037

Loans held for sale


3,321


1,771


2,804


2,946


5,682

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses


763,774


750,548


743,808


724,611


729,065

Premises and equipment, net


8,776


8,734


8,759


8,164


8,107

Accrued interest receivable


2,800


2,719


2,309


2,592


2,439

Bank owned life insurance


14,103


14,002


14,378


14,275


14,174

Other assets


9,687


9,340


9,482


9,456


9,528

Total assets


$ 981,398


$ 975,846


$ 944,284


$ 962,011


$ 920,339












Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


$ 196,835


$ 187,715


$ 183,461


$ 204,355


$ 176,708

Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits


650,911

U

657,665


629,568


629,062


618,155

Total deposits


$ 847,746


$ 845,380


$ 813,029


$ 833,417


$ 794,863

Short term borrowings


2,967


2,241


2,451


3,013


2,793

Long term borrowings


27,000


27,000


29,000


29,000


29,000

Subordinated debt


10,000


10,000


10,000


10,000


9,989

Accrued interest payable


993


936


1,052


1,037


1,148

Other liabilities


5,789


5,652


6,309


5,185


5,056

Total liabilities


$ 894,495


$ 891,209


$ 861,841


$ 881,652


$ 842,849












Common stock


$ 4,493


$ 4,493


$ 4,493


$ 4,493


$ 4,493

Surplus


14,547


14,547


14,547


14,547


14,547

Retained Earnings


75,852


73,154


70,649


68,815


67,032

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net


(4,494)


(4,063)


(3,752)


(4,002)


(5,088)



$ 90,398


$ 88,131


$ 85,937


$ 83,853


$ 80,984

Less cost of shares acquired for the treasury


(3,494)


(3,494)


(3,494)


(3,494)


(3,494)

Total shareholders' equity


$ 86,904


$ 84,637


$ 82,443


$ 80,359


$ 77,490

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 981,398


$ 975,846


$ 944,284


$ 962,011


$ 920,339












Loan Data











Construction and land development


$ 41,585


$ 37,751


$ 45,537


$ 45,979


$ 46,882

Secured by farmland


7,351


7,435


7,509


7,594


6,732

Secured by 1-4 family residential properties


270,734


270,027


258,467


256,974


253,798

Secured by multifamily residential properties


38,906


38,205


39,280


39,928


39,246

Secured by owner-occupied nonfarm nonresidential
properties


122,061


114,770


114,078


117,053


118,883

Secured by other nonfarm nonresidential properties


218,096


217,282


205,548


188,227


197,561

Loans to farmers (except secured by real estate)


101


109


120


128


118

Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured
by real estate)


62,967


63,517


72,158


66,965


63,763

Consumer installment loans


2,830


2,859


2,757


2,845


2,860

Deposit overdraft


-


-


-


-


-

All other loans


7,081


6,565


6,150


6,424


6,581

Total loans


$ 771,712


$ 758,520


$ 751,604


$ 732,117


$ 736,424

Allowance for credit losses


(7,938)


(7,972)


(7,796)


(7,506)


(7,359)

Loans, net


$ 763,774


$ 750,548


$ 743,808


$ 724,611


$ 729,065

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.











Non-GAAP Reconciliations











(in thousands, except share and per share data)











(unaudited)
























As of or for the Three Months Ended


As of or for the Six Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,


June 30,



2026


2026


2025


2026


2025

Adjusted Net Income











Net income (GAAP)


$ 3,320


$ 3,044


$ 2,074


$ 6,364


$ 4,262

Add: Loss on sale of securities


-


-


-


-


-

Add: Core system conversion expense


-


-


85


-


85

Add: Renaming expense


-


-


22


-


22

Subtract: Interest income recognized on nonaccrual
loans from prior periods


-


-


-


-


-

Subtract: BOLI death benefit


-


(227)


-


(227)


-

Total adjustments


$ -


$ (227)


$ 107


$ (227)


$ 107

Subtract: Tax effect of adjustment (4)


-


48


(22)


48


(22)

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)


$ 3,320


$ 2,865


$ 2,159


$ 6,184


$ 4,347























Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Basic











Weighted average shares, basic


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561

Basic earnings per share (GAAP)


$ 0.80


$ 0.73


$ 0.50


$ 1.54


$ 1.03

Adjusted earnings per share, basic (Non-GAAP)


$ 0.80


$ 0.69


$ 0.52


$ 1.49


$ 1.05























Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted











Weighted average shares, diluted


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)


$ 0.80


$ 0.73


$ 0.50


$ 1.54


$ 1.03

Adjusted earnings per share, diluted (Non-GAAP)


$ 0.80


$ 0.69


$ 0.52


$ 1.49


$ 1.05























Adjusted Pre-Provision, Pre-tax earnings











Net interest income


$ 9,135


$ 8,393


$ 7,634


$ 17,528


$ 14,988

Total noninterest income


2,593


2,840


1,766


5,433


3,595

Net revenue


$ 11,728


$ 11,233


$ 9,400


$ 22,961


$ 18,583

Total noninterest expense


7,176


7,146


6,499


14,322


12,700

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings


$ 4,552


$ 4,087


$ 2,901


$ 8,639


$ 5,883

Add: Loss on sale of securities


-


-


-


-


-

Add: Core system conversion expense


-


-


85


-


85

Add: Bank renaming expense


-


-


22


-


22

Subtract: Interest income recognized on nonaccrual
loans from prior periods


-


-


-


-


-

Subtract: BOLI death benefit


-


(227)


-


(227)


-

Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings


$ 4,552


$ 3,860


$ 3,008


$ 8,412


$ 5,990























Adjusted Performance Ratios











Average assets


$ 1,005,077


$ 961,992


$ 912,253


$ 983,653


$ 891,935

Return on average assets (GAAP)


1.32 %


1.28 %


0.91 %


1.30 %


0.96 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)


1.32 %


1.21 %


0.95 %


1.27 %


0.98 %












Average shareholders' equity


$ 85,786


$ 84,077


$ 76,808


$ 84,936


$ 75,341

Return on average equity (GAAP)


15.52 %


14.68 %


10.83 %


15.11 %


11.41 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)


15.52 %


13.82 %


11.27 %


14.68 %


11.63 %












Pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets


1.82 %


1.72 %


1.28 %


1.77 %


1.33 %

Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets


1.82 %


1.63 %


1.32 %


1.72 %


1.35 %























Net Interest Margin











Tax-equivalent net interest income


$ 9,141


$ 8,399


$ 7,640


$ 17,540


$ 15,000

Average earning assets


973,898


930,543


881,485


952,339


861,090

Net interest margin


3.76 %


3.66 %


3.48 %


3.71 %


3.51 %























Efficiency Ratio











Total noninterest expense


$ 7,176


$ 7,146


$ 6,499


$ 14,322


$ 12,700

Subtract: Core system conversion expense


-


-


(85)


-


(85)

Subtract: Renaming expense


-


-


(22)


-


(22)

Total noninterest expense subtotal


$ 7,176


$ 7,146


$ 6,392


$ 14,322


$ 12,593

Tax-equivalent net interest income


$ 9,141


$ 8,399


$ 7,640


$ 17,540


$ 15,000

Total noninterest income


$ 2,593


$ 2,840


$ 1,766


$ 5,433


$ 3,595

Add: Net losses on sale of investment securities, AFS


-


-


-


-


-

Add: Net losses on disposal of premises & equipment


1


9


-


10


2

Subtract: Bank owned life insurance death benefit


-


(227)


-


(227)


-

Total noninterest income subtotal


$ 2,594


$ 2,622


$ 1,766


$ 5,216


$ 3,597

Subtotal


$ 11,735


$ 11,021


$ 9,406


$ 22,756


$ 18,597












Efficiency ratio


61.15 %


64.84 %


67.96 %


62.94 %


67.72 %












Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income











GAAP measures:











Interest income - loans


$ 11,062


$ 10,485


$ 9,682


$ 21,547


$ 19,183

Interest income - investments taxable


894

U

796


710


1,690


1,425

Interest income - investments tax exempt


30


29


28


59


57

Interest income - other


1,040


833


989


1,873


1,663

Interest expense - deposits


(3,379)


(3,243)


(3,324)


(6,622)


(6,429)

Interest expense - short term borrowings


(6)


(3)


(2)


(9)


(8)

Interest expense - long term borrowings


(287)


(290)


(309)


(577)


(622)

Interest expense - subordinated debt


(219)


(214)

U

(140)


(433)


(281)

Net interest income


$ 9,135


$ 8,393


$ 7,634


$ 17,528


$ 14,988

Non-GAAP measures:











Subtract: Interest income recognized on non-accrual
loans from prior periods


-


-


-


-


-

Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income
- municipal securities (4)


$ 6


$ 6


$ 6


$ 12


$ 12

Tax equivalent net interest income


$ 9,141


$ 8,399


$ 7,640


$ 17,540


$ 15,000












Tangible Book Value Per Share











Tangible common equity


$ 86,904


$ 84,637


$ 77,490


$ 86,904


$ 77,490

Common shares outstanding, ending


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561

Tangible book value per share


$ 20.97


$ 20.42


$ 18.70


$ 20.97


$ 18.70

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.

(2) Capital ratios are for Potomac Bank.





(3) Capital ratios are for Potomac Bancshares, Inc.





(4) The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%




(5) Nonperforming assets are comprised of nonaccrual loans. There was no other real estate owned for the periods presented.

SOURCE Potomac Bancshares, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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