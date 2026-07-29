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WKN: A40STU | ISIN: US7416231022 | Ticker-Symbol: V76
Frankfurt
29.07.26 | 09:55
20,400 Euro
+2,51 % +0,500
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRIMO BRANDS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRIMO BRANDS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,40020,60014:07
20,40020,60014:01
PR Newswire
29.07.2026 12:51 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Primo Brands Corporation: Primo Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend

TAMPA, Fla. and STAMFORD, Conn., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB) ("Primo Brands" or the "Company"), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.12 per share on the outstanding Class A common stock of the Company, payable on September 8, 2026, in cash, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 24, 2026.

About Primo Brands Corporation
Primo Brands is a leading North American branded beverage company focused on healthy hydration, delivering responsibly sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points, and consumer occasions, distributed in every U.S. state and Canada. Primo Brands has a comprehensive portfolio of highly recognizable and conveniently packaged branded water and beverages that reach consumers whenever, wherever, and however they hydrate through distribution across retail outlets, away from home such as hotels and hospitals, and hospitality and food service accounts, as well as direct delivery to homes and businesses. These brands include established "billion-dollar brands" Poland Spring® and Pure Life®, premium brands like Saratoga® and The Mountain Valley®, leading regional spring water offerings such as Arrowhead®, Deer Park®, Ice Mountain®, Ozarka®, and Zephyrhills®, purified water brands including Primo Water® and Sparkletts®, and flavored and enhanced beverages like Splash Refresher and AC+ION®. Primo Brands also has an industry-leading line-up of innovative water dispensers, which create consumer connectivity through recurring water purchases. Primo Brands operates a vertically integrated coast-to-coast network that distributes its brands to more than 200,000 retail outlets, as well as directly reaching customers and consumers through its Direct Delivery, Exchange and Refill offerings. Through Direct Delivery, Primo Brands delivers responsibly sourced hydration solutions direct to home and business customers. Through its Exchange business, consumers can visit approximately 26,500 retail locations and purchase a pre-filled, multi-use bottle of water that can be exchanged after use for a discount on the next purchase. Through its Refill business, consumers have the option to refill empty multi-use bottles at over 23,500 self-service refill stations. Primo Brands also offers water filtration units for home and business customers across North America. Primo Brands is a leader in reusable beverage packaging, helping to reduce waste through its multi-serve bottles and innovative brand packaging portfolio, which includes recycled plastic, aluminum, and glass. Primo Brands has a portfolio of over 80 springs and actively manages water resources to help ensure a steady supply of quality, safe drinking water today and in the future. Primo Brands also helps conserve over 28,000 acres of land across the U.S. and Canada. Primo Brands is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association ("IBWA") in North America, which supports strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation, and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection. Primo Brands is committed to supporting the communities it serves, investing in local and national programs and delivering hydration solutions following natural disasters and other local community challenges. Primo Brands employs more than 12,000 associates with dual headquarters in Tampa, Florida, and Stamford, Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.primobrands.com.

SOURCE Primo Brands Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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