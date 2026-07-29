Serbia commissioned around 61 MW of solar during the first half of 2026, according to data shared by the Association Renewable Energy Sources of Serbia (RES Serbia). The country's cumulative solar capacity stood at 318.3 MW by the end of 2025, consisting of 192.2 MW of solar connected to the distribution grid and 125.9 MW in the prosumer market. RES Serbia told pv magazine that as of the mid-year, prosumer solar capacity had risen to 147 MW, an increase of 21.1 MW on the start of the year, while there are now 223 solar power plants connected to the distribution grid covering 232.82 MW of capacity, ...

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