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ACCESS Newswire
29.07.2026 13:38 Uhr
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Plaintree Systems, Inc.: Audited Annual Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2026

ARNPRIOR, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Plaintree Systems Inc. (CSE:NPT) ("Plaintree" or the "Company") announced today that it has released its audited consolidated financial statements and related management discussions and analysis for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

During fiscal 2026, Plaintree realized revenues from continuing operations of $17,356,379 down from revenues of $21,438,745 in fiscal 2025. Plaintree ended fiscal 2026 year with comprehensive net earnings of $2,455,782 compared with a loss of $1,810,754 in fiscal 2025.

"Despite lower revenues this year, Plaintree generated significant returns resulting in a healthy profit." said David Watson, CEO. "This positive result was generated primarily by the Specialty Structures business, as well as Elmira receiving full certification approvals in December 2025 and resuming shipments after an interruption of more than a year."

About Plaintree Systems

Plaintree has two diversified product lines consisting of Specialty Structures and Applied Electronics.

The Specialty Structures Division includes the Triodetic Group with over 40 years of experience, is a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum and stainless steel specialty structures such as commercial domes, foundations for unstable soil conditions and flood zones, for free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames and industrial dome coverings, and Spotton Corporation, a design and manufacturer of high end custom hydraulic and pneumatic valves and cylinders.

The Applied Electronics Division includes the legacy Hypernetics and Elmira Stove Works Inc. businesses. Hypernetics was established in 1972 and is a manufacturer of avionic components for various applications including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft instrument indicators, solenoids, high purity valves and permanent magnet alternators. Elmira Stove Works Inc a manufacturer of high-end heritage and retro-styled kitchen appliances under the brand names "Northstar", "Fireview" and "Heritage". Until July 2026, the Applied Electronics segment included Summit Aerospace USA Inc., a machine shop serving the aerospace sector which has been discontinued.

Plaintree's shares are traded under the symbol "NPT". Shareholders and Investors can access Company information on CSE's website and receive full Company disclosure monthly. For more information on Plaintree or to receive stock quotes, complete with trading summaries, bid size and ask price, brokerage house participation, insider reports, news releases, disclosure information, and CSE and SEDAR filings, visit the CSE website at www.cnsx.ca or the Company's website at www.plaintree.com.

Plaintree is publicly traded in Canada on the CSE (NPT) with 12,925,253 common shares and 18,325 class A preferred shares outstanding.

This press release may include statements that are forward-looking and based on current expectations. The actual results of the company may differ materially from current expectations. The business of the company is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in markets for the company's products, delays in product development and introduction to manufacturing and intense competition. For a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties related to the company's business, please refer to documents filed by the company with the Canadian regulatory authorities, including the annual report of the Company for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and related management discussion and analysis.

Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

For further information: Robert Turley, CFO (613) 623-3434 x2282

SOURCE: Plaintree Systems, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/audited-annual-statements-for-the-fiscal-year-ended-march-31-2026-1197439

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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