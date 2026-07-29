Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTCQB: DTARF) (FSE: 6G01) ("Delta" or "The Company") is pleased to announce that is it has been approved to uplist from the OTC Pink market to the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB), operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.

The OTCQB, established in 2010, is the premier U.S. marketplace for early-stage and developing companies. Designed to provide improved visibility and greater access to U.S. investors, the OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an "established public market."

The uplisting is effective as of July 29, 2026, and the company will continue to trade under the ticker symbol 'DTARF' in the United States, with its shares also listed on TSX Venture Exchange under 'DLTA' and on Frankfurt under '6G01'.

Delta believes this milestone will support increased liquidity, enhance transparency, and attract a broader base of retail and institutional investors in the U.S. capital markets.

Ron Kopas, Chief Executive Officer of Delta, commented:

"This uplisting marks an important step in raising Delta's profile and becoming more accessible to our US shareholders. We have been attending the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek and the New Orleans Investment Conference for number of years and trading on the OTCQB Venture Market allows for a broader universe of investors and increased liquidity. With so much going on at Delta for 2026 and 2027 now is the time to increase our exposure within the largest capital market in the world."

For more information about the OTCQB and its requirements, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Qualified Person

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration at Delta Resources Limited, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Delta-1 Gold Project in Ontario. The Company has identified a large, near-surface gold system located approximately 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The Delta-1 property covers approximately 340 square kilometres and hosts multiple gold-bearing corridors, including the Eureka Gold Deposit and the highly prospective I-Zone-Crayfish Creek Fault trend.

The Eureka Gold Deposit extends over 2.5 km in strike length and to depths exceeding 300 metres, with mineralization observed to approximately 600 metres vertical depth and remaining open in all directions. The property spans 340 km² and hosts multiple prospective mineralized corridors. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m) and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m.

Safe Harbour Statement: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

Some statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any event.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307091

Source: Delta Resources Limited