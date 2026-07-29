Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced second quarter 2026 net income of $3,087,000, or $0.66 per share, a decrease of $151,000, or 4.7%, compared to net income of $3,238,000, or $0.70 per share, for the second quarter of 2025. For the first six months of 2026, Southern earned $6,393,000, or $1.37 per share, an increase of $109,000, or 1.7%, compared to net income of $6,284,000, or $1.36 per share, for the same six-month period one year ago.

The annualized return on average assets for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2026, and June 30, 2025, was 0.75% and 0.81%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 10.24% for the first six months of 2026 compared to 11.31% for the first six months of 2025. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the six-month period ending June 30, 2026 was 3.35% compared to 3.20% for the same period of 2025.

John R. Waldron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, "Southern delivered a solid first half of 2026, with year-to-date earnings exceeding the prior year period despite the impact of a $1.7 million write-down of other real estate owned during the second quarter. Expected loan payoffs during the quarter resulted in no required provision for credit losses, and our improving net interest margin reflects continued positive momentum in our core banking operations. We are encouraged by the Company's performance and remain focused on building on this progress in the second half of the year."

The allowance for credit losses totaled $15,248,000, or 1.20% of loans on June 30, 2026. Net loan charge-offs totaled $837,000 for the first six months of 2026, compared to $15,000 for the first six months of 2025. Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.92% as of June 30, 2026, and 0.98% as of December 31, 2025.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 18 offices within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as "expected," "begin," and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management's determination of the provision and allowance for credit losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned, mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities, involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., does not update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data) June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents - 81,175 - 110,126 Certificates of deposit in other banks 2,250 250 Securities available for sale, at fair value 154,086 156,220 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 71,622 62,471 Loans held-for-sale 2,153 214 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $15,248 - 2026, $15,553 - 2025 1,260,401 1,257,855 Premises and equipment, net 25,714 25,188 Net cash surrender value of life insurance 32,716 28,506 Goodwill 13,422 13,422 Other intangible assets, net 57 75 Other real estate owned 2,000 3,689 Other assets 36,938 32,461 TOTAL ASSETS - 1,682,534 - 1,690,477 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing - 246,954 - 224,171 Interest bearing 1,152,927 1,192,627 Total deposits 1,399,881 1,416,798 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 787 1,390 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 22,892 18,118 Other borrowings 97,900 97,900 Subordinated debentures 34,826 34,791 Total liabilities 1,556,286 1,568,997 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding Common stock, $2.50 par value: Authorized - 10,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 4,650,974 shares in 2026,

4,623,734 shares in 2025 11,623 11,555 Additional paid-in capital 13,375 13,621 Retained earnings 111,526 106,716 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,276 - (10,412 - Total shareholders' equity 126,248 121,480 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - 1,682,534 - 1,690,477

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.

condensed consolidated statements of income (unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Interest income: Loans, including fees - 20,143 - 18,268 - 39,309 - 35,043 Federal funds sold and balances with banks 566 766 1,530 1,766 Securities: Taxable 1,400 1,530 2,757 2,937 Tax-exempt 421 377 832 695 Total interest income 22,530 20,941 44,428 40,441 Interest expense: Deposits 7,409 7,553 15,066 14,856 Other 1,617 1,301 3,035 2,585 Total interest expense 9,026 8,854 18,101 17,441 Net interest income 13,504 12,087 26,327 23,000 Provision for credit losses - 500 758 664 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,504 11,587 25,569 22,336 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 436 397 872 803 Trust fees 965 786 1,896 1,525 Net gains on loan sales 251 274 449 494 Earnings on life insurance assets 277 207 555 578 ATM and debit card fee income 497 484 948 928 Other 261 213 471 402 Total non-interest income 2,687 2,361 5,191 4,730 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 6,392 6,220 12,777 11,993 Occupancy, net 643 571 1,322 1,186 Equipment 537 501 1,036 988 Professional and outside services 645 596 1,183 1,048 Software maintenance 768 691 1,508 1,349 ATM expenses 251 236 483 472 Printing, postage, and supplies 120 104 238 232 Telecommunication expenses 86 76 159 148 Loss on other real estate owned 1,689 - 1,689 - Other 1,376 1,101 2,719 2,131 Total non-interest expense 12,507 10,096 23,114 19,547 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,684 3,852 7,646 7,519 Federal income tax provision 597 614 1,253 1,235 NET INCOME - 3,087 - 3,238 - 6,393 - 6,284 Basic Earnings Per Common Share - 0.66 - 0.70 - 1.38 - 1.36 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.66 0.70 1.37 1.36 Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.17 0.16 0.34 0.32



