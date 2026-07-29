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WKN: 888374 | ISIN: US55305B1017 | Ticker-Symbol: 4MI
Frankfurt
29.07.26 | 08:08
133,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
M/I HOMES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
M/I HOMES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
132,00133,0015:17
132,00133,0014:16
PR Newswire
29.07.2026 13:30 Uhr
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M/I Homes, Inc.: M/I Homes Reports 2026 Second Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

2026 Second Quarter Results:

  • New contracts increased 15% to 2,387, a second quarter record
  • Homes delivered decreased 6% to 2,206
  • Revenue declined 9% to $1.1 billion
  • Gross margin of 22%
  • Pre-tax income of $105 million, including inventory charges of $4 million, 10% of revenue, down 35%
  • Net income of $79 million ($3.02 per diluted share) versus $121 million ($4.42 per diluted share)
  • Shareholders' equity reached a record $3.2 billion, with book value per share increasing to a record $128
  • Repurchased $50 million of common stock
  • Return on equity of 10%
  • Homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 18%

The Company reported pre-tax income of $104.6 million and net income of $79.1 million ($3.02 per diluted share). These results include pre-tax inventory charges of $4.2 million ($0.12 per diluted share). This compares to pre-tax income of $160.1 million and net income of $121.2 million, or $4.42 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, pre-tax income was $193.7 million and net income was $146.9 million, or $5.57 per diluted share. This compared to pre-tax income of $306.2 million and net income of $232.5 million, or $8.40 per diluted share, for the same period of 2025.

Homes delivered in 2026's second quarter decreased 6% to 2,206 homes. This compares to 2,348 homes delivered in 2025's second quarter. Homes delivered for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were 4,120 compared to 2025's deliveries of 4,324 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of 5%. New contracts increased 15% to a record 2,387 for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 2,078 in last year's second quarter. For the first half of 2026, new contracts were 4,737 compared to 4,370 in 2025, an increase of 8%. Homes in backlog at June 30, 2026 had a total sales value of $1.31 billion, an 8% decrease from a year ago. Backlog units at June 30, 2026 decreased 6% to 2,426 homes, with an average sales price of $538,000. At June 30, 2025, backlog sales value was $1.43 billion, with backlog units of 2,577 and an average sales price of $553,000. M/I Homes had 234 communities at both June 30, 2026 and 2025. The Company's cancellation rate was 8% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to 13% in the second quarter of 2025.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We delivered solid second quarter results despite continued challenging market conditions. Highlights included a second quarter record of 2,387 new contracts, gross margins of 22%, a pre-tax margin of 10% and a return on equity of 10%."

Mr. Schottenstein added, "Notwithstanding current market conditions, we are confident in the long-term fundamentals of the housing industry and in our ability to navigate this uncertain environment. Our financial condition is excellent, highlighted by S&P's recent upgrade of our credit rating to BB+. We have a very strong balance sheet with record shareholders' equity of $3.2 billion, no borrowings under our $900 million unsecured credit facility, cash of $736 million, a homebuilding debt-to-capital ratio of 18%, and a net debt-to-capital ratio of negative 1%. Given the quality of our geographic footprint, the diversity of our product offering and continued focus on well-located communities, we are well positioned to have a solid 2026."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call." A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through July 2027.

M/I Homes, Inc., celebrating its 50th year in business in 2026, is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations including changes in trade policy affecting business such as new or increased tariffs, as well as the potential impact of retaliatory tariffs and other penalties, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Statement of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)






Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

New contracts

2,387


2,078


4,737


4,370

Average community count

232


230


232


227

Cancellation rate

8 %


13 %


8 %


11 %

Backlog units

2,426


2,577


2,426


2,577

Backlog sales value

$ 1,305,248


$ 1,425,138


$ 1,305,248


$ 1,425,138

Homes delivered

2,206


2,348


4,120


4,324

Average home closing price

$ 459


$ 479


$ 459


$ 477









Homebuilding revenue:








Housing revenue

$ 1,011,974


$ 1,124,475


$ 1,890,584


$ 2,064,506

Land revenue

18,948


6,667


29,814


11,209

Total homebuilding revenue

$ 1,030,922


$ 1,131,142


$ 1,920,398


$ 2,075,715









Financial services revenue

32,336


31,450


63,567


62,970

Total revenue

$ 1,063,258


$ 1,162,592


$ 1,983,965


$ 2,138,685









Cost of sales - operations

823,559


875,973


1,541,675


1,599,283

Cost of sales - inventory charges

4,200


-


4,200


-

Gross margin

$ 235,499


$ 286,619


$ 438,090


$ 539,402

General and administrative expense

70,198


67,247


131,384


126,320

Selling expense

64,023


63,655


119,363


116,441

Operating income

$ 101,278


$ 155,717


$ 187,343


$ 296,641

Interest income, net of interest expense

(3,286)


(4,377)


(6,391)


(9,574)

Income before income taxes

$ 104,564


$ 160,094


$ 193,734


$ 306,215

Provision for income taxes

25,496


38,851


46,834


73,735

Net income

$ 79,068


$ 121,243


$ 146,900


$ 232,480









Earnings per share:








Basic

$ 3.08


$ 4.52


$ 5.69


$ 8.59

Diluted

$ 3.02


$ 4.42


$ 5.57


$ 8.40









Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

25,667


26,836


25,836


27,074

Diluted

26,193


27,406


26,376


27,673

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)




As of


June 30,


2026


2025

Assets:




Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 735,941


$ 800,398

Mortgage loans held for sale

258,965


280,867

Inventory:




Lots, land and land development

1,850,007


1,683,930

Land held for sale

40,887


5,005

Homes under construction

1,387,441


1,403,582

Other inventory

226,963


194,089

Total Inventory

$ 3,505,298


$ 3,286,606





Property and equipment - net

34,446


33,749

Investments in joint venture arrangements

62,018


67,466

Operating lease right-of-use assets

51,929


56,403

Goodwill

16,400


16,400

Deferred income tax asset

4,508


13,451

Other assets

186,538


184,699

Total Assets

$ 4,856,043


$ 4,740,039





Liabilities:




Debt - Homebuilding Operations:




Senior notes due 2028 - net

$ 398,814


$ 398,040

Senior notes due 2030 - net

298,125


297,621

Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations

$ 696,939


$ 695,661





Notes payable bank - financial services operations

252,366


275,926

Total Debt

$ 949,305


$ 971,587





Accounts payable

244,494


252,476

Operating lease liabilities

53,732


57,997

Other liabilities

381,092


375,843

Total Liabilities

$ 1,628,623


$ 1,657,903





Shareholders' Equity

3,227,420


3,082,136

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 4,856,043


$ 4,740,039





Book value per common share

$ 127.88


$ 117.01

Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (1)

18 %


18 %



(1)

The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)






Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Cash provided by operating activities

$ 36,806


$ 37,755


$ 172,537


$ 102,642

Cash used in investing activities

$ (11,873)


$ (12,318)


$ (6,755)


$ (15,246)

Cash used in financing activities

$ (56,408)


$ (1,417)


$ (119,030)


$ (108,568)









Land/lot purchases

$ 131,056


$ 101,751


$ 210,296


$ 247,734

Land development spending

$ 154,742


$ 139,008


$ 259,105


$ 240,607

Land sale revenue

$ 18,948


$ 6,667


$ 29,814


$ 11,209

Land sale gross profit

$ 5,491


$ 3,202


$ 7,690


$ 3,988









Financial services pre-tax income

$ 14,423


$ 14,476


$ 28,520


$ 30,582

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)

(Dollars in thousands)






Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Net income

$ 79,068


$ 121,243


$ 146,900


$ 232,480

Add:








Provision for income taxes

25,496


38,851


46,834


73,735

Interest income - net

(6,156)


(7,726)


(11,996)


(15,767)

Interest amortized to cost of sales

7,952


8,227


14,646


15,128

Depreciation and amortization

5,333


4,904


10,587


9,681

Non-cash charges

8,761


3,916


12,946


8,116

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 120,454


$ 169,415


$ 219,917


$ 323,373



(1)

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data



NEW CONTRACTS



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,







%







%

Region


2026


2025


Change



2026


2025


Change

Northern


1,016


873


16 %



2,042


1,938


5 %

Southern


1,371


1,205


14 %



2,695


2,432


11 %

Total


2,387


2,078


15 %



4,737


4,370


8 %



HOMES DELIVERED



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,







%







%

Region


2026


2025


Change



2026


2025


Change

Northern


892


967


(8) %



1,644


1,793


(8) %

Southern


1,314


1,381


(5) %



2,476


2,531


(2) %

Total


2,206


2,348


(6) %



4,120


4,324


(5) %



BACKLOG


June 30, 2026



June 30, 2025




Dollars


Average





Dollars


Average

Region

Units


(millions)


Sales Price



Units


(millions)


Sales Price

Northern

1,234


$ 699


$ 567,000



1,281


$ 721


$ 563,000

Southern

1,192


$ 606


$ 508,000



1,296


$ 704


$ 543,000

Total

2,426


$ 1,305


$ 538,000



2,577


$ 1,425


$ 553,000



LAND POSITION SUMMARY


June 30, 2026



June 30, 2025


Lots

Lots Under




Lots

Lots Under


Region

Owned

Contract

Total



Owned

Contract

Total

Northern

7,138

12,519

19,657



7,104

8,710

15,814

Southern

16,244

13,149

29,393



17,403

17,247

34,650

Total

23,382

25,668

49,050



24,507

25,957

50,464

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (1)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)






Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Income before income taxes

$ 104,564


$ 160,094


$ 193,734


$ 306,215

Add: Inventory charges (2)

4,200


-


4,200


-

Adjusted income before income taxes

$ 108,764


$ 160,094


$ 197,934


$ 306,215









Net income

$ 79,068


$ 121,243


$ 146,900


$ 232,480

Add: Inventory charges - net of tax (2)

3,176


-


3,185


-

Adjusted net income

$ 82,244


$ 121,243


$ 150,085


$ 232,480









Inventory charges - net of tax (2)

$ 3,176


$ -


$ 3,185


$ -









Divided by: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

26,193


27,406


26,376


27,673









Diluted earnings per share related to inventory charges (2)

$ 0.12


$ -


$ 0.12


$ -









Add: Diluted earnings per share

3.02


4.42


5.57


8.40









Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 3.14


$ 4.42


$ 5.69


$ 8.40



(1)

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.



(2)

Represents the related charges divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding during the respective period as presented in the Summary Statement of Income.

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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