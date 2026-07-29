Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MENDOTA, Ill., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2026.
Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $4.1 million ($1.73 per share), compared to $3.5 million ($1.47 per share) during the second quarter of 2025, which is approximately a 17% increase. Net income was $8.6 million ($3.61 per share) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, compared to $6.1 million ($2.54 per share) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025.
Net interest income was $14.2 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $12.2 million in the same period of 2025, an increase of 16%.
Non-interest income was $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 5%, compared to $4.7 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Non-interest expense was $11.8 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $12.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 3%.
Our investment portfolio consists entirely of debt securities classified as available-for-sale; therefore, unrealized gains and losses are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive income within stockholders' equity. None of our securities are classified as held-to-maturity. The investment portfolio decreased $0.5 million year-over- year and totaled $147.6 million at June 30, 2026, as compared to $148.2 million at June 30, 2025.
Total loans decreased $13.7 million, or 1%, to $1.29 billion at June 30, 2026, from $1.30 billion at June 30, 2025. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.46% as of June 30, 2026, compared to 0.29% at June 30, 2025.
The total credit loss expense was $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to a credit loss recovery of $0.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase this quarter is predominantly attributed to credit loss expense on unfunded commitments, which had an increase of $51 million from the prior quarter, and resulted in a reserve adjustment of $1.2 million this quarter. The allowance for credit loss was $14.8 million at June 30, 2026 and represented 1.15% of gross loans, compared to $14.7 million at June 30, 2025 and 1.13% of gross loans. Asset quality remains strong overall, despite a slight increase in nonperforming loans year-over-year.
Total deposits increased by $28.0 million, year-over-year. Total deposits were $1.297 billion at June 30, 2026, which consisted of approximately $10.0 million of brokered deposits. Total deposits were $1.269 billion at June 30, 2025, which consisted of approximately $32.5 million of brokered deposits. Without factoring in brokered deposits, total deposits increased approximately $50.5 million year-over-year. Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances were $45.9 million and $86.9 million at June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
On June 9, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.28 per share, payable July 9, 2026, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2026.
In announcing the results, Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. President and CEO Kirk Ross, stated, "Our second quarter highlights another solid quarter with strong growth in net interest income and continued improvement in our net interest margin. Our earnings continue to improve with increased yields on our earning assets and lower funding costs. Our focus remains on building long-term relationships, supporting our local communities, and managing risk. While competition for deposits remains elevated, we are confident in our strategy and our ability to deliver consistent, relationship-driven service. "
Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Champaign, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage Services, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.
Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "targets," "potentially," "probably," "projects," "outlook" or similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," and "could," as well as the negative of such words. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including operating; legal and regulatory risks (including changes in the interest rate environment, which could adversely affect our revenues and expenses); changing economic and competitive conditions; local, national and international political conditions (including international military conflicts that can increase levels of political and economic unpredictability, contribute to rising energy and commodity prices, affect global supply chains and increase the volatility of financial markets); and other risks and uncertainties beyond our control. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
Contact:
Lana Eddy, Secretary
[email protected]
815.538.2265
TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30TH
(Unaudited, 000s omitted, except share data)
2026
2025
Interest Income
$ 21,231
$ 20,108
Interest Expense
7,067
7,864
Net Interest Income
14,164
12,244
Provision (Recovery) for Credit Losses
1,083
(113)
Net Interest Income After Provision (Recovery) for Credit Losses
13,081
12,357
Non-Interest Income
4,403
4,658
FDIC Assessments
178
172
Non-Interest Expenses
11,664
12,050
Income Before Income Taxes
5,642
4,793
Applicable Income Taxes
1,525
1,286
Security Gains (Losses)
-
-
Net Income (Loss)
$ 4,117
$ 3,507
Basic Net Income Per Share
$ 1.73
$ 1.47
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
2,382,098
2,388,743
TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, 000s omitted, except share data)
ASSETS
6/30/2026
6/30/2025
Cash and Due from Banks
$ 58,355
$ 45,436
Federal Funds Sold
2,548
2,000
Debt Securities Available-for-Sale
147,611
148,152
Loans and Leases
1,288,073
1,301,782
Less: Allowance for Credit Losses
(14,789)
(14,665)
Loans, Net
1,273,284
1,287,117
Premises & Equipment
24,051
24,880
Intangibles
8,667
8,689
Other Real Estate Owned
101
101
Accrued Interest Receivable
8,781
8,031
Other Assets
38,675
38,537
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,562,073
$ 1,562,943
LIABILITIES
Demand Deposits
$ 182,756
$ 164,880
Interest-bearing Demand Deposits
423,533
404,627
Savings Deposits
209,306
200,172
Time Deposits
481,211
499,097
Total Deposits
1,296,806
1,268,776
Repurchase Agreements
21,404
26,199
FHLB and Other Borrowings
45,917
86,917
Interest Payable
73
73
Subordinated Debt
9,871
9,846
Total Repos & Borrowings
77,265
123,035
Other Liabilities
22,331
21,504
Dividends Payable
667
610
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$ 1,397,069
$ 1,413,925
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common Stock
2,389
2,389
Additional Paid-in-Capital
20,967
20,980
Retained Earnings
148,328
134,660
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(6,680)
(9,011)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
165,004
149,018
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,562,073
$ 1,562,943
Book Value Per Share
$ 69.08
$ 62.37
Tangible Book Value Per Share
$ 65.45
$ 58.73
Bid Price
$ 64.59
$ 43.25
Period End Outstanding Shares
2,388,748
2,389,343
SOURCE Tri-County Financial Group, Inc