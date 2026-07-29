Think You Earn Too Much for IRS Relief? Clear Start Tax Explains Why Income Alone Doesn't Decide Fresh Start Eligibility

A common myth keeps higher earners from seeking help - but the IRS weighs expenses, assets, and circumstances, not just a salary figure.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Many taxpayers assume that a solid income automatically disqualifies them from IRS relief. Clear Start Tax says that belief is one of the most common reasons people with real hardship never apply - and it misreads how the IRS actually evaluates a case.

"We hear it constantly: 'I make too much to qualify,'" said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm. "But the IRS doesn't look at the top-line number. It looks at what's left after necessary living expenses - and for a lot of households, that margin is thinner than the paycheck suggests."

The IRS Fresh Start framework - which includes streamlined installment agreements, expanded Offer in Compromise access, and lien relief - is built around a taxpayer's ability to pay, not income alone. A high earner with significant medical bills, dependents, or debt can show far less disposable income than the salary implies. Conversely, a modest earner with substantial assets may have more collection potential than expected. Eligibility turns on the full financial picture.

That picture is measured against the IRS's Collection Financial Standards, which set allowable amounts for housing, transportation, food, and health care. Legitimate, documented expenses reduce what the IRS considers collectible. This is why two taxpayers earning the same amount can qualify for very different outcomes - and why writing yourself off based on salary alone can be a costly mistake.

"The Fresh Start initiative was designed to widen the door, not narrow it," the spokesperson added. "People disqualify themselves before the IRS ever gets the chance to. The math is almost always worth running."

To help taxpayers assess Fresh Start eligibility accurately, Clear Start Tax recommends:

Looking at disposable income after allowable expenses, not gross salary, when judging eligibility

Documenting recurring costs like medical care, dependents, and secured debt that reduce ability to pay

Understanding that assets and equity factor into the IRS's calculation alongside income

Avoiding the assumption that a good income automatically rules out relief

Plain-English guides to each IRS program, along with general eligibility information, are also available through consumer resources such as Fresh Start Initiative.

By answering a few simple questions, taxpayers can find out if they're eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

"The worst outcome is someone carrying tax debt for years because they assumed the door was closed," the spokesperson said. "Run the numbers first - you may be far closer to qualifying than you think."

About Clear Start Tax Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:

https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday

(888) 710-3533

Contact Information:

Clear Start Tax Corporate Communications Department

tech@clearstarttax.com

(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/think-you-earn-too-much-for-irs-relief-clear-start-tax-explains-1187635