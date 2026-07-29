InHand Networks: Why Industrial IoT Needs More Than Fast 5G

The IR624 Industrial 5G Router Combines Reliable Connectivity, Enterprise-Grade Security, and Cloud-Based Management for Demanding Edge Deployments

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / As industrial IoT adoption grows across manufacturing, energy, transportation, utilities, mining, and agriculture, 5G is becoming an important foundation for connected operations. But in industrial environments, fast connectivity is only part of the requirement. Networks must also remain reliable, secure, remotely manageable, and compatible with both modern and legacy equipment.

Industrial sites often operate under challenging conditions. Remote facilities may be difficult to access, power conditions may be unstable, and equipment may face temperature extremes, vibration, dust, or harsh outdoor environments. When a connection fails, the impact can go far beyond inconvenience. It can interrupt production visibility, delay maintenance response, affect video backhaul, or limit access to critical operational data.

That is why industrial edge connectivity needs more than speed. It requires redundancy, security, environmental resilience, and centralized management.

The IR624 industrial 5G router is designed to support these needs. Built for industrial IoT applications, IR624 supports 5G NR SA/NSA connectivity with downlink speeds of up to 3.4Gbps, while remaining compatible with 4G and 3G networks. It also provides four Gigabit Ethernet ports, optional dual-band Wi-Fi 5, dual SIM redundancy, and intelligent link failover to help maintain stable connectivity across demanding deployments.

Industrial customers are looking beyond network speed. They need connectivity that remains available, protects operational data, supports diverse field equipment, and can be managed remotely across distributed sites.

IR624 is built for harsh environments, with wide-temperature operation from -35°C to +70°C, extended operation from -40°C to +75°C, DC 9-48V power input, link monitoring, watchdog functionality, and a fanless metal enclosure. These features help support unattended sites and mission-critical applications where field maintenance is costly or difficult.

For secure industrial communication, IR624 supports IPSec VPN, L2TP VPN, firewall filtering, policy routing, 802.1X authentication, and Wi-Fi security options including WPA/WPA2. These capabilities help protect data moving between field devices, remote sites, enterprise systems, and cloud platforms.

IR624 can also be managed through the DeviceLive cloud platform, enabling remote monitoring, diagnostics, traffic visibility, and device management. For distributed industrial deployments, cloud-based management can reduce field visits, shorten troubleshooting time, and improve operational efficiency.

In addition, IR624 helps connect legacy equipment to modern industrial IoT systems. With RS232 and RS485 serial interfaces, DTU functionality, TCP/UDP transparent transmission, and Modbus RTU-to-TCP bridging, it can integrate PLCs, sensors, controllers, and industrial machines into connected edge networks.

As industrial IoT continues to expand, the key question is no longer whether 5G is fast enough. The real question is whether the network can remain connected, secure, and manageable in the field.

With 5G connectivity, industrial reliability, enterprise security, cloud management, and serial-to-IP integration, IR624 provides a practical foundation for resilient industrial edge connectivity.



About InHand Networks

InHand Networks is a leading IoT solutions provider founded in 2001, dedicated to driving digital transformation across industries and empowering customers to unlock their full potential and achieve accelerated growth.

We specialize in delivering industrial-grade connectivity solutions for diverse sectors, such as business networks, industrial IoT, digital energy, smart commerce, and mobility. Our comprehensive product portfolio and services cater to various applications worldwide, including smart manufacturing, smart grid, intelligent transportation, smart retail, etc. With a global footprint spanning over 60 countries, we serve customers in the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, China, and beyond.

Learn more: www.inhand.com

Media Contact

Eleanor Chen

Marketing & Communications

eleanor.chen@inhand.com

SOURCE: InHand Networks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/why-industrial-iot-needs-more-than-fast-5g-1197289