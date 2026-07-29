Bebuzee Inc: Bebuzee Accelerates Its Super App Vision with Major Upgrades to GigBuz and ShoppingBuz

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Bebuzee, Inc. (OTCID:BBUZ), the company building an integrated AI-powered digital ecosystem through the Bebuzee Super App, today announced the release of major upgrades to GigBuz, its global freelance marketplace, and ShoppingBuz, its integrated e-commerce platform.

The latest updates represent another milestone in Bebuzee's strategy to bring the world's most essential digital services together in one seamless application. By enhancing both the freelance economy and online shopping experience, the company continues to expand the capabilities of its rapidly growing ecosystem while creating more reasons for users to engage with the Bebuzee Super App every day.

GigBuz has been further enhanced to deliver a more intuitive and efficient experience for freelancers, entrepreneurs, startups, businesses, and creators looking to connect, collaborate, and grow through AI-powered technology. At the same time, ShoppingBuz has received significant upgrades designed to improve the global buying and selling experience, making it easier for merchants to reach customers and for consumers to discover products from around the world.

These improvements reinforce Bebuzee's vision of creating a unified platform where communication, commerce, creator monetisation, freelancing, AI, payments, and digital services work together within a single ecosystem.

"Our mission has always been to eliminate the need for multiple disconnected apps," said Joseph Onyero, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bebuzee, Inc. "With today's major upgrades to GigBuz and ShoppingBuz, we're continuing to execute on our long-term vision of building one intelligent ecosystem that empowers people to work, shop, create, connect, and grow from a single platform."

The company believes that the continued expansion of its ecosystem strengthens the long-term value proposition of the Bebuzee Super App by increasing user engagement across multiple services while creating additional opportunities for merchants, freelancers, businesses, and creators.

Today's release is part of Bebuzee's ongoing product development roadmap, with additional ecosystem enhancements planned as the company continues to scale its global platform and expand into new markets.

The updated GigBuz and ShoppingBuz experiences are available beginning today through the Bebuzee Super App.

About Bebuzee, Inc.

Bebuzee, Inc. (OTCID:BBUZ) is building an AI-powered Super App designed to bring social networking, messaging, e-commerce, freelancing, AI, creator monetisation, payments, and other digital services into one integrated global ecosystem. The company's mission is to simplify how people connect, work, shop, create, and do business through a single intelligent platform.

Contact Information

Bebuzee, Inc.

Press Relations

www.bebuzee.com

press@bebuzee.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding future product development, adoption, market opportunities, and business strategy. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Bebuzee undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Bebuzee Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bebuzee-accelerates-its-super-app-vision-with-major-upgrades-to-g-1197690