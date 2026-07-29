Ginkgo Mortgage Investment Corporation: Three Years. One Culture. Ginkgo MIC Once Again Named One of Canada's Top Mortgage Employers

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Great workplaces aren't built overnight. They're built through everyday moments-celebrating successes, supporting one another through challenges, giving back to the community, and creating an environment where people genuinely enjoy coming to work.

That philosophy has once again earned Ginkgo Mortgage Investment Corporation ("Ginkgo MIC") national recognition, with the company being named one of Canadian Mortgage Professional's (CMP) Top Mortgage Employers for the third consecutive year.

While Ginkgo has grown over the years, its greatest investment has always been its people. Unlike many industry awards, CMP's Top Mortgage Employers recognition is based on employee feedback, evaluating workplace culture, leadership, professional development, and overall employee experience-making this especially meaningful.

At Ginkgo MIC, culture isn't a perk-it's the foundation. Guided by its core values of PITA: Professionalism, Integrity, Teamwork, and Accountability, the company fosters an environment where people are empowered to grow, collaborate, and make a difference. From annual retreats and team-building events to continuing education, volunteer initiatives, and community partnerships, Ginkgo believes investing in people creates stronger teams-and stronger teams create better outcomes for everyone they serve.

"Our success has never been measured solely by the mortgages we fund or the milestones we achieve," said Henry Tse, CEO of Ginkgo MIC. "It's measured by the people who make this company what it is every single day.

To be recognized once is an honour. To receive this recognition for three consecutive years tells us we're staying true to who we are. It means our team feels supported, valued, and empowered to grow together-and that's something we're incredibly proud of. We've always believed that when people thrive, they create extraordinary experiences for our brokers, investors, and partners. More than any award, being recognized by the people who live our culture every day is the greatest honour of all."

Three consecutive years as one of Canada's Top Mortgage Employers is a milestone worth celebrating, but for Ginkgo, it's also motivation to keep moving forward. The company's commitment remains unchanged: to cultivate a workplace where people continue to learn, lead, give back, and succeed together-because at the heart of every great organization is a team that's proud to belong.

For any questions regarding this news release or Ginkgo MIC's fund performance, you can visit www.GinkgoMic.com , or you may e-mail Elaine Mak at investor@ginkgomic.com . You may also email any mortgage lending inquiries to our Solution Advisory Team at underwrite@ginkgomic.com.

About The Corporation: Ginkgo Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2011 and serves across Canada as an alternative lender. The MIC provides?dividends?to investors through a diversified portfolio that is secured by properties primarily in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Greater Vancouver Area (GVA), Alberta (Edmonton and Calgary), Halifax, Saskatchewan and the Winnipeg communities. Since inception, Ginkgo has paid over $70 million dividends to investors.

Legal Disclaimers

This press release is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities. No securities regulatory authority or regulator has assessed the merits of the information herein or reviewed this press release. Further, the contents of this press release should be read in conjunction with Ginkgo's offering memorandum dated November 30, 2023, as amended from time to time, a copy of which can be made available to you by contacting us.

Past Performance; No Guarantees

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results and readers should not assume that the future performance of Ginkgo will equal or better Ginkgo's historical performance.

Target yields with respect to Ginkgo's preference shares are merely targets determined from time to time by the Board of Directors in its sole discretion based on several factors including but not limited to the general economic conditions, local real estate markets and prevailing levels of interest rates. The payment of dividends is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors to establish working capital and other reserves for Ginkgo. Readers should not confuse Ginkgo's target yields with Ginkgo's rate of return or yield. There is no guarantee that Ginkgo will be able to pay dividends at the levels targeted. The amount of dividends declared may fluctuate from time to time and there can be no assurance that Ginkgo will declare any dividends in any particular month or months or that Ginkgo will declare a special dividend in for the same amount or at all in subsequent fiscal periods.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements provided in this press release, to the extent that they relate to Ginkgo and its views or predictions about possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action and includes future-oriented financial information with respect to prospective results of operations, financial position or cash flows that is presented either as a forecast or projection, may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Although Ginkgo believes that expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements provided in this press release are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, estimates and projections of Ginkgo, and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated.

The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date they are provided in this press release. Except as otherwise required by law, Ginkgo does not intend to, and assumes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements it may provide in this press release, whether because of new information, plans or events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this press release as there can be no assurance that the conditions, events, plans and assumptions on which they are based will occur.

SOURCE: Ginkgo Mortgage Investment Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/three-years.-one-culture.-ginkgo-mic-once-again-named-one-of-canadas-1197743