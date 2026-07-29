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ACCESS Newswire
29.07.2026 14:02 Uhr
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The Fundworks, LLC: Fundworks Extends and Upsizes Investment-Grade Corporate Notes to $40.0 Million

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / The Fundworks, LLC ("Fundworks" or the "Company"), a leading tech-enabled provider of financing for small businesses across the U.S., announced the recent extension of their $40.0 million investment-grade corporate notes. Transaction proceeds will be used to refinance debt, extend the Company's maturity profile and to support continued origination growth.

"We are encouraged by the continued support from investors and their confidence in our business," stated Evan Smiedt, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "This transaction strengthens our ability to invest in technology and AI infrastructure as we scale, which will enhance our underwriting capabilities and accelerate our origination growth."

Bradley Smiedt, Co-Founder and Chairman, noted, "We are proactively taking steps to strengthen our balance sheet. By providing long-term capital visibility, these notes allow for greater flexibility in how we deploy capital to support small businesses across the nation."

Brean Capital, LLC served as the Company's exclusive financial advisor and sole placement agent in connection with the transaction.

About The Fundworks:

The Fundworks is a tech-enabled finance platform providing working capital solutions to merchants to grow their businesses, take advantage of short-term opportunities and fund seasonal business fluctuations. The Company's proprietary technology platform makes the opaque, time-consuming process of obtaining capital simple, fast and reliable. Since inception, Fundworks has funded more than $1 billion to over 15,000 small businesses throughout the United States. The Company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. For more information, please visit: http://www.thefundworks.com

For more information / questions / interview requests / media inquiries, please contact:
Evan Smiedt
Email: info@thefundworks.com
Phone: (844) 644-FUND

SOURCE: The Fundworks, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fundworks-extends-and-upsizes-investment-grade-corporate-notes-to-40-1197753

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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