The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau of the United States added foreign-produced power inverters to its Covered List, triggering an immediate and absolute ban on new equipment sales. This means any solar or battery storage project relying on an inverter made outside the United States that has not already received an official FCC ID cannot legally turn on or interconnect. Because there is no phase-in period, grandfather clause, or grace window, the regulatory pipeline is frozen today, forcing developers to halt active procurements and find new hardware ...

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