LongRange Capital ("LongRange"), a private equity firm with an operationally-oriented approach to building and growing businesses, today announced the exit of its remaining position in Greencore Group plc (LSE: GNC).

In January 2024, LongRange invested in Bakkavor Group plc, then the leading manufacturer of fresh prepared food in the UK. Bob Berlin, Founder and Managing Partner of LongRange, re-joined the Bakkavor board, having previously served as a non-executive director of the company from 2016 to 2018.

Over the course of LongRange's ownership, Bakkavor advanced its growth strategy and in May 2025, Greencore announced an offer to acquire Bakkavor, completing the combination in January 2026 and creating the leading manufacturer of fresh prepared and convenience foods in the UK. LongRange supported the transaction and received cash together with shares in the combined company, becoming one of Greencore's largest shareholders. LongRange subsequently reduced its holding in February and July 2026 and has now exited its remaining position in full.

"Bakkavor was a category leader delivering meaningful value to its grocery customers and consumers through thoughtful innovation and strategic execution," said Bob Berlin. "It was a privilege to serve alongside such a talented team, and we're proud of the role LongRange played in supporting the business. Bakkavor's combination with Greencore creates an even stronger platform that we believe will continue to bring value and innovation to consumers across the UK. We wish the combined team continued success."

About LongRange Capital

LongRange Capital is a private equity firm that invests in category-leading companies seeking to strengthen their customer value propositions. LongRange employs a company-focused, customer-first philosophy to building better businesses, bringing insights and perspectives based on its direct operating experience. LongRange partners with its portfolio companies and their management teams to define and pursue shared goals. The LongRange team has a successful track record of investing in and growing businesses across a range of industries, including consumer goods and services and value-added industrials. For more information, please visit www.longrangecapital.com.

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Contacts:

Brian Ruby, ICR, 203-682-8268, brian.ruby@icrinc.com