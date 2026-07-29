Alcom brings expert sales, design and technical support in industrial IoT and adjacent applications for Benelux region

SPARK Microsystems, a Canadian fabless semiconductor company specializing in next-generation short-range wireless communications, today announced the expansion of its distribution channel in Northwest Europe, welcoming Alcom Electronics to SPARK's partner network.

Alcom Electronics is a leader in distribution, sales and design as manufacturer's representative in Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg). Alcom will promote, distribute and support SPARK products in the region, while providing local customer follow-up and sales development.

"The Benelux region is home to global technology leaders that have made it one of the world's foremost hubs for technology innovation, and Alcom Electronics has been a trusted and valued partner to this community for almost 50 years," said Jocelyn Carroué, Senior Director of Technical Support at SPARK Microsystems. "SPARK has likewise established a strong presence in Europe and Alcom makes it stronger, capitalizing on surging demand for IoT and AI-caliber, ultra-low power connectivity made possible with LE-UWB."

"Leveraging advanced ultra-wideband technology, Low Energy UWB, SPARK offers a new and needed approach to short-range wireless communication that transcends the persistent limitations of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and conventional UWB," said Alcom Electronics. "SPARK's products equip Alcom to help developers achieve longer battery life, faster response times, higher data throughput and precise ranging for the next generation of connected devices."

SPARK's LE-UWB technology, implemented in the award-winning SR1120 transceiver, combines high data throughput, ultra-low power consumption and exceptionally low latency in a single wireless platform.

Compared with Bluetooth, LE-UWB delivers 40 times greater data throughput, approximately 25 times lower power consumption, and 60 times lower latency. Beyond data communication, LE-UWB supports precise ranging at approximately 100 times lower power consumption than conventional UWB solutions designed primarily for positioning.

For more information about Alcom's expert capabilities and SPARK LE-UWB wireless enablement and support, visit Alcom's customer portal.

About SPARK Microsystems

SPARK Microsystems is building next-generation short-range wireless communication devices for consumer, industrial and medical applications. Leveraging patented LE-UWB technology, SPARK delivers ultra-low-power, high-speed wireless connectivity with unmatched interference robustness and exceptionally low latency. LE-UWB technology is ideally suited for wearables, peripherals, tags, sensors, and other IoT-connected devices that require reliable, high-performance data communication, as well as ranging and positioning capabilities. SPARK makes it possible to minimize and ultimately eliminate wires and batteries across a wide range of AI and IoT applications. For more information, visit sparkmicro.com.

SPARK MICROSYSTEMS and LE-UWB are trademarks or registered trademarks of SPARK Microsystems in Canada and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners

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Media Contact:

Rainier Communications on behalf of SPARK Microsystems

spark@rainierco.com