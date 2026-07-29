New certification builds on FlexGen's existing compliance with safety and quality standards to support the safe integration and operation of BESS as FlexGen looks to grow its presence in European markets, including UK, France, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Poland, Finland, Sweden, and Ukraine.

ISO 9001:2015 certifies the design, development, deployment, and remote software support of the HybridOS energy management system software platform.

In addition to earning the ISO 9001:2015 for HybridOS, FlexGen's platform is aligned with EU grid codes, international safety standards, and utility best practices to meet the highest standards of safety and security.

FlexGen Power Systems, LLC. ("FlexGen"), a leading battery energy storage system and energy management software provider, today announced that its HybridOS energy management platform is ISO 9001:2015 certified. ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognized standard for quality management, meaning the systems and processes behind HybridOS, from design, development, deployment, and remote software support, have been accredited by the certification body.

"Battery storage is critical infrastructure for keeping the lights on, but it can only do its job if grid operators can trust it to perform when it's needed," said Mike Wallace, Managing Director of Europe for FlexGen. "Security, safety, and quality must be built into every layer of battery storage technology to ensure it can be relied on to power industry, mission-critical systems, and residences. High availability, high performance, and high security standards are all a must for battery storage assets needed across the globe."

This certification is an important foundation to entering markets across Europe, where battery developers, owners, and operators expect ISO-certified suppliers to ensure reliable and safe products. It is earned through an independent third-party audit that evaluates consistent processes, customer focus, risk-based thinking, and continual improvement. The certification will be maintained through ongoing audits of HybridOS.

"Quality is engineered into our software from day one," said Hugh Scott, Chief Technology Officer at FlexGen. "Through our Innovation Lab, we continuously test and strengthen our systems to reduce risk for asset owners and grid operators."

FlexGen's Alignment with International and Regional Standards

In addition to ISO 9001:2015 certification, FlexGen's software and systems are designed to meet the requirements of critical infrastructure operators and regulated energy markets. This commitment is reflected in FlexGen's alignment with leading international and regional standards. Some of the standards FlexGen meets include:

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified (Information Security Management Independent Third-Party Verified): International standard for enterprise information security management systems (ISMS).

International standard for enterprise information security management systems (ISMS). ISO/IEC 27017 Code of practice for information security controls specific to cloud services. Extends ISO/IEC 27001/27002 with cloud guidance for providers and customers. Audited alongside 27001.

Code of practice for information security controls specific to cloud services. Extends ISO/IEC 27001/27002 with cloud guidance for providers and customers. Audited alongside 27001. NIS2 (EU Directive on Network Information Security Independent Third-Party Verified) Alignment with NIS2 requirements for risk management, incident reporting, and supply chain security for essential infrastructure operators in the EU.

Alignment with NIS2 requirements for risk management, incident reporting, and supply chain security for essential infrastructure operators in the EU. EN 50549 EU Grid Codes: Ensures safe interconnection with European grids.

For more information, visit https://www.flexgen.com/.

About FlexGen Power Systems, LLC. FlexGen provides industry-leading software and services for deploying, managing, and optimizing battery energy storage systems. FlexGen leverages decades of software, engineering, and procurement expertise to solve today's toughest energy challenges that enable the transition to a modern electric grid. FlexGen HybridOS energy management software seamlessly integrates with any battery OEM and offers advanced analytics and AI-driven insights that allow energy storage owners to deploy diverse power market strategies and integrate various generation forms, enhancing grid stability and economic returns. Serving more than 25+ GWh and over 200 energy storage systems enabled by FlexGen, we are trusted by the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, government agencies, and industrial companies in the world.

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