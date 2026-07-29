Vertice Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Spend Orchestration 2026 Vendor Assessment

LONDON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertice, the AI procurement platform built for the modern enterprise, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Spend Orchestration 2026 Vendor Assessment (doc US54663526, July 2026).

The IDC MarketScape assessed 10 providers in the worldwide AI-enabled spend orchestration market, evaluating each vendor's current capabilities and the alignment of its strategy with what customers will require over the next three to five years. The report noted, "As the market has matured, distinct positioning strategies have emerged: some providers are competing on breadth and full life-cycle coverage, certain providers are differentiating on data intelligence (proprietary pricing benchmarks, spend analytics, and SaaS optimization), other providers are competing on platform architecture (native iPaaS, agentic customizability, and no-code workflow building), and still others are targeting specific market segments (SAP-centric organizations, midmarket companies that need managed services alongside software, and finance-led organizations looking for procurement capabilities embedded in a broader financial operations platform)." According to the report, "Providers that do not develop a defensible data strategy risk commoditization of their workflow capabilities."

Vertice was named to the Leaders Category, with the report stating: "Vertice's primary differentiator is the integration of proprietary SaaS pricing benchmark data directly into the procurement workflow that enables real-time purchasing guidance grounded in actual market pricing rather than estimated benchmarks or vendor-provided list prices. This intelligence layer is derived from Vertice's direct involvement in thousands of procurement negotiations and distinguishes the platform from workflow-only competitors."

The report also highlighted Vertice's commercial model and scale, noting: "Vertice's model of pairing the company's intake-to-procure platform with managed indirect spend purchasing services that include a savings guarantee addresses the gap between workflow automation and procurement outcomes, appealing to buyers that are accountable for cost reduction results rather than just process efficiency." The report also noted, "With over 1,000 clients, Vertice has a substantial reference base and demonstrated enterprise deployment track record at scale."

Vertice believes the market is converging on a conclusion its platform was built around: workflow automation alone does not deliver procurement outcomes. In response, Vertice pairs AI-driven intake-to-procure orchestration with the world's largest dataset of proprietary pricing benchmarks and vendor intelligence, plus negotiation expertise. This combination leads to 50%+ reductions in procurement cycle times, 70%+ reductions in manual steps, plus typical savings of 20%+ on indirect spend - backed by contractual guarantees.

"In a market where every provider claims AI leadership, the durable question is what that AI is grounded in," said Patrick Reymann, Research Director, Procurement and Enterprise Applications at IDC. "Vertice's pricing intelligence is derived from direct participation in thousands of real negotiations - a data asset that is difficult for others to replicate. Paired with a guaranteed savings commitment, Vertice's proposition speaks directly and powerfully to buyers who are accountable for cost reduction, not just process efficiency."

"Being named a Leader in this IDC MarketScape reflects the extraordinary momentum behind Vertice," said Eldar Tuvey, CEO and co-founder of Vertice. " With our acquisition of Vendr earlier this year, we now hold the world's largest procurement intelligence dataset: 250,000+ negotiations across 32,000 vendors and $75bn+ of indirect spend. This data helps our teams deliver better outcomes and hard cost savings, and it's the real-world procurement training behind the AI agents our 1,000+ customers use every day."

The IDC MarketScape recognition continues a strong year of analyst and customer momentum for Vertice. In March, Vertice was named the leader in both Customer Impact and Market Velocity in Lionfish Tech Advisors' Report on intake-to-procure platforms. Vertice was also recognised by Forrester in The Supplier Value Management Platforms Landscape, Q1 2026, and named the No. 1 provider in the Procurement Orchestration category of G2's Summer 2026 Grid Report, based on the quality and volume of verified customer reviews.

An excerpt of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Spend Orchestration 2026 Vendor Assessment, featuring the full evaluation of Vertice, is available here: https://www.vertice.one/l/idc-marketscape-worldwide-ai-enabled-spend-orchestration-2026

About IDC MarketScape



IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Vertice



Vertice is the intelligent procurement platform built for the modern enterprise. By uniting agentic workflows, AI-powered insights, and expert buying talent, we enable finance and procurement teams in 100+ countries to operate with greater precision, speed, and impact.

Customers including ARM, Brex, Duolingo, Twilio and Santander use Vertice's platform to review, analyze and negotiate purchases with greater confidence. Vertice processes over $75 billion in spend, with a proven track record of delivering 20%+ savings and accelerating procurement cycles by 2x.

Headquartered in London and recognised by the Financial Times as the UK's fastest-growing scale-up, Vertice also operates in New York, Boston, Sydney, Brno, Linz and Johannesburg. Learn more at www.vertice.one.

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