EquiLend: Digital Prime Technologies Announces Continued Expansion of Its Digital Asset Financing Marketplace as Leading Global Institutions Accelerate Adoption

As launch partners on Tokenet, DPT's digital asset financing marketplace, this group has committed to actively engage on the platform as it scales. Together, they bring more than $1 billion in institutional digital asset inventory and more than $1 billion in institutional borrowing demand, creating one of the deepest institutional lending ecosystems assembled for the digital asset marketplace.

The launch partners include Galaxy Digital, Marex, LTP, Flow Traders, Clear Street, EDX Markets, Ripple Prime, QCP, GSR, and StoneX Digital. These organizations have joined Digital Prime Technologies through strategic investments, advisory board participation, and long-term collaboration to help shape the future of institutional digital asset lending.

Tokenet gives institutions a single, institutional-grade venue to source liquidity, manage inventory, and execute digital and tokenized asset loans across North America, Europe, and Asia - replacing the fragmented, bilateral relationships that have long defined digital asset lending.

The launch represents a historic convergence of traditional financial institutions and digitally native leaders, operating within a common lending framework. As adoption accelerates, Tokenet is positioned to become the infrastructure all institutions rely on to scale their digital asset strategies.

Working alongside their strategic partner in EquiLend, whose global securities finance infrastructure supports many of the world's largest financial institutions, Digital Prime Technologies is extending proven securities lending practices into digital and tokenized assets. The objective is clear: provide traditional institutions with familiar, trusted workflows while establishing the market infrastructure and best practices that will define institutional digital asset lending for years to come.

"We have brought together many of the most respected institutions in traditional finance and digital assets to build an institutional strength lending ecosystem this market has been waiting for. The collective liquidity, global reach, and commitment of these launch partners, establishes Tokenet as the infrastructure designed to power institutional digital asset lending at a global scale," said James Runnels, CEO of Digital Prime Technologies.

"Tokenet gives institutions a single, trusted venue to source liquidity and manage digital asset lending with the same rigor they expect from traditional markets. The scale and caliber of these launch partners, representing more than $1 billion in inventory and demand from day one, creates the infrastructure the market has been waiting for to advance their digital asset lending strategies," said Rich Grossi, CEO of EquiLend.

Over $1 billion of lending inventory, combined with more than $1 billion of indicative borrowing demand, and participation from many of the industry's most influential institutions, positions Tokenet as the foundation for the future of institutional digital and tokenized asset lending.

About Digital Prime Technologies

Through a multi-faceted product suite, Digital Prime Technologies enables its clients to quickly and easily deploy a full suite of digital asset solutions spanning execution, prime brokerage and lending. The digital assets sector is complicated and evolving rapidly, Digital Prime Technologies is built on TradFi principles and industry practices that are core to US regulated securities markets. Digital Prime Technologies' offering allows broker-dealers and capital markets firms to transact in the digital asset space with robust and fully customizable services suited to their business and compliance needs.

For more information, please visit https://digitalprimetechnologies.com/.

About EquiLend

EquiLend is a global financial technology firm offering Trading, Workflow Automation, Data & Insights, and Digital Solutions for the securities finance industry. With offices in North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, EquiLend operates across various jurisdictions worldwide, adhering to the highest regulatory standards.

The company is committed to excellence and innovation and is consistently recognized for its contributions to the industry. EquiLend is Great Place to Work Certified in the U.S., UK, Ireland and India and has been awarded Global Data Provider of the Year and Regulatory Solution of the Year in the Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards 2025.

For more information, please visit www.equilend.com

Media Contact:

media@equilend.com

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