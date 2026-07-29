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WKN: A2PGGB | ISIN: GB00BJT16S69 | Ticker-Symbol: T5X
Frankfurt
29.07.26 | 08:05
5,345 Euro
+1,04 % +0,055
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRONOX HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,4205,52515:33
5,4105,53015:33
PR Newswire
29.07.2026 14:00 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Tronox Holdings plc: Tronox Declares Third Quarter 2026 Dividend

STAMFORD, Conn., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX), the world's leading integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigment, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share. The dividend is payable on October 9, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 10, 2026.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals, and zircon. We mine titanium-bearing mineral sands and operate upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals, including the rare earth-bearing mineral, monazite. With approximately 5,700 employees across six continents, our rich diversity, unmatched vertical integration model, and unparalleled operational and technical expertise across the value chain, position Tronox as the preeminent titanium dioxide producer in the world. For more information about how our products add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products, visit tronox.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact: Jennifer Guenther
+1.646.960.6598 (Investor Relations)
+1.203.705.3701 extension: 103701 (Media)

SOURCE Tronox Holdings plc

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.