China's photovoltaic industry entered a broad contraction during the first half of 2026, with production falling across every major manufacturing segment and domestic installations dropping sharply from last year's exceptional level. Speaking at the China Photovoltaic Industry Association's (CPIA) mid-year review and outlook conference, former secretary-general, Wang Bohua, said the industry was undergoing a "deep adjustment," but argued that the decline in installations represented a return to a more sustainable growth pattern rather than a reversal of the long-term trend. China produced 538,000 ...

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