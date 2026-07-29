Employees rate the company highly with strong, positive sentiment, aligned values, and a deep emotional connection to their work

Vonage, a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced that it has earned a Most Loved Workplace Certification from the Best Practice Institute. The company has also been named to the 2026 Global 100 Most Loved Workplaces list, ranking #23, as featured in the Economist. The Most Loved Workplace certification is awarded to organizations in which employees demonstrate high levels of positive sentiment, aligned values, and an emotional connection to their work, as measured by the Love of Workplace Index (LOWI) framework.

Vonage has earned these prestigious recognitions because of its deep commitment to its people: a culture built on respect, psychological safety, and a genuine belief that the best work happens when employees feel connected, challenged, and cared for. Guided by three core behaviors We Change the Game, We Collaborate, and We Own It - and anchored in values of Professionalism, Respect, Perseverance, and Integrity, Vonage invests in its people as boldly as it invests in its technology, making it a place where every employee can grow, innovate, and do their best work.

The recognition underscores Vonage's focus on workplace culture and employee experience. Employee feedback reflects the impact of these efforts:

"What keeps me at Vonage is the strong connection I have with my immediate team. We've built a close-knit, supportive environment that fosters trust, transparency, and collaboration. That kind of team dynamic is invaluable."

"My manager not only makes bold, fact-based decisions, but also clearly communicates why the decision was made, where we want to be, and how we will get there. He actively listens to our feedback, values our input, and ensures the whole team feels included in shaping the direction."

"Vonage is good at encouraging a learning culture and providing the platform and resources to develop one's skills."

"I feel part of a team, I feel like I belong, I have challenging tasks, I have a good work-life balance, my manager is present and thinks of the team's well-being and career progression."

"At Vonage, we believe that how we work is just as important as what we achieve. This recognition as a Most Loved Workplace and our ranking at the top of the 2026 Global 100 list reflects the commitment of every person at this company to showing up with respect, integrity, and a genuine investment in each other's success," said Geoffrey Friederich, Chief People Officer for Vonage. "When employees feel valued, challenged, and connected to a shared purpose, that is when the best innovation happens and that is exactly the kind of company we have built and continue to build upon. I am incredibly proud of this team."

Most Loved Workplace certification is earned following LOWI assessment across the five SPARK dimensions: Systemic Collaboration, Positive Vision of the Future, Alignment of Values, Respect, and Killer Achievement. The 2026 Global 100 Most Loved Workplaces list is grounded in proof from employees themselves. Research was conducted by Best Practice Institute (BPI) using the proprietary Love of Workplace Index and advanced sentiment analysis. This methodology captures how employees truly experience their workplace, measuring emotional connection, collaboration, respect, alignment of values, and achievement.

"What sets Most Loved Workplaces apart is not a score on a survey it is the depth of emotional connection employees feel to their work, their colleagues, and the future they are building together," said Louis Carter, CEO and Founder of Best Practice Institute and Most Loved Workplace. "Vonage demonstrates exactly what the SPARK model reveals in the highest-performing organizations: a positive vision of the future that people believe in, values that are lived not posted, and leaders who create the conditions for people to love where they work. That is not soft. That is a competitive advantage."

Added Carter, "The companies recognized on the 2026 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces list understand that people want to be respected, heard, and valued from the CEO to the front line. What separates these organizations is that accountability does not belong to a select few. People throughout the organization are encouraged to contribute ideas, take ownership, solve problems, and help move the business forward. They create opportunities for people to grow, trust and respect one another, and turn ideas into action. When people know their contributions matter and see their efforts making a real difference, they are more committed, perform at a higher level, and help drive stronger business results."

For more information on why Vonage is a Most Loved Workplace, or to apply to an open position at Vonage, visit https://mostlovedworkplace.com/companies/vonage/.

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information, visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

Copyright 2026 Vonage. All rights reserved. VONAGE, the V logo, and other Vonage marks are registered trademarks of Vonage or its affiliates in the United States and other countries.

About Most Loved Workplace

Most Loved Workplace is a certification and research organization that identifies companies where employees demonstrate the deepest levels of positive sentiment and emotional connection, measured across the five SPARK dimensions: Systemic Collaboration, Positive Vision of the Future, Alignment of Values, Respect, and Killer Achievement. Certified Most Loved Workplaces are eligible for inclusion on annual Top 100 lists featured in leading publications such as The Economist (Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces) and The Wall Street Journal (America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces), and on broadcast features on CNBC, Fox Business, Bloomberg and others. Learn more at www.mostlovedworkplace.com.

About Best Practice Institute (BPI)

Best Practice Institute (BPI) is a leadership development and benchmark research organization that partners with corporations worldwide to optimize culture, performance, and talent strategy. BPI is the exclusive certifier and research body behind Most Loved Workplace.

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