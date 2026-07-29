Synthflow AI proudly announces its placement as a Pioneering Solution on the CMP Prism for Voicebot/Conversational IVR. The CMP Prism is an independent, analyst-led evaluation framework that benchmarks customer contact technology solutions against industry standards.

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Synthflow AI Recognized as a Pioneering Solution in the CMP Prism for Voicebots Conversational IVR

This latest Prism highlights Synthflow as a technology that empowers CX and customer contact leaders to maximize the value of Voicebot and Conversational IVR technologies to improve customer experiences and operational efficiency.

This Prism evaluated 27 solution providers and categorized them into five tiers: Pioneering, Leading, Core Performing, Up and Coming and Emerging. These distinctions are grounded in a comprehensive methodology that incorporates analyst input, practitioner feedback, and real-world marketplace data across 10 investment criteria.

Hakob Astabatsyan, CEO of Synthflow AI, said: "CEOs and CXOs are under more pressure than ever to deliver fast, seamless experiences without adding headcount or complexity. This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in Synthflow to turn that pressure into a real advantage, and we're proud to keep pushing Agentic AI forward for the industry."

Nicole Kyle, Chief Product Officer of CMP, adds, "CMP Prism benchmarks solutions against industry standards, supported by CMP analysts who contextualize what matters most to your organization. CMP Prism was created to assess solution providers like Synthflow to take the guesswork out of tech decisions, replacing vendor spin with objective, research-backed benchmarks."

The CMP Prism helps enterprise leaders and tech buyers evaluate solutions and helps providers that are looking to prove their position in the market. CMP also releases Prisms across other strategic technology categories, including customer analytics, chatbots/virtual agents, automated QA/QM, workforce management, and real-time agent assist.

For a full summary, download the refreshed CMP Prism for Voicebot/Conversational IVR.

About Synthflow AI

Synthflow AI is an enterprise AI agent platform that automates customer conversations across phone and chat. Built for production environments, it combines agent orchestration with its own telephony infrastructure to deliver reliable performance, fast deployment, and full control over the end-to-end conversation flow. A G2 Grid Leader for AI Agents, Synthflow has processed over 65 million customer calls for more than 100 enterprise customers, including Freshworks and Thryv.

About CMP

CMP is the customer contact research company.?We give leaders clarity, providers credibility, and the industry direction. Independent and trusted, our research powers every corner of the field with actionable insight.?? Everything the industry needs to move forward, all in one place. For more information, visit www.customermanagementpractice.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact(s):

Anna Maikova

Synthflow AI

press@synthflow.ai

Jennifer Lewis

The Pollack Group

631-521-4960

Jennifer@pollackgroup.com

Lauren Miller

Customer Management Practice

914-618-0352