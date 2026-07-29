Olenox Industries Inc.: Olenox Industries Appoints Kimberly Hawley as Interim CFO

CONROE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Olenox Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:OLOX) ("Olenox" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated U.S. energy company, today announced the appointment of Kimberly Hawley as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective as of July 24, 2026, following the previously disclosed departure of Tricia Kaelin, the Company's former Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Hawley brings more than 30 years of executive financial leadership experience across public and private companies in the energy, oil and gas, logistics, environmental services, waste-to-energy, manufacturing, and technology sectors. Ms. Hawley also currently serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Vivakor, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed energy infrastructure company, and will continue that role while serving as Interim Chief Financial Officer of Olenox. Throughout her career, Ms. Hawley has led complex financial organizations through transformational growth, mergers and acquisitions, SEC reporting, capital markets transactions, corporate governance initiatives, strategic financings, and post-acquisition integrations. She has successfully executed public and private debt and equity financings, including securing more than $120 million in long-term financing for major infrastructure projects and leading strategic capital raises to support corporate growth. She has worked extensively with boards of directors, auditors, legal counsel, lenders, and institutional investors while overseeing the financial operations of multi-entity organizations during periods of significant expansion and operational transformation. She has extensive experience leading SEC reporting, financial reporting, audit processes, corporate governance, treasury, investor relations, and strategic finance functions for Nasdaq-listed companies, helping organizations execute complex growth strategies and successfully integrate acquisitions. Ms. Hawley earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Loyola University Chicago, a Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University's Graziadio Business School, and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

"Kimberly brings exactly the financial discipline Olenox needs at this stage - deep public-company reporting experience, a strong track record in M&A integration, and a background in structuring growth capital for infrastructure projects," said Mike McLaren, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "As we continue to scale our energy platform and integrate recent acquisitions, her experience will be immediately additive to the team."

"Olenox has built a compelling platform with significant opportunities for growth through strategic acquisitions, operational execution, and disciplined financial management," said Ms. Hawley. "I look forward to working alongside the management team and Board of Directors to strengthen the Company's financial reporting, support its growth initiatives, and help create long-term value for shareholders."

The Company has filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with this appointment.

About Olenox Industries Inc.

Olenox Industries Inc. is a vertically integrated U.S. energy company operating across multiple business lines, including oil and gas, energy services and energy technologies, including the proprietary Olenox process. The Company is focused on acquiring, optimizing and scaling energy-related infrastructure and operating assets across key U.S. markets, with a strategic focus on bringing low-cost natural gas to high-value end uses, including digital infrastructure and next-generation compute.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the effect of government regulation, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investors and Media Contacts:

Olenox Industries Inc. | Investor Relations: investors@olenox.com

SOURCE: Olenox Industries Inc.

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