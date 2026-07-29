Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.: Ocean Power Technologies Strengthens Defense Contracting Readiness with CMMC Level 2 Compliance

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. ("OPT" or the "Company") (NYSE American: OPTT), a leader in maritime operational infrastructure and autonomous ocean systems, today announced that it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 compliance, further strengthening the Company's readiness to support the U.S. Department of War and other federal programs requiring the protection of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

The milestone reflects OPT's continued investment in cybersecurity and secure operations as the Company expands its portfolio of autonomous maritime solutions supporting U.S. and allied defense customers. Achieving CMMC Level 2 compliance aligns with the cybersecurity requirements applicable to a growing number of Department of War contracts and further enhances OPT's ability to pursue opportunities requiring the secure handling of sensitive information.

"The cybersecurity requirements associated with defense programs continue to evolve, and meeting those requirements has become an important part of doing business with the U.S. Government," said Jason Weed, Senior Vice President, Commercial Sales. "Achieving CMMC Level 2 compliance reflects another investment in the capabilities our defense customers expect from their industry partners. As OPT continues to expand across maritime intelligence, autonomous systems, and maritime security, we believe that this milestone strengthens our ability to compete for new opportunities and support increasingly sensitive missions."

Cybersecurity has become a foundational requirement across the defense industrial base as the Department of War continues to strengthen protections for sensitive information supporting national security missions. By achieving CMMC Level 2 compliance, OPT further demonstrates its commitment to maintaining the security, resilience, and operational integrity expected by its government customers and partners.

OPT continues to build on its momentum across the defense sector through the deployment of autonomous maritime systems supporting U.S. Government customers, the expansion of its global defense partnerships, and ongoing investments in secure, resilient technologies that enable persistent maritime domain awareness and operational advantage. The addition of CMMC Level 2 compliance further strengthens the Company's position as a trusted provider of maritime operational infrastructure supporting defense, maritime security, and national security missions.

About Ocean Power Technologies

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets including Merrows, which provides AI capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. Our PowerBuoy platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and marine robotics services. The Company's headquarters is located in Monroe Township, New Jersey and has an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future contract opportunities, customer engagements, market expansion, business strategy, and expected operating performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including continuing compliance with CMMC 2 requirements, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Additional information regarding these risks is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. OPT undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information

Investors: 203-561-6945 or investorrelations@oceanpowertech.com

Media: 609-730-0400 x402 or MediaRelations@oceanpowertech.com