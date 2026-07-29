International awards, independent validation and continued industrial development support the expansion of 3YO Technology into food, beverage, pharmaceutical and other highly regulated manufacturing environments.

EPCM.expert S.r.l., the Italian company behind the 3YO Technology brand, today announced that three of its industrial technologies 3YOTS, 3YOWG and 3YOZERO have officially obtained NSF H1 registration.

The registrations confirm the suitability of the three technologies for applications where incidental food contact may occur, supporting their use in food, beverage, pharmaceutical and other manufacturing environments where strict safety and regulatory requirements apply.

The registrations are publicly available through the NSF database:

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3YOTS NSF H1 Registered

3YOWG NSF H1 Registered

3YOZERO NSF H1 Registered

International recognition

The development of 3YO Technology has received recognition through two major international industry awards.

In November 2024, EPCM.expert received Second Place at the EuroBLECH Award in Germany with 3YOTS and 3YOGUN.

In July 2026, 3YOWG received Second Place at the SVS Welding Award, organised by the Swiss Welding Association (SVS). Following the award, SVS also published an official feature presenting the project and highlighting its contribution to innovation, sustainability and industrial manufacturing.

These recognitions are complemented by independent validation, including Ready Biodegradable certification, a global distribution network developed through industrial partners across multiple continents including publicly listed companies and a portfolio of proprietary technologies protected by filed patent applications and registered trademarks.

Technologies and applications

The three registered technologies address different industrial applications across manufacturing.

3YOTS: Technology for the protection and maintenance of laser cutting tables, already distributed internationally.

3YOWG: A multi-purpose technology for welding, maintenance and industrial lubrication, designed to simplify production processes while reducing the number of products required.

3YOZERO: A multi-purpose technology for industrial lubrication, protection and maintenance, developed for both automatic and manual applications.

The three NSF H1 registrations further expand the presence of 3YO Technology within the food beverage processing, pharmaceutical, packaging and other manufacturing sectors where food safety is a technical, operational or contractual requirement.

Statement

"This achievement is not a destination, but another step forward in the journey ahead.

At the same time, we are introducing three new 3YO technologies 3YOWOOW, 3YOHERA and 3YOMETALSKIN developed with one simple objective: making industrial work safer, more enjoyable and increasingly free from hazard pictograms.

If we can contribute, even in a small way, to making workshops and factories better places to work, then we will know we have made a meaningful contribution to a better industrial future."

- Loris Dalle Nogare, CEO e Fondatore, EPCM.expert S.r.l.

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Contacts:

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EPCM.expert S.r.l.

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