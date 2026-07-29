Pioneering Taiwanese exhibition combines anonymous storytelling, art, psychology, neuroscience, and practical resources to foster empathy, understanding, and healing.

TAIPEI, TW / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Following its acclaimed debut in Taipei this past March, Taiwan's Through My Eyes exhibition is now available worldwide through a fully immersive 360° virtual experience. Through My Eyes allows audiences around the world to explore its fresh approach to emotional well-being anytime, anywhere while encouraging reflection, sparking conversation, and bridging authentic personal stories with deeper understanding.

Taiwan's Through My Eyes Exhibition Launches 360° Virtual Experience, Bringing an Innovative Exploration of Mental Health to Global Audiences. (Photo via Through My Eyes Exhibition)

The exhibition's Taipei debut welcomed members of the public alongside leaders from Taiwan's business, government, nonprofit, healthcare, education, and international communities, earning widespread praise for its thoughtful, accessible, and deeply human approach to one of society's most important conversations.

Featuring 50 anonymous stories and original works of art submitted by individuals across Taiwan, the exhibition brings together voices from all walks of life. Contributors range from children as young as nine to grandparents, from local residents to members of Taiwan's international community. Together, their stories offer an intimate portrait of resilience, vulnerability, hope, and the shared human experiences that often remain hidden beneath everyday life.

Featuring 50 anonymous stories and original works of art submitted by individuals across Taiwan, the exhibition brings together voices from all walks of life. (Photo via Through My Eyes Exhibition)

One of the exhibition's most memorable installations, "Courage Among Thorns: A Place to Heal From Hurtful Words," was created by a 10-year-old child to explore the lasting emotional impact of bullying through a child's perspective. A piercing mat and nails lying alongside bullying labels, and a Chair of Strength surrounded by flowers and growing plants symbolize pain, resilience, healing, and the belief that a person's worth is never defined by hurtful words. During the Taipei exhibition, visitors were invited to contribute words that had hurt them, words that helped them heal, or words they wished someone had heard, transforming the installation into a collective expression of empathy and hope.

Courage Among Thorns A Place to Heal From Hurtful Words, was created by a 10-year-old child to explore the lasting emotional impact of bullying through a child's perspective. (Photo via Through My Eyes Exhibition)

A piercing mat and nails lying alongside bullying labels, symbolize pain, resilience, healing, and the belief that a person's worth is never defined by hurtful words. (Photo via Through My Eyes Exhibition)

A defining feature of Through My Eyes is its integration of science alongside art. Complementing the anonymous stories is a collection of thoughtfully designed infographics developed in collaboration with an international team of psychologists, neuropsychologists, and cross-cultural specialists. Together, they translate complex psychological and neuroscientific concepts into accessible insights, helping visitors better understand experiences such as stress, intergenerational trauma, psychological safety in the workplace, healing, resilience, and more.

Beyond encouraging reflection, the exhibition was designed to inspire action. During its Taipei debut, visitors were introduced to counseling services alongside complementary approaches such as meditation, yoga, art therapy, music therapy, and other evidence-informed wellness practices. Rather than prescribing a single path toward healing, Through My Eyes encourages visitors to discover the resources and approaches that resonate with their own personal journey.

As the exhibition expands online, that spirit of community continues to grow. Visitors around the world are invited to contribute books, organizations, therapeutic practices, podcasts, and other resources that have positively influenced their own emotional well-being, creating an evolving international exchange of ideas that extends the conversation far beyond the gallery walls.

"My hope is that every visitor leaves with two realizations," says founding curator Valerie Tsai. "First, that none of us is ever truly alone in what we experience. And second, that understanding another person's story has the power to transform how we see one another. When we combine personal stories with science and practical tools, we replace judgment with empathy, and empathy is often where healing begins."

My hope is that every visitor leaves with two realizations, says founding curator Valerie Tsai. (Photo via Through My Eyes Exhibition)

Born to Taiwanese parents and raised in Michigan, Tsai brings a bicultural perspective that has shaped her lifelong commitment to empathy and community building. A graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, she founded Penn International Impact Consulting (PIIC) before relocating to Taipei, where conversations within the parenting community she established at the American Club Taipei ultimately inspired the creation of Through My Eyes.

Experience the Virtual Exhibition:

360° Virtual Exhibition

https://artspaces.kunstmatrix.com/en/exhibition/15322778/through-my-eyes

Virtual Gallery Navigation Guide

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6bHe03ZGAig

About Through My Eyes

Through My Eyes is a Taiwan-founded exhibition that explores mental health and emotional well-being through anonymous storytelling, original artwork, and science-based educational content. Designed as a 360-degree exploration of the human experience, the exhibition combines lived experiences with psychology, neuroscience, and practical resources to foster empathy, deepen understanding, and encourage meaningful conversations about mental health. Following its debut in Taipei in March 2026, Through My Eyes is now available worldwide through an immersive virtual exhibition.

About Valerie Tsai

Valerie Tsai, the exhibition's founding curator, is the daughter of Taiwanese parents from Taipei and Qingshui and grew up in Michigan in the United States. This deeply bicultural upbringing has shaped her life experiences and continues to influence her work today. It has also fostered a strong commitment to community, empathy, and cross-cultural understanding, values that lie at the heart of many of her initiatives.

Tsai graduated from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in Economics, concentrating in Finance and Management. During her time at the university, she founded Penn International Impact Consulting (PIIC), one of the school's longest-running student-led consulting organizations, which provides strategic consulting for nonprofits and social enterprises in developing regions. Under her leadership, PIIC advised mission-driven organizations around the world and continues to operate today.

Tsai's professional career spans finance, public relations, and strategy, with experience across multiple international regions. After relocating to Taipei with her family, she founded a parenting community at the American Club Taipei in 2022, creating a supportive space where parents can share experiences, support one another, and navigate the challenges of raising children together. These sincere and meaningful exchanges gradually became one of the key inspirations behind the creation of Through My Eyes.

Media Contacts:

Through My Eyes Exhibition

Creative Formula Ltd.

Sophia Tseng

sophia.tseng63@gmail.com

+886-2-2567-2883

SOURCE: Through My Eyes Exhibition

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/taiwans-through-my-eyes-exhibition-launches-360%c2%b0-virtual-experience-bringing-a-1197972