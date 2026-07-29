Kraków, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - Miquido, a leading software development company specializing in mobile and AI solutions, and Scaleway, Europe's leading public cloud & AI provider, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at helping organizations scale AI-powered digital products while supporting digital sovereignty across Europe.

The partnership combines Scaleway's sovereign cloud infrastructure and high-performance GPU capabilities with Miquido's expertise in software delivery and AI-powered mobile platforms.

Miquido and Scaleway have entered a strategic partnership to support AI adoption across regulated industries through sovereign cloud infrastructure and enterprise software expertise.

This collaboration is particularly relevant for organizations operating in heavily regulated sectors, including banking, healthcare, telecommunications, and the public sector.

"One of the key reasons for this partnership is the opportunity to strengthen European technological independence," said Piotr Polus, Head of Technology at Miquido.

"A significant share of Miquido's clients operate in regulated sectors such as banking, healthcare, and telecom. That is why independence and compliance with regulations, including DORA, NIS2, and the AI Act, are not optional, but essential. Scaleway is the only major cloud provider in Europe not subject to extraterritorial U.S. laws such as the Cloud Act or FISA."

Miquido currently develops products serving more than 100 million users and will support enterprise clients across Europe, with a particular focus on Central and Eastern Europe, through AI use-case development, data preparation, and software integration with existing systems.

The companies also plan to collaborate on joint delivery models and marketing initiatives, giving organizations a unified approach to AI adoption and digital transformation.

"Poland has the talent and ambition to lead in AI. Our partnership with Miquido will help organizations turn that potential into production-ready services, combining Miquido's software expertise with Scaleway's European cloud and GPU capacity. Together, we enable businesses to scale AI while keeping their data, technology and long-term digital future under European control," said Réjane Nedellec, Head of Partners & Channels at Scaleway.

Scaleway is present in Poland with a full cloud region in Warsaw, resilient availability zones and local high-performance GPU capacity. This gives Miquido's regional and international enterprise clients a strong foundation to build and scale AI services, while benefiting from infrastructure operated across Europe. More broadly, the partnership supports European economic resilience: 68 cents of every euro spent on Scaleway's infrastructure flows back into the European economy.

For more information, visit: https://www.miquido.com/press/miquido-and-scaleway-forge-strategic-partnership/

About Miquido

Miquido is a leading software development company specializing in AI-driven mobile and web applications. The company partners with brands to design and build solutions that simplify operations, automate workflows, and enhance customer experiences. With expertise in predictive analytics, autonomous agents, and integrated ecosystems, Miquido helps companies deliver real-time, personalized, and frictionless services to their users.

About Scaleway

Scaleway is the European cloud and AI provider of the Iliad Group. Scaleway offers a secure, transparent and sustainable cloud platform designed to help organizations build, deploy and scale their projects with open technologies, strong performance and long-term control.

Combining decades of cloud expertise with the agility of a next-generation technology company, Scaleway provides a broad portfolio of cloud services, from compute, storage, networking and managed databases to cloud-native service, AI infrastructure and quantum computing. With operations rooted in Europe and a technology stack developed in-house, Scaleway supports organizations seeking performance, transparency and technological independence.

Website: scaleway.com

Press contact: presse@scaleway.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306893

Source: DesignRush