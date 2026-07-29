Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - Reputation management and content removal company, Erase.com, has been recognized as a Top Reputation Management Company by DesignRush.

The annual DesignRush ranking highlights reputation management companies that help individuals and businesses manage and improve their online reputations. Agencies are evaluated based on factors including expertise and verified client feedback.

Erase.com is recognized as a leading reputation management company

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Since 2009, Erase.com has grown to a team of more than 50 reputation specialists helping clients address a wide range of online content challenges. Its services include:

Reputation management

Content removal

Search result removal

News article removal

Court record removal

Mugshot removal

Gripe site removal

Review removal across Google, Indeed, and Glassdoor

"This recognition from DesignRush reflects our team's commitment to helping clients navigate online reputation challenges with personalized strategies and responsive support," said Cenk Uzunkaya, CEO of Erase.com. "As the digital landscape continues to evolve, we remain focused on delivering solutions that help individuals and businesses protect and strengthen their online presence."

The full list of Top Reputation Management Companies is available on DesignRush.

About Erase.com

Erase.com is a leading online reputation management firm specializing in removing harmful digital content. They provide businesses and individuals with a "pay-for-success" model, ensuring clients only pay for guaranteed results. From deleting fake reviews and defamatory articles to clearing outdated court records, Erase.com helps users regain control of their search results. By combining advanced technology with deep industry expertise, they offer a low-risk, high-impact solution for protecting and restoring digital identities.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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Source: DesignRush