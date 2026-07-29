London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2026) - Investor Pointe, a global technology and services firm powering how private markets firms operate, today announced the appointment of Manfredi Bargioni as Chief Client Officer. Bargioni will lead Investor Pointe's client success and services teams. The appointment reflects the company's approach of providing human expertise and agentic technology at the level each organisation requires.

A co-founder of Untap, which is now part of Investor Pointe, Bargioni brings more than 20 years of experience in financial services and business development, including senior leadership roles at Citigroup and UBS, as well as serving as COO of Hydra Management. His teams help private markets investment managers, wealth managers, advisors, and fund administrators realise the full value of their technology, operations, and data. He will oversee clients globally and is based in the company's London office.

Drawing on Bargioni's experience across firms of varying sizes, technology demands, and data maturity, the expanded function provides clients with local expertise supported by a multijurisdictional technology platform. The function is centred around regional leaders: Harriet Barlow and Olivia Gibson in EMEA, Claudia Madriaga in South America, Max Fenn in APAC, and Jay Shows in North America. Their teams assist clients with a full range of services spanning the firm's solutions, with specialists in account management, investor servicing, and implementation.

"For us, client success encompasses the entire relationship: the product roadmap, the services we provide, and the challenges we address together," said Bargioni. "We want every client to realise the full value of their technology and, above all, their data. Their success is our success, and we see ourselves as an extension of their team. Self-service, co-managed, or fully managed, we handle as much of fund operations, investor relations, and data workflows as they want us to, so their people stay focused on relationships and returns."

"Private markets firms are facing rising investor demand for real-time reporting and transparency, even as much of the industry's data still lives in spreadsheets and disconnected systems," said Scott Hofmann, Investor Pointe CEO. "Our model combines AI-powered technology with a dedicated services team so firms can close that gap without having to develop the capability in-house. Client success has been a key differentiator for us from the start, and this new role reflects that. Manfredi's extensive experience, closely aligned with how private markets firms actually operate, provides the perspective we need to achieve positive client outcomes, and that's why he's the right person for the job as we grow."

ENDS

About Investor Pointe: Investor Pointe is a global technology and services firm powering how private markets firms operate. It unites distribution, investor engagement, portfolio management, and the underlying data layers into a single, secure system. As a partner from initial product decisions to the final capital return, Investor Pointe's agentic solution is supported by a team of human experts to provide clients with exactly the level of support they need, from self-serve to fully managed. Investor Pointe has over 2,500 funds managed on its system, working with leading investment managers, wealth managers, fund administrators, and advisors with over $400 billion in assets. Investor Pointe has offices in London, New York, Hong Kong, Hyderabad, and Bogotá. For more information, visit www.investorpointe.com.

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Source: Investor Pointe