Monport Final Days of Summer Sale Offers Last Chance Savings on Laser Machines

PARIS and LONDON and BERLIN, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is coming to an end, but opportunities to upgrade production are still available. As businesses prepare for the upcoming holiday and peak ordering season, Monport has launched the Final Days of its Creative Summer Sale, offering up to €4,700 in direct discounts on selected laser equipment, plus free accessories to help creators and workshops improve productivity before demand increases.

The limited-time promotion gives makers, entrepreneurs and small businesses the opportunity to invest in professional laser technology while benefiting from special seasonal offers. From expanding creative capabilities to improving production efficiency, Monport's Summer Sale is designed to help businesses prepare their workshops for the months ahead.

Advanced Fiber Laser Solutions for Professional Marking

The Monport GT 60W MOPA Fiber Laser delivers advanced marking capabilities for businesses requiring detailed and customized metal engraving. With MOPA technology, users can achieve greater control over marking effects and create professional finishes on compatible materials.

The GT 50W Fiber Laser provides an efficient solution for businesses expanding their metal engraving applications, while the GT 100W Fiber Laser offers higher power for demanding production environments requiring faster processing and deeper marking performance.

From personalized products and promotional items to industrial identification and branded merchandise, Monport fiber laser helps businesses create durable, high-quality results.

Reno 65 Pro Helps Workshops Expand Production

The Monport Reno 65 Pro Desktop CO2 Laser Engraver & Cutter is another highlight of the Summer Sale, offering reliable cutting and engraving performance for growing workshops.

Designed for materials such as wood, acrylic and leather, the Reno 65 Pro helps creators produce customized gifts, signage, décor products and small-batch orders with professional results.

Customers purchasing selected Reno Series machines during the promotion will also receive free accessories, including a rotary axis and safety goggles. The rotary attachment expands engraving options for cylindrical products such as tumblers, bottles and customized drinkware.

With limited-time discounts and bundled accessories, the Monport Creative Summer Sale gives German creators and businesses an opportunity to upgrade their equipment before peak seasonal demand arrives.

About Monport

Monport Laser provides professional laser engraving and cutting solutions, including CO2 laser machines, fiber laser systems, and accessories designed to help creators, small businesses and manufacturers improve productivity, precision and production capabilities.

Media Contact:

Email: support@monportlaser.de

Website: https://www.monportlaser.de/

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