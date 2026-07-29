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PR Newswire
29.07.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: IMC Rare Earths to Debut with $525 Million Market Cap

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 29th

  • Investors await the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates, which is due today at 2 p.m. ET.
    • The latest data shows that two-thirds of traders expect interest rates to hold steady at the target range of 3.5% to 3.75%.
    • Fed Chair Kevin Warsh will speak at 2:30 p.m. ET.
  • IMC Rare Earths will begin trading NYSE American.
    • The company raised $20 million in its IPO, pricing four million shares at $5 each.
    • Roberts & Ryan CEO Ed D'Alessandro will join NYSE Live to discuss its role as the deal's bookrunner.
  • WaterRising Institute Founder + CEO Alicia Douglas will join NYSE Live to discuss its recent partnership with OUTFRONT Media.
    • The organization is on a mission to make modern water infrastructure visible to capital markets and society.

Opening Bell
ACORE celebrates its 25th anniversary of powering investment in American clean energy

Closing Bell
T. Rowe Price celebrates the T. Rowe Price Active Crypto ETF (NYSE Arca: TKNZ)

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-imc-rare-earths-to-debut-with-525-million-market-cap-302837795.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.