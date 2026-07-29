Northrim Bank Selects Narmi to Power Full-Scale Digital Banking Transformation

Alaska's largest locally owned bank turns to the Narmi One platform to compete with national mega-banks to best serve Alaskan communities

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2026 / Narmi , a leading provider of digital banking solutions for financial institutions, today announced that Northrim Bank , a $3.4 billion Alaska-based bank, has selected Narmi to modernize its digital banking ecosystem, unifying digital banking and account opening for the bank's customers across Alaska and the Pacific Northwest.

Northrim chose Narmi after evaluating the bank's options for a "digital front door" capable of competing with the largest national banks. In a state where remote geography makes branch access impractical for many customers, a strong digital experience is essential to how Northrim serves communities from Ketchikan to Nome.

"Our customers increasingly expect a seamless, intuitive digital experience regardless of where they live," said Nathan Reed, EVP and Chief Information Officer at Northrim Bank. "With Narmi, we're investing in technology that allows us to deliver the convenience customers expect while maintaining the local service and personal relationships that set Northrim apart. Narmi's transparency, expertise in FIS IBS, and willingness to go above and beyond made them the right choice to power this transformation."

By implementing Narmi One's streamlined account opening and integrated digital banking platform, Northrim can better meet customer expectations for convenient, modern banking while maintaining the local relationships and personalized service that set community banks apart.

"Community banks like Northrim are uniquely positioned to succeed when they combine the trust and relationships they've built in their communities with best-in-class digital experiences," said Nikhil Lakhanpal, Co-Founder of Narmi. "It's a privilege to work alongside Northrim and help them serve their customers and communities across Alaska and the Pacific Northwest."

Lakhanpal added, "We are also excited to further expand our client base in the FIS IBS community. Northrim joins a group of IBS banks that have demonstrated it is possible to leverage their existing FIS IBS core banking system and broader suite of FIS of integrations, alongside the Narmi One Platform."

Northrim is among a growing number of regional and community financial institutions pairing deep local relationships with enterprise-grade digital infrastructure. As a leader in AI-powered digital banking, Narmi continues to give financial institutions the tools to modernize quickly without sacrificing the personalized service their communities expect.

To learn more about Narmi One, please visit narmi.com .

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About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim is the holding company of Northrim Bank, an Alaska-based community bank with 21 branches throughout the State of Alaska (the "Bank"). The Bank differentiates itself with its detailed knowledge of Alaska's economy and its "Customer First Service" philosophy. Northrim Funding Services, a division of the Bank, operates a factoring and asset-based lending division in the state of Washington. Sallyport Commercial Finance, LLC, a specialty finance company, and Residential Mortgage, LLC, a regional home mortgage company, are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Bank.

About Narmi

New York City-based Narmi's digital platform empowers financial institutions to unlock the very latest capabilities in digital banking and account opening, enabling them to move faster, tap new growth opportunities, and achieve true digital transformation. The Narmi platform was built with the customer experience in mind, empowering financial institutions with an experience that is always effortless, current, and dependable. As a result, Narmi's customers are seeing as much as 3x account growth in less than 30 days and 4x deposit growth in as little as 90 days. Additionally, Narmi's financial institution clients are winning awards like Bankrate's Best Online Bank and Nerdwallet's Best Bank for Online Experience. For more information, please visit narmi.com .

Media Contact:

Annie Armstrong

narmi@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Narmi

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/northrim-bank-selects-narmi-to-power-full-scale-digital-banking-tran-1196656